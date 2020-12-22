Business
Road Construction: Lagos govt. applauds citizens for endurance, calls for more patience
Lagos Govt lauds Lagosians for their patience regarding the inconveniences presently experienced due to road reconstruction.
The Lagos State Government has commended all citizens for their endurance and perseverance in the course of the ongoing rehabilitation works across the State.
This statement was made by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a press release issued by the Lagos State Government.
According to the press statement, the Commissioner thanked Lagosians immensely for their understanding of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance works.
He explained that the Government is not oblivious of the plight of road users and assured Lagosians that efforts are being made towards completing the projects on schedule time, to minimise travel time and inconveniences presently experienced by residents within the State.
The Commissioner also charged Traffic Management Officers to put in their best by working transparently in line with the Traffic Laws, adding that more strategies will be implemented to reduce the inconveniences that have become part of daily ordeals on the road.
While wishing Lagosians compliments of the season, the Transport Commissioner advised everyone to observe COVID-19 safety protocols in all modes of transportation across the State.
Oladeinde urged motorists to be more patient while driving during this yuletide season, stressing that most impediments are caused largely by unnecessary manoeuvring of vehicle drivers who create five lanes on a two-lane carriageway, as well as incidents of ‘one way driving’ by both private and commercial drivers.
What you should know
- It is no longer news that a section of the Third Mainland Bridge has been closed for maintenance works by the Lagos State Government for a while now, however, the Commissioner disclosed that maintenance works have now progressed to the Island-bound lane of the bridge, as well as other projects across the State.
- Lagos State Government has made impressive progress in the quest to minimise travel time and inconveniences presently experienced by residents within the State. To this end, it announced on December 10, 2020 that barring any exigency, the long-awaited Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge will be fully opened to vehicular movement in February 2021.
- The State Government also revealed last week that in line with the mandate of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the Sanwo-Olu led administration will embark on strategic reforms captured in the Strategic Transport Master Plan to facilitate the construction of six rail lines, one monorail line, 14 BRT routes, over 20 water transport routes and the development of cycle lane network with pedestrian ways to minimise travel time and inconveniences presently experienced by residents within the state metropolis.
Business
FG to totally shutdown Third Mainland bridge for 3 days, close Lagos-Ibadan expressway for 2 days
A 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge has been announced by the FG for contractors to cast concrete on the expansion joints.
The Federal Government has announced a 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, during a media chat.
He pointed out that construction works is now at the stage of casting concrete on additional 3 expansion joints.
What the Federal Controller of Works is saying
Popoola said,
- “There is going to be total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Island Bound lane. The effective date of the closure will be from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December. So people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.’’
- “By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12:00 midnight, we are going to close it, so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday the 26th and on 27th we cast again. And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on the 28th December midnight, that is 72-hour closure.
- “This is to prevent vibration of the bridge. If we allow vehicles to be moving on one lane, there is going to be vibrations and the concrete will not set properly.”
While pointing out that traffic management agencies had been deployed to effectively divert and manage traffic to avert gridlock, the federal controller of works revealed that all the alternative routes are in good condition.
Going further, Popoola announced a 48-hour partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from December 28 to December 29 to complete some work on a fly over bridge on the project. He said,
- “The contractor, Messers Julius Berger wants to install cross beams at Kilometre 16, that is, around MFM. That area will be cordoned off, there will be closure within that section from 12:00pm on 28th of December and it will be opened to traffic by 5:00am the following day. 200 meters to get to that particular location we have diversion and another diversion 200 meters away from that place.
- “One lane will be opened to traffic, it is only one lane we are closing to traffic at a time. The first lane that we are going to close is outward Lagos, that is the Ibadan bound carriageway, we will close it on the 28th. And then the second day which is 29th, we are moving to the other lane which is inward Lagos, the same 12:00pm to 5:00am. We regret all the inconvenience and hardship this might have created.’’
He said that all the construction zones has been cleared and the highway is opened to traffic which was responsible for seamless movement on the road.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had announced the partial shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge for a period of 6 months, with effect from July 24, 2020, for maintenance work.
- The repair works had to be extended by a further one month due to disruptions caused by the recent #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thereby extending the completion date from January 2021 to February 2021.
- On the other hand, the reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was flagged off in 2013 by former President Goodluck Jonathan and was awarded to two firms.
- Julius Berger is constructing section one which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, while RCC is working from the Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan, according to NAN.
Business
MTN leads with market share of 40.14% in telephony subscription
NCC reports indicate that MTN leads other GSM operators in Nigeria with 83.3m telephony subscribers as of October 2020.
The report released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that MTN leads the pack of the GSM operators in Nigeria, with active subscribers for telephony services of 83,331,682 as of October 2020, representing 40.14% of the entire operators’ subscriber base.
According to the report, MTN is followed by Airtel with 56,214,072 telephony subscribers (27.08%), Globacom 55,079,362 (26.53%), and 9Mobile with 12,953,121 subscribers (6.24%).
READ: MTN, Vodacom launched 5G in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 – GSMA Report
READ: Aviation contribution to GDP drops by 38.86% in Q3 2020 – NBS
Other key highlights of the report
- The telephony subscribers recorded a 1.3% month-on-month growth, from 204,869,652 recorded in September 2020 to 207,578,237 as of October 2020; as well as 15.3% year-on-year growth from 180,000,075 in the corresponding period in 2019 (October 2019).
- The internet subscribers recorded a 0.9% month-on-month growth from 151,063,413 recorded in September 2020 to 152,481,376 as of October 2020; as well as 23.8% year-on-year growth from 123,123,676 in the corresponding period in 2019 (October 2019).
- In telephony subscription and as of October 2020, MTN recorded 0.8% month-on-month growth as well as 26.5% year-on-year; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 1.0% month-on-month and 24.6% year-on-year.
- Similarly, Airtel recorded 1.7% month-on-month growth as well as14.5% year-on-year on telephony subscription; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 1.1% month-on-month and 21.2% year-on-year.
- Globacom recorded 1.5% month-on-month growth as well as 9.6% year-on-year on telephony subscriptions; whereas in internet subscriptions, it grew by 0.8% month-on-month and 36% year-on-year.
- 9Mobile recorded 1.8% month-on-month growth but dipped by 12.4% year-on-year on telephony subscription; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 0.3% month-on-month and dipped 12.6% year-on-year.
- In October 2020, only 73.5% of the operators’ subscribers on telephony services subscribed to internet services; 73.7% in September 2020 and 68.4% in October 2019.
READ: Okomu Oil Plc may have flattered to deceive with its sterling H1 performance
READ: Nigeria imported over 55% of cooking gas consumed in October 2020
What you should know
- According to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), information and communication sector contributed 9.57% to the overall Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the country’s third-quarter in 2020.
- No doubt, the telecom sector has remained resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the surge in the demand for data usage and increase in total mobile subscribers.
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations have adjusted to remote workspace/digital workspace – a new way of life in the office space that is expected to increase data services, and further enhances growth in the sector in the short to medium term.
- The performance trajectory of the sector may subsist with more gains, considering the concerns that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is lurking around the corner.
READ: Transport Fare: Motorcycle “Okada” commuters paid more in November
Business
BUA Cement signs contract to build 3 Plants in Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States
BUA Cement Plc has disclosed that it is set to sign a contract for the building of additional production lines in three states.
The Management of BUA Cement Plc has disclosed that the Company is set to sign a contract for the building of additional three production lines, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each this week.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu.
In line with the information contained in the disclosure, the contract will be signed between the Company and Sinoma CBMI of China.
According to the statement issued by Mr. Aliyu, the three plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each, will be located at Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States.
This, however, when completed, is expected to increase the total installed production capacity of the cement manufacturer by a cumulative 9 million metric tonnes per annum.
What you should know
- In a publication by Nairametrics six months ago, the Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, disclosed that the company was set to establish a three million metric tonnes cement plant and 50 megawatts power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa state, in the North Eastern region of Nigeria.
The Chairman stressed that the Guyuk Cement Plant as proposed, would be a major investment in the North-East by BUA and the company would ensure that raw materials are sourced locally.
Why this matters
The additional three production plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes each are expected to add to the robust infrastructure of the cement manufacturer.
- These plants when completed in 2022, in addition with its 3rd cement line of 3millon mtpa in Sokoto which has been booked for commissioning in mid-2021, are expected to increase the total installed cement production capacity of the company from 8 million mtpa to 20 million mtpa.
- This will enable the manufacturer to secure its place in the Nigerian Markets and unlock Pan-African opportunities elsewhere in the continent.
- This move is expected to place the company higher than Lafarge as the second-largest cement manufacturer in Nigeria, with a total installed capacity of 10.5 million mtpa, but lower than Dangote’s total national installed capacity of 29.25 million mtpa.
What they are saying
The founder of BUA Group Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in his statement at the 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, said:
- “I am happy to announce that our 3rd cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021, and I am also pleased to inform you that we are commencing the construction of 3 more cement plants of 3 million tonnes each in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa at the cost of $1.050billion, which should be completed by the end of 2022. The contract signing is expected to happen this week.”
Speaking about impressive developments in the foods segment of the Group, Rabiu said:
- “BUA is also looking to combine our foods businesses – from sugar, flour, pasta to list as BUA FOODS on the NSE by the end of 2021. In sugar, we have our integrated plantation in Kwara State set to produce 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar, 20million litres of ethanol annually and 35MW of power – all utilizing the by-products of cane sugar.”