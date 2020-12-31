Business
Lagos State denies imposing fines on curfew violators
The Lagos State Government has denied imposing fines on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020.
The Lagos State Government has reacted to online media reports that quoted the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, saying that it has imposed fines on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020.
While denying this, the state government described as inaccurate and misleading, the report that fines ranging from N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the curfew placed by the government.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, through a press statement on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
While acknowledging the role of religious organizations in fighting the pandemic, the commissioner said that government is advising residents to comply with Covid-19 protocols because the cases are rising every day.
The statement from Omotosho partly reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an online news item quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the Federal Government curfew on December 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading.’’
‘’The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted,’’ he said.
The statement also noted that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has issued a statement on how Churches should conduct their watch-night services.
Omotosho said that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has maintained a harmonious relationship with religious organisations and has confidence in the ability of their leaders to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols amid the clamour for crossover services.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that some news media yesterday reported that the Lagos State Government had announced a fine of between N20,000 and N500,000 on violators of the 12 am to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government and other protocols.
- The government stressed that all churches in the state must respect the curfew in place and avoid physical crossover services and large gatherings on December 31, 2020.
The attention of LASG has been drawn to an online news quoting the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, as saying fines ranging between N20,000 and N500,000 will be imposed on violators of the curfew on Dec. 31, 2020. This is inaccurate and misleading. pic.twitter.com/EZ7UC3HUHN
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 30, 2020
Business
President Buhari directs NASENI to deploy refurbished tractors to farmers
President Buhari has ordered the NASENI to deploy all refurbished tractors to farmers to boost agricultural activities in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari recently ordered the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to deploy renovated tractors to farmers nationwide to boost food production.
This was disclosed by the Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, in a briefing with newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.
READ: Farmcrowdy to link UK-based Nigerians with investments in the Agri-Sector
Mr. Haruna said that the meeting with President Buhari was to update him on the progress made in the agric sector and the challenges facing the agency. He cited Buhari saying the tractors were needed to reap large harvests.
“My briefing of Mr President today is a routine. Mr President is the Chairman, Governing Board of NASENI.
“So, we are here to update him on the activities of the agency – what we have achieved so far within this period and what we need his intervention on,” Haruna said.
READ: FG delivers 100 KWP Solar Mini-Grid to serve off-grid community in Ogun State
He stated that NASENI had refurbished tractors in its Minna Insititute through partnership arrangements, citing Machine & Equipment Consortium Africa (MECA), the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), and NASENI’s main collaborators in the scheme.
President Buhari expressed his satisfaction with the operations of the agency in its bid to refurbish machinery for food production purposes.
“All what we need is support by every Nigerian and government so we can continue to fulfil our mandate to the nation,” he added.
READ: Trump signs $900 billion Covid-19 pandemic relief package
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari announced that in a bid for Nigeria to achieve food security and reduce food inflation by 2021, Nigerians must eat what they produced, as he had directed CBN not to offer FX to food importers.
- The Federal Government announced that it would soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.
Business
COVID-19: NCAC calls for strategic survival plan for Tourism industry in 2021
Runsewe stated that the Nigerian tourism and culture sector needs protection and confidence to get hold of a strategic survival plan.
The FG says the Nigerian Tourism and Culture industry needs protection to get hold of a strategic survival plan through the implementation of faster COVID-19 testing response and certification.
This was disclosed by Segun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.
READ: Gov. Wike presents 2021 budget worth N448.6 billion
Mr. Runsewe said that the rebound of Covid-19 in Nigeria has additional challenges for Nigeria’s tourism sector and extra measures in testing certification must be provided to support the sector in 2021.
He added that the new Covid-19 restrictions have heavily impacted the recreational and hospitality businesses, which would be devastating for the economy through job losses.
READ: LCCI urges government to revamp Nigeria’s paper and pulp industry
”We certainly welcome the news of vaccination to help curb the spread of the pandemic.
”We must give the Nigerian tourism and culture sector some form of protection and confidence to get hold of a strategic survival plan through faster COVID-19 testing response and certification.
READ: How five Nigerian tech-startups are tackling COVID-19 outbreak
”The industry must hold its breath in 2021 and show grit,” he said.
He added that the FG needs to build capacity through engagement with the sector and also provide services through testing and certification to enable growth in the sector.
READ: Recession: Cost of governance in Nigeria unacceptable anywhere in the world – Peter Obi
”The fear of another strain of the pandemic is very alarming, but we must respond with a chain of confidence-building processes, carefully driven through one on one engagement with cultural tourism practitioners on creating additional domestic travels,” he said.
”It is important to empower the hospitality and creative sector to sustain jobs, provide services and with protocols of COVID-19 testing and certification process, to generate double-digit growth for the industry in 2021.
“We need to promote industry leadership in order to power the sector to growth, instead of doom in 2021,” he added.
READ: Covid-19: African Union releases new guidance on use of Rapid Antigen Tests
What you should know
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) disclosed that 5 million out of Africa’s 7 million aviation and tourism industry-related jobs have been lost in 2020. Also, as much as $15 billion in revenue, half of this to African airlines.
- Nairametrics also disclosed that The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stated that capacity building for players in the tourism sector is key to the development of the sector.
- The Minister also revealed that the hospitality industry in Nigeria contributed about 4.8% to Nigeria’s total GDP and utilized about 1.6% of Nigerians in the year 2016.
READ: Governments at all levels should ensure private sector development – FG
Business
Crossover Services: Lagos State to fine curfew defaulters
Lagos State Government has said that instituted punitive measures would be taken against defaulters of its curfew and COVID-19 protocols.
The Lagos State Government has promised to punish defaulters of its recently announced suspension of all-night services and crossover events, in a bid to avert the spread of coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic in the state.
Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, via the Twitter handle of the state remarked that the state had instituted punitive measures for defaulters that could involve a court case.
Nairametrics earlier reported that the Lagos State Government directed worship centres to suspend all night services and cross over events. The government stated that the provision was to enable all churches in the state observe the curfew.
The government is advising residents to comply with COVID-19 protocols because the cases are rising. The role of religious organisations in fighting the pandemic is well noted.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile1 #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos #Covid19LASG
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 30, 2020
What they are saying
Commenting on the punitive measures recently enacted by the government, Mr Omotoso said:
- “If you flout any of these rules, you can be fined. You will be taken to court and the magistrate will decide on the sanction. It depends on the magistrate’s discretion. But it is not just about punishing people. People are being advised to take responsibility. The regulations were rolled out as an advisory and people have been obeying while those who have disobeyed have faced the consequences.”
The Commissioner is optimistic that a high level of compliance will be recorded state wide, noting that some highly placed religious leaders in the state had assured the government of their cooperation, he noted that:
- “With what we have been seeing, I don’t think churches will flout the protocols. CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) is in agreement with the government. Covid cases are going up and everybody is worried. Some of the giant churches have also announced that they won’t be holding physical crossover services. The Lagos State Government has also told them that there is a curfew by midnight to 4am imposed by the Federal Government. Many of the churches have been adjusting their programmes. Churches are well-organised and we believe they will comply.”