Governor Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for Coronavirus.
This was revealed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Abayomi, via his official Twitter handle.
Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment
Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild pic.twitter.com/8JAWJG6DtV
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) December 12, 2020
Abayomi tweeted,
- “Sanwo-Olu undergoes COVID-19 treatment. Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of #COVID-19, a PCR test performed yesterday, the 11th of December, has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue, typical of a mild case of #COVID-19.
- “Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.
- “Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and and we are confident that he will recover quickly and certified clear of the virus.”
The Commissioner used the opportunity to advise Lagosians to continue to adhere to the prescribed advisories, so as to protect themselves from contracting the virus. He said:
- “We are seeing slightly increasing number of #COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos, and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, and good hand washing practice.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Governor had to go into isolation immediately, after he found out that one of his close aides had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
- Several public office holders, including State Governors and other political appointees, have tested positive to the Coronavirus within the last one year.
- Governors that have been infected by and recovered from the virus at different times include, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
- Others are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.
- Nigeria currently has 37,810 confirmed cases, with 805 deaths recorded so far. About 15,677 persons including several political appointees and State governors have fully recovered after receiving treatment.
- As at Friday, 12 December 2020, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- A total of 833,755 tests have been carried out as of December 11th, 2020 compared to 829,743 tests a day earlier.
Nigeria records all-time highest daily Covid-19 cases
This represents the highest ever number of daily covid cases recorded since the outbreak
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Friday, announced that 796 new confirmed covid-19 cases were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 72,140 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest ever number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. The last time Nigeria recorded a daily number of covid cases in this region was on the 1st of July 2020, when 790 cases and 13 deaths were recorded, followed by 779 cases recorded on 27th June 2020.
Second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 159.1% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 417 cases.
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 220% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is safe to say that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 11 days, Nigeria has recorded 4,583 new cases of the disease, which is only a little shy of the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as at 30th December to 5,228 on Friday, representing over 68% increase in 11 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 845,083 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairametrics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 833,755 as at 11th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (960.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,001 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
Like Sanwo-Olu, Gov El-Rufai goes into isolation
Nasir El-Rufai, gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the Governor in a broadcast he shared on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
According to him, the measure was necessary as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.
The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.
Malam Nasir @elrufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.
As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday. pic.twitter.com/22QuRkyGqj
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) December 11, 2020
What you should know
- Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.
- Earlier on Saturday, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.
- The state tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
- “Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.”
Vaccines best way of ending Covid-19 in Africa – WHO
The WHO has said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the distribution of vaccines is the best medium to end the spread of the coronavirus in Africa.
It also said that it was providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
This was disclosed by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement on Friday.
Dr Moeti said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
“The success of any immunization campaign hinges on communities’ trust and acceptance,” she said.
“It is vital that we equip them with the right information, allay any fears and address concerns.
“Engaging communities increases the likelihood that they will take the lead on issues affecting them, eases access and use of services.
“It also facilitates comprehension and access to information, enables feedback and, critically for COVID-19 vaccination, helps in understanding vaccine safety and addressing possible adverse events following immunization.”
She called for community support in dealing with vaccination, stating that the most vulnerable were expected to be the first to receive when the vaccines became available.
“Initial groups will likely include frontline health workers, older people and adults with underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes,” she said.
“The initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies will be limited and will not be available to everyone right away.”
She also disclosed that the WHO would provide technical support for the rollout, and would procure vaccines for the continent through the COVAX facility.
“WHO and other immunisation partners are providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
“Through the COVAX Facility, WHO and partners are working with governments and vaccine manufacturers to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20 per cent of the African population, initially focusing on those at the highest risk,” she said.
She said that African nations were only 12% prepared for community engagement regarding the vaccines, which was below the threshold approved by the WHO.
“A 10-point vaccine readiness assessment tool for the 47 countries in WHO African Region finds that progress by countries in bolstering community engagement is only at 12 per cent, far below the optimal score of at least 80 per cent.
“Community engagement – a crucial aspect for vaccine uptake – is among the least advanced categories in the assessment tool.
“Other key areas of the assessment tool are: planning and coordination, resource mobilisation, vaccine regulation, service delivery, training and supervision, monitoring and evaluation, vaccine logistics, vaccine safety and surveillance,” she said.
What you should know
- Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and World Trade Organization candidate for Directo-General, disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January next year.
- She added that the WHO had launched the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), alongside GAVI and other bodies to get vaccines delivered to developing nations when it became available, citing negotiations with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
- In November, the G-20 nations announced a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that could not afford it. The leaders also announced a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.