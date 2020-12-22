Road Construction: Lagos govt. applauds citizens for endurance, calls for more patience

The Lagos State Government has commended all citizens for their endurance and perseverance in the course of the ongoing rehabilitation works across the State.

This statement was made by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a press release issued by the Lagos State Government.

According to the press statement, the Commissioner thanked Lagosians immensely for their understanding of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance works.

He explained that the Government is not oblivious of the plight of road users and assured Lagosians that efforts are being made towards completing the projects on schedule time, to minimise travel time and inconveniences presently experienced by residents within the State.

The Commissioner also charged Traffic Management Officers to put in their best by working transparently in line with the Traffic Laws, adding that more strategies will be implemented to reduce the inconveniences that have become part of daily ordeals on the road.

While wishing Lagosians compliments of the season, the Transport Commissioner advised everyone to observe COVID-19 safety protocols in all modes of transportation across the State.

Oladeinde urged motorists to be more patient while driving during this yuletide season, stressing that most impediments are caused largely by unnecessary manoeuvring of vehicle drivers who create five lanes on a two-lane carriageway, as well as incidents of ‘one way driving’ by both private and commercial drivers.

