Appointments
UACN Plc announces retirement of company secretary after 23 years, appoints Ms. Nkem Agboti
UACN Plc appoints Nkem Agboti as company secretary following the retirement of Godwin Abimbola after a 23-year service.
The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN) has simultaneously announced the retirement of Mr. Godwin Abimbola Samuel as its company Secretary after 23 years of service, and the appointment of Ms. Nkem Agboti as his successor.
This is according to a press release signed by the company’s Group Managing Director, Folasope Aiyesimoju, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
READ: UACN incurs N14.6 billion write down of its real estate business
In lieu of the recent development, Mr. Godwin Samuel will officially retire from his position by 31 December 2020, while Ms. Agboti will take over the helms of affairs by 1 January 2020.
- Ms. Agboti is an experienced and accredited mediator with experience that spans over two decades. Her areas of technical competence include but not limited to; Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), brand enforcement as well as trade marketing and distribution. She is an alumna of the University of Lagos where she obtained an LL.B degree.
READ: UACN grows revenue by 10% to N83.9 billion
What you should know: United Africa Company of Nigeria is a Nigerian publicly listed company based in Lagos. Its areas of operation include manufacturing, services, logistics and warehousing, agricultural and real estate.
Appointments
Fidelity Bank Plc announces retirement and appointment of new Directors
Fidelity Bank Plc had announced the retirement of four Directors and the appointment of three new Directors.
Fidelity Bank Plc has notified relevant stakeholders and the general public of changes in its Board including the retirement of 4 Directors (1 Executive and 3 Non-Executive Directors).
The bank also announced the subsequent appointment of three new Non-Executive Directors to replace outgoing Board Members.
This is according to a press release signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market.
READ: Fidelity Bank to raise N50 billion in bonds in Q4 to refinance existing debts
- Mrs. Aku Odinkemelu who joined the Board on August 4, 2014 as an Executive Director will be retiring by December 31, 2020 after six years of meritorious service.
- Her retirement comes after playing a defining role in the transformation of the Bank, having covered the Commercial, SME, Consumer and Public Sector businesses of Fidelity Bank in the South-East and South-South regions.
- She provided leadership for 90 business offices within the 11 states under her purview, with her directorate accounting for 31 per cent of deposits and 21 per cent of loans.
- The other three Non-Executive Directors that will be retiring are; Chief Charles Umolu, who completed his tenure and retired from the Board on December 16, 2020; Mr. Michael Okeke, who also completed his tenure and retired on December 18, 2020; and Mr. Alex Ojukwu, who will retire on December 31, 2020 at the expiration of his tenure.
READ: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE
READ: Fidelity Bank non-Executive Director purchases 3.1 million shares
In the same vein, Fidelity Bank Plc also announced the appointment of three Non-Executive Directors to replace outgoing Board members. The newly appointed Non-Executive Directors are;
- Mrs Amaka Theodora Onwughalu is an experienced banking expert with over three decades of experience, having served in various capacities and financial institutions. She is an alumna of the University of Buckingham and Leeds Metropolitan University, both in the United Kingdom, where she obtained a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Economics and Corporate Governance respectively.
- Mr. Nelson Chidozie Nweke currently serves as the Managing Director of Neilville Nigeria Limited and had an extensive career in the financial services sector. He is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Political Science and Industrial and Labour Relations respectively.
- Mr. Chinedu Okeke has over a decade experience in a succession of blue-chip companies, which includes Guinness Nigeria Plc, Lafarge, and General Electric, amongst others. He holds a B.Eng. Degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and an MBA from Imperial College, London
READ: Another Fidelity Bank Non-Executive Director purchases 1 million shares worth N2.75million
What you should know
- Mrs Amaka Theodora Onwughalu and Mr Nelson Nweke’s appointment as Non-Executive Directors were approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria on December 15, 2020, while that of Mr Chinedu Eric Okeke is still subject to the approval of CBN.
Appointments
Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Nadia Mohammed join the Board of Cadbury Plc
The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Ms Nadia Mohamed as Directors.
The Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
The company’s Directors also announced the addition of Ms. Nadia Mohammed as Non-Executive Director.
This announcement was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Fola Akande, in compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
These appointments will be effective 1st January 2021, subject to ratification at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021.
What you should know
- Mrs. Kofoworola Akinkugbe is the founder of Interface Technologies (1998), SecureID Limited (2005), and SecureCard Manufacturing (2012).
- She sits on the Boards of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (Sitting on the board of EXCO), Fintech Association of Nigeria Sokoa Chair Centre Limited, ICS Outsourcing Limited, Lifeworth Medicare Limited, African Missions L/Gte.
- Ms. Nadia Mohamed is the Marketing Director of Mondelez International (Africa). Nadia serves as a Gerety Awards Jury member and as a Non-Executive Director for two non-profit organisations, most notably representing Africa as a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum and currently on the board of the Women’s Business Network for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
Appointments
Union Bank Nigeria Plc announces Emeka Okonkwo as incoming CEO
Union Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the retirement of its incumbent CEO and the resumption of an incoming CEO for 2021.
The Board of Union Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Emeka Okonkwo as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.
This appointment is sequel to the decision of the incumbent CEO, Mr Emeka Emuwa, to retire from the aforementioned capacity by 31st of March 2021, according to the press release sent by the financial giant to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
Nairametrics gathered that Mr Emuwa joined Union Bank in November 2012, following a $500 million investment by Union Global Partners. Following his resignation, Mr Emuwa is expected to step down from the Board of Union Bank, bringing to an end a fruitful and meritorious 8 years of service.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Emuwa said:
- “I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading Union Bank over the last eight years. I am extremely proud of the management team and what we have been able to accomplish during my time as CEO. Today, we have a strong bank that is well positioned to compete and deliver on its vision to be ‘Nigeria’s most trusted and reliable partner.’ With a clear strategic direction, a growing and loyal customer base and a strong brand, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take Union Bank forward and deliver further value.
- “In over three decades of banking, my time at Union Bank has been one of the richest experiences in a long and fulfilling career with a treasure of work and life lessons to carry into the future. Together as a team, we scaled many hurdles and accomplished significant feats and I would like to thank my Executive team, Senior management and every one of our employees for their integrity, support and hard work that have brought Union Bank to where it is today.
- “I would also like to thank the Board for the opportunity to lead this storied institution that has impacted generations of Nigerians for over a century and for supporting our efforts and vision during my tenure.
- “As we begin the transition into a new era of leadership under Emeka Okonkwo, a consummate professional with the right experience and values, I know that Union Bank will continue on its path as a values driven organisation that is deeply committed to our customers and the communities we serve.”
What you should know
- The newly appointed CEO, Mr Okonkwo, has over three decades of experience in banking. He joined Union Bank in 2013 as an Executive Director, a role he held until his recent appointment.
- Prior to joining the bank, he had held leadership positions at Citibank, such as Executive Director and Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division in Citibank Bangladesh, amongst others.
- Mr Okonkwo is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management respectively. He also has an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK.