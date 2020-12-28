Hospitality & Travel
FG to open new Lagos International Airport Terminal in 2021
FG said that the new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria will be opened in 2021.
Federal Government has said that the new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria, reportedly worth $38 million, will be opened in 2021.
This was disclosed by one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
The new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria, (now) opening 2021.
What you should know
- In May 2020, the Federal Government revealed its plan to invest $38million in rehabilitation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos terminal.
Why it matters
The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had explained that the airport needed a revamp due to its poor state, which has outlived its usefulness. He further noted that the terminal was built to handle 300,000 at inception but the passengers it handles have grown to 8 million in the past three years.
He said,
- “We require to spend $38m as palliative on the refurbishment of the international terminal in Lagos. This airport was built in 1979 and intended to carry just 200,000 passengers annually, but it now does over eight million yearly. With the continuous over-use of its facilities, the amenities will not last for long.”
Hospitality & Travel
Our direct flight to Jamaica was to celebrate 50 years of bilateral relationship – Minister
History was made as travellers enjoyed a first-time direct flight from Lagos to Jamaica on Monday, December 21, 2020.
The Federal Government has stated that the nation’s inaugural direct flight to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, Jamaica, is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between the two nations.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama via his Twitter handle.
According to him, the flight, which was operated by Air Peace, is expected to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the tourism and education sectors as well as other economic activities.
He tweeted, “Arrived Montego Bay, Jamaica, on the inaugural direct flight operated by Air Peace which departed Lagos on Monday. This is part of activities organised to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between our two countries.
“We were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith and the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague.”
While receiving Onyeama and his team, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith agreed with his Nigerian counterpart that the flight will help to boost trade relations between the two countries and also strengthen their relationship, through tourism, air services and culture.
“It is a true… meeting of south to south cooperation,” she said.
She added that there is opportunity to build on the historical and cultural ties between the countries.
What it means
This is expected to be the beginning of a bright future for the duo nations, as they are expected to establish regular travel and promote, strengthen their people-to-people arrangements.
What you should know
- This is the first non-stop flight to the island from Nigeria and is aimed at exploring the possibility of direct round-trip commercial airlift between the two destinations.
- The 132 passengers flight, which was 12-hour trip, had Onyeama, his wife Sulola Onyeama, and 19 crew members on board. It was arranged by Tour Company, Nigerians Travel Too, in partnership with Air Peace.
Hospitality & Travel
Dana Air to open internal inquiry on discrimination of passenger with disability
Dana Air has commenced an investigation into the altercation that saw a man with a disability denied of flying.
Dana Air has taken responsibility for the grounded aircraft incident over the weekend and has opened inquiry into the altercations with a passenger with disability.
In a statement posted on Tuesday, Dana Air disclosed that it regrets the discomfort and frustrations it caused to passengers on Friday, which has affected its daily operations.
- “We grounded the aircraft on Friday for safety concerns, and in an uncommon fashion, we had to do same with a different equipment on Saturday. Neither grounding was because of potential threats to safe operation, rather in compliance with our own self set high safety standards. Such disruptions have significantly affected operations, especially when traffic is high these days.
- “We strongly disclaim the notion that our company or our employees discriminate against persons on account of disability or any factor for that matter. This is inconsistent with our history and record, which is available for all to see,” it stated
Dana acknowledged the viral social media video showing altercations between its employees and a person with disability.
- “Although we make no determinations yet, one way or the other, suffice to state that receiving this footage, other pieces of evidence and extensive discussions with regulators had led us to immediately open an internal inquiry. We take responsibilities seriously, and never encourage or condone any impropriety by our employees. We will also cooperate with relevant consumer protections authorities.”
What you should know
A passenger, Dr. Chike Okogwu, on Sunday disclosed that Dana introduced a new policy that forbids accepting passengers with wheelchairs. He tweeted,
- “Discrimination against persons with Disabilities in Nig. I booked a 7:20PM flight from Abj-Lag which was rescheduled to 9.05PM. I got my boarding pass only for Dana Air to say a new policy forbids carry us with wheelchair.”
The Passenger was later granted bail today after he was arrested.
Business
Canada invites fresh 5,000 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency
Candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited.
The Canadian government in its latest draw invited another 5,000 immigration candidates to apply for its permanent residency, making it a total of 102,350 issued year-to-date.
Invited candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited, the same as required in the last round in November.
- In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. This indicates that candidates who had a CRS score of 469 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before June 4, 2020.
- This is the second time in a row that the CRS requirement has dipped to 469. The CRS requirement had typically hovered above 470 for all program draws.
The number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been. Canada surpassed its ITA target on November 18, when a record-breaking 5,000 ITAs were issued. There has also never been a single year where the number of ITAs issued surpassed 100,000.
The large number of invitations is in line with Canada’s commitment to welcome over 400,000 new immigrants in 2021, most of which will be coming through the Express Entry system.
What you should know
- Express Entry is Canada’s immigration application management system for three federal economic-class programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
- Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residency through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.
Why this matters
This serves as an opportunity for Nigerian youths who will be seeking to travel out for academic and work purposes, especially at a time when strike actions have disrupted academic activities in the country and unemployment rate skyrocketed as a result of covid-19 lockdown.