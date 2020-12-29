Cryptocurrency
Bad times for XRP, as Coinbase suspends XRP trading
XRP dropped 20% in value, amid reports coming from Coinbase, on suspending XRP trading in the coming days.
- At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.226184 with a daily trading volume of $9,124,702,877.
- It has been down 19.48% in the last 24 hours.
The world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
- According to a statement released by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, Coinbase disclosed that it was suspending XRP trading starting from January 19 at 10:00 am PST.
- The American crypto exchange further explained that “XRP trading may be stopped earlier as needed to maintain the exchange’s market health metrics.
- In addition, the suspension will reportedly not affect Ripple-backed Flare Network’s upcoming Spark (FLR) token airdrop.
Grewal said,
- “The trading suspension will not affect customers’ access to XRP wallets which will remain available for deposit and withdraw functionality after the trading suspension. We will continue to support XRP on Coinbase Custody and Coinbase Wallet.”
The report also assured its users that the American crypto exchange remained resolute in protecting the interests of its customers in the ever-changing financial ecosystem.
- “Coinbase remains committed to being the most trusted platform for trading cryptocurrency. We strive to provide our customers with access to a broad set of assets, all of which are evaluated against our Digital Asset Framework to access factors like security, compliance, and the project’s alignment with our mission of creating an open financial system for the world. We take seriously any decision to change our customers’ access to one of those assets.”
Many crypto experts further predict that other leading crypto exchanges might fall in line on delisting or suspending the trading of XRP now that a major player like Coinbase has taken a position on the token.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin obeys law of gravity, drops $1,200
The most popular crypto exchange lost over $1,200 in value after trading as high as $27,200 yesterday.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, seems to be falling, in line with Issac Newton’s most popular law which states that “What goes up must surely come down.”
What you should know
- After topping record-high gains, Bitcoin encountered heavy selling pressure above $28,300.
- Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upward trajectory, the largest cryptocurrency fell to lows of $26,500.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin’s volatility ensured that no firm market direction was in control as it fluctuated around $27,100.
- Regardless of the prevailing drop witnessed at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin is still on track to record its best monthly winning streak in more than a year after, breaching the $28,000 level over the weekend.
- Recall that some days ago, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $28,365 before pulling back some of its gains, thereby printing an enviable run of outsized returns over three months. So far, this is the longest winning streak seen since mid-2019.
Also, a leading crypto expert, Willy Woo, via his Twitter handle, hinted that Bitcoin’s price could still rally higher on the bias that the “inventory depletion on spot crypto exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macrocycle is likely to complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises.”
Inventory depletion on spot exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macro cycle is likely complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises. pic.twitter.com/WmSB4VKgoJ
— Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 26, 2020
However, as it gained more than 300% in 2020, many crypto experts wonder if Bitcoin can continue such gain in 2021.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange
Ethereum’s present market value of $83.8 billion is much bigger than many African stock exchanges, including the best performing Stock market in Africa.
The world’s number 1 utility crypto and second most valuable crypto has in recent times been experiencing increased buying pressure from crypto investors, thereby breaching above the $700 price level for the first time since May 2018.
In addition, its present market value, $83.8 billion is much bigger than many African stock exchanges, including the best performing Stock market in Africa, Nigeria’s major stock exchange, valued at $53.5 billion (N20.279 trillion, Central bank exchange rate of N379).
- At the time of writing this report, Ethereum traded at $730.28, with a daily trading volume of $27 billion.
- Ethereum is up 12.29% in the last 24 hours.
What this means
It’s important to note the increased buying pressure in Ether is on a record high since it has caught the eye of high net worth individuals.
- Ether’s love among institutional investors is based on its high utility fundamentals. First, the DeFi, the industry is the hottest and the most trendy thing in the crypto-verse in 2020.
- Ethereum blockchain also maintains the leadership status as almost all DeFi projects are based on Ethereum blockchain.
- Just recently it upgraded to Ethereum 2.0, which is seen by many crypto enthusiasts as the game-changer in reforming the distributed system, after some years of research and coordinated effort by top developers around the world.
The major objective of the upgrade is to allow the protocol to continue to grow with the crypto industry and expand in order to support trillions of dollars in transaction value in a decentralized manner.
What you should know
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
- Like many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns.
- However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
Cryptocurrency
World’s biggest asset manager seeks an expert in Crypto
BlackRock recently announced it was looking for a vice president in helping the company assess the fundamental value of crypto assets
The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock recently announced it was looking for a vice president in helping the company assess the fundamental value of crypto assets.
What you must know: The company via its web page further disclosed the new job listing that the successful candidate must have as the company’s blockchain lead in New York.
The report said the candidate must have 1 year of experience in articulating the technological foundations of blockchain technology including cryptographic hash functions, distributed network consensus mechanisms, and public-private key cryptography; devising and articulating fundamental valuation methodologies for crypto-assets; evaluating game theory and decentralizing governance models associated with blockchain technology; and working with key drivers of blockchain networks’ design and their impact on the four key dimensions of blockchain performance including speed, scalability, privacy, and security.
As of September 30, 2020, BlackRock managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.
Recall some weeks back, BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, revealed that the flagship crypto was on his company’s radar amid the rapid gains recorded by Bitcoin this year alone.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations alongside Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, Fink said, “Bitcoin has caught the attention and the imagination of many people. Still untested, pretty small relative to other markets.”
“Can it evolve into a global market? Possibly,” Fink added.
Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income, Rick Rieder, buttressed his bias on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials:
“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay.”
