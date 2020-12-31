Lagos State denies imposing fines on curfew violators

The Lagos State Government has reacted to online media reports that quoted the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, saying that it has imposed fines on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020.

While denying this, the state government described as inaccurate and misleading, the report that fines ranging from N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the curfew placed by the government.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, through a press statement on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

While acknowledging the role of religious organizations in fighting the pandemic, the commissioner said that government is advising residents to comply with Covid-19 protocols because the cases are rising every day.

The statement from Omotosho partly reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an online news item quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading.’’

‘’The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted,’’ he said.

The statement also noted that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has issued a statement on how Churches should conduct their watch-night services.

Omotosho said that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has maintained a harmonious relationship with religious organisations and has confidence in the ability of their leaders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols amid the clamour for crossover services.

What you should know

It can be recalled that some news media yesterday reported that the Lagos State Government had announced a fine of between N20,000 and N500,000 on violators of the 12 am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government and other protocols.

The government stressed that all churches in the state must respect the curfew in place and avoid physical crossover services and large gatherings on December 31, 2020.