Financial Services
A look at how much Nigerian banks paid their staff in 9-month 2020
Thirteen Nigerian banks on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange collectively spent a total of N413.49 billion on their staff between January and September 2020.
According to checks by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, the N413.49 billion personnel cost represents a 6.36% increase compared to N388.77 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2019, despite the economic shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
The personnel expenses encompass all of a company’s expenditure in relation to staff remuneration and welfare within a specific financial reporting period.
In other words, such expenses may include salaries/wages, other benefits like health insurance costs, pension, training, amongst others.
FBN Holdings Plc
FBN Holdings Plc is a holding company for First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and other subsidiaries such as FBNQuest and FBN Merchant Bank, which means the figures represent personnel expenses for all the subsidiaries across the FBN Holdings group of companies.
- The bank paid a sum of N74.2 billion as personnel expenses in the review period, representing 16.9% of the N439.9 billion gross revenue generated in the same period.
- The premier bank posted an impressive performance in the year, growing its profit after tax by 31.7% from N51.7 billion recorded in 2019 9M to N68.16 billion in 2020.
- Staff cost incurred by First Bank Holdings increased by 7.2% compared to N69.2 billion spent in the comparable period of 2019, and 6.4% increase compared to N69.7 billion recorded in 2018.
- Checks by Nairalytics Research shows that FBN Holdings has a total of 9,016 employees as of December 2019.
United Bank of Africa
- UBA paid a total of N66.6 billion to its workers in the review period, which represents 14.7% of the N453.7 billion generated as gross revenue.
- The tier one bank increased its staff expenses significantly by 20.7%, from N55.2 billion recorded in 2019 to N66.6 billion in 2020.
- UBA also recorded a 5.9% increase in gross revenue (N453.7 billion) and posted a profit after tax of N77.13 billion as at September 2020, representing a 5.5% decline compared to N81.63 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
- As of June 2020, UBA has a total employee of 11,200, 15.4% decrease when compared to 13,237 recorded as of December 2019.
Zenith Bank
- Zenith recorded a 5% increase in staff expenses from N57.1 billion in 2019 to N59.9 billion in 2020, which represents 11.8% of the total gross revenue earned in the period.
- The most profitable bank on The Exchange grew its revenue by 3.6% from N491.3 billion in 2019 to N508.9 billion in the review period.
- In terms of profitability, Zenith Bank posted a profit after tax of N159.3 billion, representing 5.7% increase compared to N150.7 billion recorded in the comparable period of 2019.
- Zenith Bank increased its staff strength by 9% from 5,982 as of December 2019 to 6,521 by the end of June 2020.
Access Bank
- Access bank spent the sum of N57.1 billion as staff costs, 4.4% increase compared to N54.7 billion recorded in the previous year.
- It also recorded a 15.3% increase in gross revenue (N592.8 billion), while in terms of profitability, grew by 15.7% from N88.4 billion in 2019 to N102.3 billion as at September 2020.
- As of June 2020, Access Bank plc has a total staff strength of 5,576. This is 5% lower than 5,870 recorded as of the end of last year.
Stanbic IBTC
- The bank spent a total of N31.2 billion as personnel expenses in the 9-month period of 2020, 2.2% increase compared to N30.6 billion recorded in 2019, having also increased gross revenue by 15.3% to stand at N183.3 billion.
- Notably, Stanbic recorded an improved profit of N66.2 billion from N55.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2019.
- Stanbic IBTC also increased its number of staff between December 2019 and June 2020 from 2,936 to 3,004 respectively.
For a full list of the banks and their personnel expenses in 9-month 2020, see the table below. It also contains their personnel expense costs in the last four years for easy comparison.
Source: Nairalytics
What you need to know
- Of the thirteen banks under review, nine recorded positive increase in personnel expenses when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, while four recorded decline.
- The thirteen banks collectively posted a profit after tax of N678.2 billion between January and September 2020, 6.9% increase compared to the previous year (634.5 billion).
- According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the staff strength of Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks grew by 1.5% from 94,498 in Q2 2020 to 95,888 as of Q3 2020. However, it declined by 5.5% compared to 103,610 recorded as of Q3 2019.
Bottom line
Despite a very difficult year for the Nigerian economy, commercial banks maintained headcount and their payroll structure. This is perhaps due to the agreement reached between the central bank and the bankers committee in the wake of the planned downsizing at Access Bank.
Financial Services
CBN revokes licenses of 7 Payment Service Providers
CBN has revoked the licenses of 7 payment service providers and 1 switch service provider.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the licenses of seven (7) payment service providers and one (1) switch service provider due to their inability to meet up with their statutory obligations and conditions, wherein they were formed.
This is according to an Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the affected institutions will cease to carry on in Nigeria, the type of business for which their licenses were granted for a consecutive period of six months.
What you should know
- Nairametrics gathered from the official gazette that the 7 affected payment service providers, whose licenses were revoked as contained in Schedule I are; Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System (TPS), Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited and Globasure Limited.
- While the sole payment service provider whose switch licence was revoked as contained in schedule II is 3Line Card Management Limited.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the press release reads:
- “I, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under Sections 60 and 62 of BOFIA, CAP B3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 hereby revoke the licenses of the payment service providers listed in Schedule I and the switch licence of payment services providers listed in Schedule II attached hereto.”
Financial Services
Switch by Sterling: The remittance game changer
Subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Although Nigerians in diaspora have always been able to access banking services in Nigeria through digital platforms, the recent introduction of the Switch banking app by Sterling Bank is bound to be a game-changer in the mobile banking space.
This is because Switch, a multi-service banking app, leverages technology to address some inadequacies of cross-border transactions and online money transfer such as Dollar to Naira or other convertible currencies on the front burner.
Regardless of exchange rate volatility, subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Coming on board when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a new policy that ensures unhindered remittances for Nigerians in diaspora, Switch has berthed as a product of corporate foresight and a veritable source of foreign exchange earnings for Nigerians.
…Mobile Apps have Come to Stay
The advent of Switch into the mobile banking space in Nigeria has raised the bar of competition in a territory where MoneyGram, Western Union, PayPal, WorldRemit and RiaMoney have held sway over the years.
The app’s user-friendly features have endeared it to Nigerians in diaspora and relegated the competition in every aspect of money transfer from abroad. Essentially, the app is uniquely designed for diverse financial products such as insurance, treasury bills, fixed income securities, payment requests, investments and asset financing, among others.
The money transfer app, which has gained frontline status in its short period of existence, stands out from the competition and serves as a hub for sending money to Nigeria from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The easy to use app provides an opportunity for issue resolution using e-mail and social media accounts.
… Coming on Board of Switch
In order to register on Switch, a client is expected to provide aname and contact information while the registration ends with funding of the account. This enables the client to deploy the savings account to transfer money into other Switch users for free and transfers to non-Sterling bank account with fees of N25 or less.
The Switch app can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or App Store. Subscribers can effortlessly register on the web by a click on the web too. Proving attractive to Nigerians of 18 years and above, its simplicity is fast boosting subscribers’ confidence. Clients will pay zero fee for transfers in the first six months.
…Switch Hedges Subscribers against Fraud
The world of mobile apps is like a game of whack-a-mole. As one fraud is being tackled, fraudsters rear their heads elsewhere with new tactics. Criminals have always exploited the mobile space with fake mobile apps.
However, the ongoing uptick in registration for Sterling Switch is not unconnected with the mobile app’s fraud-protection strategy that runs on advanced machines, specially designed to thwart fraud at both the install and in-app levels. This effectively hedges subscribers of Switch against cyber attacks.
…Switch by Sterling, a win-win
Switch is indeed a game-changer. The much sought-after solution provides better value to customers, builds a stronger brand, unlocks power of better connection for customers and makes account opening easy.
Prospective customers need not download many apps in order to invest in different asset classes. Switch provides opportunities for subscribers to build wealth through investment in various asset classes. It boosts profitability for the custodian.
Subscribers can transfer above N50,000 to other Nigerian banks. In order to enhance its services along the value chain, the solution operates on extended partnership network with PIP iT in the UK, i-invest and Doubble.Ng, among other institutions.
As a top brand, Switch by Sterling identifies its target demography, encourages user engagement, ensures compliance with platform design guidelines, uses frictionless navigating features and is highly responsive.
Switch stands out as the cheapest means for Nigerians in diaspora to transfer money online without risks associated with cross-border transactions. The financial mobile app is fast becoming the benchmark for other mobile apps in the Nigerian banking space.
Financial Services
CBN to investigate scarcity of cash in ATMs in Lagos
The CBN has promised to investigate the scarcity of funds witnessed by customers in most ATMs in Lagos State.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to investigate the scarcity of funds witnessed by customers in most Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Lagos State.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made on Wednesday, by the CBN‘s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who said that ATMs were introduced so as to ease the sufferings of the people.
READ: “No forex” banks tell holidaymakers desperate for travel allowance (PTA)
This action by the apex bank is coming on the heels of complaints by customers that the proliferation of agent banking is responsible for ATMs not having money to dispense any more, as well as an alleged conspiracy between Nigerian banks and the CBN.
Nwanisobi has described the allegation of a conspiracy between the apex bank and commercial banks as preposterous insinuations.
READ: CBN says commercial banks can now fully operate mobile wallets
What the CBN Director is saying
- “It is highly preposterous for anyone to say that CBN connived with banks to deprive people of their money this season. The primary purpose, for which ATMs were introduced, is to ease the sufferings of Nigerians and to make banking easier and convenient. I assure the public that CBN will investigate the matter.”
READ: Zenith USSD banking transaction value rises by 30.8% Y-o-Y to hit N497.29 billion
NAN, in the course of its inquiry, found out that some ATMs that were not dispensing cash, were due to network issues, some technical faults, or were those looted or vandalized during the #EndSARS protests.
Due to the inability of those ATMs to dispense cash, customers have been left with no other option than to patronise agent banking operators.
What you should know
- The introduction of agent banking in the financial sector is to make financial services available to bank customers in all parts of the country, as well as boost the financial inclusion drive by the CBN.
- According to CBN, agent banking is the provision of financial services to customers by a third party (agent) on behalf of a licensed deposit-taking financial institution and/or mobile money operator.
Under an agency agreement between the financial institution, which may be a commercial bank, mobile money company, or primary mortgage institution, the agent conducts banking transactions on behalf of the bank or financial institution.