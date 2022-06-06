Coca-Cola HBC, the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, has announced a €1 million donation to support community empowerment and social impact programmes in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO Coca-Cola HBC, at a Stakeholder reception during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking about the company’s legacy of over 70 years in Nigeria, Zoran Bogdanovic, said, “Our roots are in Nigeria and its spirit still runs right through our business today – that’s why we have been a proud contributor to the growth of the Nigerian Economy throughout our history. In the last 10 years we have invested well over a billion Euros in our Nigeria operations, which has supported the expansion of production capacity, building of modern warehouses, investment in eco-friendly logistics and above all, the creation of jobs for young Nigerians across the value chain. Today, we, along with The Coca-Cola Company, support over 58,000 jobs annually in the value chain in the country.”

Remarking on the donation, Bogdanovic said: “This donation underlines our commitment to improving the lives of our communities. Through this support, among other ongoing sustainability initiatives, we hope to help drive growth for the Nigerian economy and enable better living conditions for local communities. The donation will be directed towards empowering youth and women and the provision of water and sanitary facilities.”

The €1 million fund will be deployed to support four key initiatives including the Federal Government of Nigeria’s journey towards becoming Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025; upskilling underserved youths and women in high demand skills; and community recycling initiatives. The partners for the fund haven been selected based on a rigorous due diligence process and their track record, as well as their ability to deliver value and make impact in the communities. The remaining three partners will be announced soon.

Over the last 10 years, the Coca-Cola System has invested more than 9 billion naira in lifting the living standards of communities in Nigeria, through locally relevant initiatives. In addition, the company has scaled its gender diversity and inclusion targets, youth and women empowerment, water stewardship and its broader agenda for a World Without Waste.

About Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) is a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) Group, an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 28 countries with over 605 million consumers and 197 brands in these markets. Their operations have continued to grow over the years and today NBC operates 8 manufacturing plants and 14 distribution centres across Nigeria. NBC serves consumers across Nigeria by manufacturing, marketing and distributing a portfolio of strong brands including Sparking Soft Drinks which has the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes and Limca; Still Drinks including the Five Alive range and Eva water as well as Monster and Predator energy drinks.