Cryptocurrency
You can now buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple Pay
Lumi’s iOS wallet is permitting global investors in buying crypto-assets like bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple’s popular payments app.
A fast-rising app better known as Lumi’s iOS wallet is permitting global investors in buying crypto-assets like bitcoin, Ethereum, Uniswap through Apple’s popular payments app, Apple Pay.
What this means
- The app also allows crypto traders in buying Wrapped Ether, Yearn.finance (YFI), Uniswap (UNI), DAI, AAVE, Basic Attention Token (BAT).
- Others include USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), Stably (USDS), Binance (BUSD), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Compound (COMP), Curve (CRV), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), HUSD, Chainlink (LINK), Maker (MKR), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), Synthetix (SNX), and Universal Market Access (UMA).
Owners of Lumi wallet at the world’s largest economy are permitted $500 purchases per day, $500 per week, and $5,000 per annum. Limits for users outside of America are pegged higher taking to account the limits are $1,000 per day, $1,000 per week, and $7,500 per annum.
Apple Pay is one of the largest and popular payment providers Introduced by the world’s most valuable company about six years ago, the platform has a global reach of over 383 million users, according to Statista.
What you should know
- Apple is now the only publicly listed U.S. company with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion.
- The world’s most valuable tech company designs manufacture and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions.
- Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.
Cryptocurrency
Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
The most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room are quietly buying into Bitcoin.
In the year 2020, the world’s smartest investors are buying into Bitcoins amid an era of significant quantitative easing by global central banks.
Such macros taking shape in the ever-changing crypto market has led Gemini crypto exchange co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to disclosing why investors are buying Bitcoin, amid recent price correction prevailing.
READ: List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
In an interview with CNBC, the highly revered twins spoke on the inclusion of Paul Tudor Jones, MicroStrategy, Guggenheim, and lately MassMutual as a strong indicator that the times are different.
Tyler Winklevoss said the rally isn’t retail-driven this time.
- “These are the most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room, buying the bitcoin quietly. It’s not a FOMO thing, so it’s very different than in 2017. This cast of characters, companies, and investors were not in bitcoin back then. Publicly traded companies like Square and MicroStrategy putting their treasury cash into bitcoin because they’re worried about the oncoming inflation and the scourge of inflation with all the money printing and the stimulus from the Covid pandemic lockdown.”
READ: Bitcoin jumpstarts strongly, daily trading volume hits $25 billion
He also spoke on why the inflationary properties had led a mass exodus of investors from fiat currencies into the crypto market;
- “That’s why a lot of people have fled to bitcoin … because it’s unclear how the dollar gets off this track of debt and printing, and what it’s actually going to be worth in the future if anything at all.”
READ: Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
What this means
Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage, not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
- As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter), due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
- Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.
READ: Bitcoin is highly volatile, illiquid, supports digital Euro – European Central Bank
Bottom line
It is important to note that as global financial regulators begin to implement their regulatory framework, supporting cryptos like Bitcoin, it becomes a matter of months for global commercial banks and multinationals to increase their buying pressures on Bitcoin. The present price surely looks like a discount when considering those variables.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Cryptocurrency
$700 million worth of Bitcoin moved by an unknown identity
An unknown entity has moved about 26,000 BTC estimated to be worth about $700 million at the same block.
A growing amount of wealthy investors have been increasing their transactional volume in the world’s most popular crypto, amid the price correction prevailing in the crypto-verse, taking into account that Bitcoin trades slightly above $18,000.
Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, an advanced crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown entity moved about 26,000 BTC estimated to be worth about $700 million, in two separate transactions, though in the same block, a few hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 9,010 BTC ($164M) in block 660,968 https://t.co/FYK6gdlGNK
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 12, 2020
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 28,999 BTC ($531M) in block 660,968 https://t.co/7pjqz6eLbM
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 12, 2020
What this means: The recent price action prevailing at the flagship crypto market reveals that institutional funds are able to buy dips and oftentimes sell when prices go up. That leaves the majority of retail investors scrambling to chase the rally.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $18,300.30 with a daily trading volume of $25 billion.
- BTC price has been up 1.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million BTC coins and a max supply of 21 million.
Quick fact
At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
That said, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
Insurance giant, MassMutual buys $100 million worth of Bitcoin
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought about $100 million in Bitcoin for its investment purposes.
A household name in the world’s insurance business, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., has of late gone into the crypto-verse.
- Just recently, it bought about $100 million in Bitcoin for investment purposes.
- Also, in a report credited to WSJ, the insurance giant acquired a $5 million minority equity stake in NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, that offers crypto services to institutional investors.
- NYDIG presently has about $2.3 billion in crypto assets under management, which would also help in facilitating custody services for MassMutual’s Bitcoins.
- The investment in Bitcoin will represent 0.04% of the general investment account of nearly $235 billion as of September 30, MassMutual said.
“We see this initial investment as a first step, and like any investment, may explore future opportunities,” Spokeswoman, Chelsea Haraty, said in an email.
What this means
Although, the recent crypto investments made by the insurance giant is regarded as little when compared to its total investment holdings, such a move adds MassMutual to the list of elite financial firms buying bitcoins.
What you should know
- MassMutual has been in the business of insuring as far back as the 18th century. It is also known as the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.
- MassMutual founded in 1851, serves over 5 million customers.
- With its headquarters in Massachusetts, the company provides financial products such as life insurance, long term care insurance, disability income insurance, retirement/401(k) plan services, and annuities.
- Bitcoin peaked in late November at $19,835, hitting its 2017 high, and currently trades slightly below $18k with a return of more than 150% YTD.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at around $17,980 with a daily trading volume of $28 Billion. It has been down 2.32% in the last 24 hours. It now has a market capitalization of $334 Billion, with a circulating supply of 18,567,806 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.