UACN Plc announces retirement of company secretary after 23 years, appoints Ms. Nkem Agboti

The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN) has simultaneously announced the retirement of Mr. Godwin Abimbola Samuel as its company Secretary after 23 years of service, and the appointment of Ms. Nkem Agboti as his successor.

This is according to a press release signed by the company’s Group Managing Director, Folasope Aiyesimoju, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.

In lieu of the recent development, Mr. Godwin Samuel will officially retire from his position by 31 December 2020, while Ms. Agboti will take over the helms of affairs by 1 January 2020.

Ms. Agboti is an experienced and accredited mediator with experience that spans over two decades. Her areas of technical competence include but not limited to; Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), brand enforcement as well as trade marketing and distribution. She is an alumna of the University of Lagos where she obtained an LL.B degree.

What you should know: United Africa Company of Nigeria is a Nigerian publicly listed company based in Lagos. Its areas of operation include manufacturing, services, logistics and warehousing, agricultural and real estate.

