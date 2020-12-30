Patricia Obozuwa joins Coca Cola as Africa Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability

Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company as its Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.

Obozuwa disclosed this via a social media statement on Tuesday. She said:

“I’m super excited to join the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team as the Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.”

Before joining the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team, she served as the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for GE Africa – a position she was initially appointed to in April 2012.

At GE, she is credited with building the communications and public affairs function.

A Forbes profile says,

She led “a team of communicators across Sub-Saharan Africa, building and protecting GE’s brand and image on the sub-continent. She established GE Africa’s corporate social responsibility platform, GE Kujenga, aimed at empowering people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating innovative ideas that are solving Africa’s challenges.

“In 2016, Patricia established the ‘GE Lagos Garage,’ a hub for advanced manufacturing skills development that has produced over 250 graduates in Nigeria to date (June 2018). She is the founding co-hub leader of the GE Women’s Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.”

She has also served as a Head, External Relations, Nigeria and Corporate Communication Leader, Sub-Saharan Africa at Procter & Gamble (P&G) and also Arts and Sponsorship Manager for the British Council in Nigeria.