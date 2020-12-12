Governor Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Friday, announced that 796 new confirmed covid-19 cases were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 72,140 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths, year to date.

This represents the highest ever number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. The last time Nigeria recorded a daily number of covid cases in this region was on the 1st of July 2020, when 790 cases and 13 deaths were recorded, followed by 779 cases recorded on 27th June 2020.

Second wave of the pandemic

The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 159.1% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 417 cases.

Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 220% in December.

Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is safe to say that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.

In the past 11 days, Nigeria has recorded 4,583 new cases of the disease, which is only a little shy of the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.

What you should know

A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.

According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.

Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.

The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as at 30th December to 5,228 on Friday, representing over 68% increase in 11 days.

The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.

Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.

What the data says

Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 845,083 cases year to date.

One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairametrics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.

According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 833,755 as at 11th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (960.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).

Notably in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,001 tests nationwide.

This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.

What this means

A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.

Affecting the nation’s recovery process from economic recession

An already escalated inflation rate could only get worse.

Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.

Upshot

The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.

