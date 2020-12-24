Governor Sanwo-Olu recovers, tests negative for COVID-19

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State Gboyega Akosile has revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has tested negative for COVID-19.

This was revealed by him in a tweet that he made available on his official Twitter account today, the 24th of December 2020.

BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. @jidesanwoolu test negative to #COVID19. Now out of isolation. pic.twitter.com/OUMqb6lWQT — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile1) December 24, 2020

The video which was embedded in the tweet showed Sanwo-Olu, as he stepped out after staying in isolation for close to two weeks, owing to the viral infection.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril also took to Twitter this afternoon to disclose that the Governor was certified COVID-19 FREE, and will be performing his first public official function in two weeks by addressing Lagosians.

While addressing Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu explained the symptoms he experienced during the time he was infected. He described them as moderate, and advised Nigerians to pay attention to their health at all times.

He tasked Lagosians to support the government in the fight against the spread of the virus, and maintained that the 12-4am curfew set by the FG is still in place as well as guidelines set by the State Govt through the Lagos Safety Commission. He added that no vigils or crossover should hold in the State.

