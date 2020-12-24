Coronavirus
Governor Sanwo-Olu recovers, tests negative for COVID-19
Governor Sanwo-Olu has been certified COVID-19 FREE, almost two weeks after earlier testing positive for the virus.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State Gboyega Akosile has revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has tested negative for COVID-19.
This was revealed by him in a tweet that he made available on his official Twitter account today, the 24th of December 2020.
The video which was embedded in the tweet showed Sanwo-Olu, as he stepped out after staying in isolation for close to two weeks, owing to the viral infection.
The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Gawat Jubril also took to Twitter this afternoon to disclose that the Governor was certified COVID-19 FREE, and will be performing his first public official function in two weeks by addressing Lagosians.
While addressing Lagosians, Sanwo-Olu explained the symptoms he experienced during the time he was infected. He described them as moderate, and advised Nigerians to pay attention to their health at all times.
He tasked Lagosians to support the government in the fight against the spread of the virus, and maintained that the 12-4am curfew set by the FG is still in place as well as guidelines set by the State Govt through the Lagos Safety Commission. He added that no vigils or crossover should hold in the State.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics, two weeks ago, reported that Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested positive for COVID-19, after undergoing a PCR test on the 11th December following exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- The PCR test performed however supported the mild symptoms and fatigue which the Governor was feeling, and this was typical of a mild case of COVID-19.
- The report by Nairametrics revealed that Sanwo-Olu was receiving treatment and closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.
President Buhari bars religious leaders from Christmas homage
President Buhari bars usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders.
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Aso Villa will not be opened for the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders. The President’s decision was taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to NTA, the development is in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.
It stated,
- “President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory. The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.”
President Buhari, according to the source, urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels during the holiday season.
What you should know
On Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on the shutting down bars, event centres over the next 5 weeks, according to Nairametrics.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country. Night clubs, bars, and event centres recorded increased turnout in recent weeks as more Nigerians returned from abroad for the holiday. This also coincided with an increased rate of Covid-19 infections across the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the new instruction is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Covid-19: New UK variant also confirmed in Singapore
Singapore has confirmed its first case of the UK strain of the Coronavirus.
The Singaporean government has announced its first case of the new Covid-19 variant similar to that recently announced by the UK.
Singapore said that it placed 11 in quarantine and tests returned positive for the new strain, in a report cited by Reuters.
Singapore disclosed that the new strain was an imported case from Europe and has already been placed in quarantine alongside those that the person had come in contact with.
- “There is currently no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community,” Singapore’s Health Ministry said late on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian nation also blocked visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom and has reported very little local infections daily.
Reports indicate the patient with the newer variant entered Singapore on December 6 and was declared positive on December 8.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the UK Government warned that the new strain of Coronavirus spreads faster, and may already have left the UK, as it works hard to contain the spread.
- UK scientists warned that the new variant of the Coronavirus, which is spreading in the UK, carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike previous strains.
- Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned against panicking over the new Covid-19 variant being reported to be spreading in the UK and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus, commending scientists for real-life surveillance of the variant.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 80,922 confirmed cases.
On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 80,922 cases have been confirmed, 69,274 cases have been discharged and 1,236 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 903,800 tests have been carried out as of December 23rd, 2020 compared to 893,590 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 23rd December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 80,922
- Total Number Discharged – 69,274
- Total Deaths – 1,236
- Total Tests Carried out – 903,800
According to the NCDC, the 1,133 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), Rivers (18), Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 27,488, followed by Abuja (10,479), Kaduna (4,709), Plateau (4,367), Oyo (3,821), Rivers (3,111), Edo (2,802), Ogun (2,410), Kano (2,100), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,795), Katsina (1,488), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,328), Gombe (1,192), Ebonyi (1,091), Osun (992), Abia (983), Bauchi (912), and Borno (789).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (630), Bayelsa (518), Benue (515), Akwa Ibom (413), Ekiti (405), Niger (393), Jigawa (389), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (279), Taraba (207), Yobe (176), Kebbi (155), Cross River (94), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
