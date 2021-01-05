Energy
NERC orders DisCos to increase electricity tariffs, effective January 1, 2021
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has instructing DisCos to increase tariffs, effective January 1, 2021.
Electricity distribution companies started the year with a further increase in electricity tariffs. This follows a new order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC instructing DisCos to increase tariffs effective January 1, 2021.
The order was signed by the new NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba and one of its Commissioners Dafe Akpeneye.
The increase in tariffs follows a suspension of an earlier order issued in August increasing tariffs starting September 1, 2020. However, a threat by Labour to go on a nationwide strike forced the government to suspend the tariffs for two weeks ending October 15th, 2020.
The Federal Government and the organized Labour then agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next 3 months and also distribute 6 million free meters following the completion of the 2 weeks suspension of electricity tariff.
NERC was yet to publish the orders on its website as of when this article was sent.
New Tariffs
The latest tariff increase suggests all customers will see their tariffs increased regardless of the band as no tariff class is frozen. Customers on Tariff Class A, B, and C will see their tariff go back to the tariff order released on September 1st, 2020. Some of these customers will see their tariff increase by as high as 120% compared to the pre-September 1st levels.
Customers in tariff classes C&D who are those with less than an average of 12 hours of electricity daily also saw their tariff increase albeit slightly and not up to the levels originally included in the September 2020 tariff order. In general, Nigerians (including businesses) will see their tariffs rise by as much as 75% depending on the distribution companies.
In determining the tariff, NERC relied on a number of assumptions made up of key economic indicators such as exchange rate, inflation rate, and power generation.
- Inflation rate: The November 2020 inflation rate of 14.9% was relied upon to project for the year compared to 13.1% average for the period January to November 2020.
- Exchange rate: NERC switched from using N360 or a fixed CBN exchange rate, to NAFEX rate which it placed at NGN/USD exchange rate (+1%) of N397.44. This was the rate as of December 29, 2020.
- US Inflation rate which is often used for Gas prices was set at 1.22% also based on November 2020 rates
- Generation capacity adopted for the year remained unchanged, suggesting NERC was not expecting any major increase in 2021 despite increasing the cost of power. “The year 2020 projection on available generation is maintained for the first half (Jan-Jun) of 2021 to account for the impact of the delay in the implementation of MYTO-2020. No change was applied to generation projections from July 2021 and beyond.”
- Gas Prices which is a major factor in determining electricity tariff was $2.5/MMBTU while gas transportation cost of US$0.80/MMBTU and gas prices outside the regulated rates for GenCos with effective Gas Sale Agreements were maintained.
The new tariff increases effectively mean the Federal Government has removed an estimated 80% of its subsidy on electricity, giving the Discos the cost-reflective tariffs that they have been asking for years. DisCos maintain that the extra amount being paid by electricity customers will be passed on to government agencies; Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader and the Market Operator who will then pay gas providers and generating companies.
What this means
From the release of this order, customers will pay higher electricity tariffs. Prepaid customers will witness an immediate increase when they vend for power while postpaid customers metered and estimated billing, will start paying the full tariff in February when they get their bills.
OPEC cites vaccine as most important factor for oil in 2021 as Nigeria pushes for cuts
Nigeria’s is pushing for Oil countries to maintain current OPEC outputs
HRH Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy and Chairman of the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, cited the discovery and administration of Covid-19 vaccine as the most important factor for oil in 2021.
He made this remark on Monday, January 4th, 2021, at the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial which is taking place via videoconference.
The chairman started by extolling the collaborative effort put together by OPEC+ countries in cutting back oil production and driving up prices to the $50 levels after the drop to under zero recorded earlier in 2020 when leading countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia fell out and dumped supplies in the market.
According to Salman,
I am sure that each of us has a story to tell of the rollercoaster ride we experienced, and of the trials and tribulations we faced in the year just gone. But when the historians look back on this period, we should hope they write a big chapter on the extraordinary successes OPEC+ has achieved in 2020, in the face of such acute adversity.
Not only did we achieve the biggest ever cuts to oil supply, but we also saw those cuts through, in a disciplined and united manner, that said a lot about the effectiveness of our joint efforts. We achieved the highest levels of conformity in the four years OPEC+ has been operating, and for the first time we agreed a mechanism for compensation to make up for any past slippage from our goals.
He then referred to the arrival of the Covid-19 Vaccine as a light at the end of the tunnel citing the increased economic activity across the world as a major plus for oil demand.
Our collaborative approach has helped us go a long way towards rebalancing global oil markets after the shocks of last year. But now, as we see light at the end of the tunnel, we must – at all costs – avoid the temptation to slacken off our resolve. It is true that the arrival of several vaccines against the COVID-19 virus is a very welcome sign.
I said before that vaccination would be the single most important factor in bringing about economic recovery, leading to a sustained improvement in demand for oil. We have seen this in the general return to optimism within the market since the first vaccines were authorized late last year.
Nigeria Supports Oil Cuts
OPEC and Non-OPEC Members (OPEC+) will continue their meeting on Tuesday to decide production cuts for February 2021 as oil prices climbed to $53 per barrel, the highest since March 2020.
According to Reuters, “Russia and Kazakhstan had backed raising production while Iraq, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates suggested holding output steady.” The apparent deadlock has pushed discussion further into Tuesday and it is very likely that the oil cartel will reach a decision to keep their production cuts. According to reports, Russia is pushing for an increase of 500,000 bpd.
Oil production cuts are estimated at 7.2 mbpd in January compared to 7.7mbpd in December an increase of 500,000bpd
Reuters also reported that Nigeria’s OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo had warned OPEC+ experts of downside risks facing the oil market.
How President Buhari plans to boost Power supply, job creation in 2021
Nigeria is currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation.
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the on-going power sector reforms, and interventions designed to boost job creation and its support to drive entrepreneurship among youths will yield desired results in 2021.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari during his New Year national broadcast on Friday.
He said, “The reforms we have put in place in the power sector would guarantee increased efficiency in our drive to significantly expand the generation and distribution of electricity for use in homes and factories.
“As an administration we are currently undertaking a series of special interventions designed to boost job creation and support the entrepreneurial drive of our youths.
“With the recent opening of our borders, we expect that the pent-up demand of legitimate cross-border and international trade will boost the fortunes of the many small businesses and agricultural enterprises that depend on Nigeria’s trade and commerce.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported earlier today that President Buhari had acknowledged that year 2020 had indeed been a tough one for Nigeria. He however assured Nigerians that his administration would brave any storm in the new year.
He said, “While acknowledging that 2020 was a very tough year, we saw this year put to the test our national resilience and ability to survive these tough times and also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storm that lay ahead in 2021 and beyond.”
Buhari added that the progress made by his administration had been insufficient, going by the expectations of Nigerians.
NERC says electricity consumers will be refunded for meter payment
The FG through NERC has said electricity consumers who paid for meters under the MAP scheme, will have a refund of their money.
The Federal Government has said that electricity consumers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, will have a refund of their money.
This clarification is coming on the heels of enquiries by some electricity consumers, who wanted to know if the money they had paid for meters under the MAP scheme, would be refunded, bearing in mind the recent government’s pronouncement that 6 million meters would be distributed at no cost to customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP)
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in an email statement, through its Head Public Affairs, Mr Michael Faloseyi, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
What the NERC is saying
The regulator said that all power distribution companies (Discos) had keyed into the NMMP initiative, adding, “Meter deployments are commencing in earnest across all Discos under the first phase of the NMMP.”
The commission said the first rollout of meters had already started based on meters that were already available at the warehouses of the Discos and meter asset providers.
On if the consumers would later bear the cost of meters, NERC said, “Given that all prudent costs are borne by customers, the full cost of metering would form part of the tariff once the industry assumes full cost recovery.”
“All customers who made payment for meters under the MAP scheme would be refunded. The modality for the refund of the meter’s cost funded by the customers either through upfront payment or amortized payments is being worked out.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a bid to close the huge metering gap in the power sector, NERC approved MAP in March 2018, a regulation that provides for the supply, financing, installation and maintenance of end-user meters by other parties approved by the commission.
- The scheme introduces third-party meter asset providers as a new set of service providers in Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.
- Under the MAP scheme, which took off on May 1, 2019, electricity consumers have two options for acquiring a meter: upfront payment or instalment payments through metering service charge on a monthly basis.
- But the scheme has suffered setbacks, including changes in fiscal policy and the limited availability of long-term funding, according to the regulator.
