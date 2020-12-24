Stock Market
GTBank, UBA, WAPCO halt bullish trend at Africa’s best-performing stock market
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session on a near stalemate. The All Share index dropped slightly by -0.01% to close at 38,800.01 index points as against the +2.40% gain seen on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +44.55%. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization stood at N20.279 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover plunged significantly closing negative as volume moved down by -73.97% as against +238.56% uptick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, and FLOURMILL were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as SKYAVN led 21 Gainers as against 8 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- CHAMPION leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers
- SKYAVN up 9.22% to close at N3.2
- OANDO up 8.66% to close at N3.64
- CAP up 7.61% to close at N20.5
- FLOURMILL up 5.08% to close at N27.95
- AFRIPRUD up 2.12% to close at N6.25
Top Losers
- CHAMPION down 7.87% to close at N0.82
- MAYBAKER down 1.33% to close at N3.7
- WAPCO down 4.76% to close at N21
- GUARANTY down 0.61% to close at N32.8
- UBA down 0.59% to close at N8.45
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $51/barrel.
- That said, significant gains seen from NSE30 Stocks that include CAP, Flourmill, couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among leading Tier-1 banks and medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows a pause in the bullish momentum, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
Market Views
U.S Stock futures propel high amid low volatility
The U.S stock market is expected to close much earlier, as stock traders and global investors observe Christmas.
U.S. stock futures rallied up ahead of the final trading day of the week.
What you should know
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed gains of about 0.38% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also posting significant gains.
- Still, Stock traders remain on the sidelines at Thursday’s trading session, partly responsible for the low volatility prevailing across the market spectrum.
- The Dow and the S&P 500 are, however, on pace for a losing week amid profit-taking action.
- The policy uncertainty also damped investor spirits in the holiday week. President Donald Trump recently rebuked Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as an unsuitable ‘disgrace.’
- The U.S leader took particular issue with the direct payments, which he said should be lifted from $600 to $2,000.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stock in a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens or after it closes.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market condition keeping stock traders edgy.
- “US equities had a mixed session while European stocks reversed a three-day slide and all but relegating the ghost of Christmas past back to the closet. A slew of macro-economic data released overnight highlights the slower growth trajectory that the economy is tackling. Consumer confidence slipped again, and inflation declined month-over-month. However, the labor market exhibits more resilience, with weekly jobless claims falling a bit further than expected. But I do not think this data comes as much of a surprise to anyone and merely echoes the need for both monetary and fiscal policy to do much of the heavy lifting until the vaccine rolls out.”
What to expect
Stock traders and global investors are still waiting to hear from President Trump on approving the stimulus deal, though House GOP Leader McCarthy indicated President Trump has not decided on vetoing the fiscal relief bill yet.
Spotlight Stories
Airtel, BOCGAS, BUACEMENT lift Nigerian Stocks value to N20.3 trillion
The Market breadth closed positive as AIRTELAFRI led 24 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session
The Nigerian Stock market was all fired up at Wednesday’s trading session.
The All Share index gained 2.40% to close at 38,803.74 index points as against +1.20% appreciation recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +44.56%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N20.281 trillion.
- Nigerian trading turnover ended also on an impressive note as volume ticked up by 238.56% as against +3.55% uptick recorded on Tuesday. ACCESS, VERITASKAP, and FLOURMILL were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed positive as AIRTELAFRI led 24 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by FCMB at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- OMATEK leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 9.99% to close at N851.8
- BOCGAS up 9.85% to close at N8.7
- BUACEMENT up 9.09% to close at N60
- VITAFOAM up 7.14% to close at N7.5
- NB up1.82% to close at N56
Top losers
- FCMB down 3.97% to close at N2.9
- PZ down 3.64% to close at N5.3
- MANSARD down 3.00% to close at N0.97
- MAYBAKER down 0.79% to close at N3.75
- AFRIPRUD down 0.49% to close at N6.12
Outlook
Nigerian stocks recorded a hat-trick of gains this week amid, the high inflow of funds seen by Airtel, BUA Cement, Nigerian Breweries in recording their session highs despite the prevailing situation in the Nigerian currency market and the surging COVID-19 caseloads in Nigeria’s vital international markets.
- However, in spite of the recent bullish run, Nairametrics remain concerned about the relatively low amount of gains seen in a number of medium and low capitalized Nigerian stocks, as institutional investors rather prefer to buy more often into blue-chip stocks.
Vine Foods Limited purchases additional 1.76million shares of United Capital Plc
Emmanuel Nnorom/Vine Foods Limited has purchased a combined 1.76 million units of United Capital shares at N7.99 million.
United Capital Plc has disclosed that Emmanuel Nnorom/Vine Foods Limited 2 has purchased a cumulative of 1.755 million shares in 2 days, worth a combined monetary value of N7.99 million.
The disclosure is contained in a notification signed by the company’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Nairametrics gathered that the transactions occurred in two tranches on the 21st and 22nd of December, 2020.
What you should know
- The first tranche purchased on 21st of December 2020 is 255,000 additional shares at N4.70, worth N1,198,500.
- The second tranche purchased on 22nd of December 2020 is 1,500,000 additional shares at N4.53, worth N6,795,000.
- A total of 1,755,000 additional units was purchased, worth N7,993,500 for both transactions.
The latest disclosure is in line with NSE’s policy on insider dealing aimed at ensuring transparency.