Aviation reform will position Nigeria as a hub within sub-region – Minister
Aviation Minister has stated that planned reforms will position Nigeria as an air transportation hub within the West and Central African sub-region.
The Ministry of Aviation has said that the planned reform will serve as a catalyst for a comprehensive overhaul of the aviation industry and position Nigeria as an air transportation hub within the West and Central African sub-region.
This was disclosed by Minister Hadi Sirika, as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 International Civil Aviation Day on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation and seen by Nairametrics, the Minister explained that the roadmap includes the establishment of a national carrier, establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, Concession of some airports, the establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company, amongst others.
He added that it will lay a solid and lasting foundation for Aviation development in Nigeria. “The implementation of the roadmap, which is in line with the theme of the ICAD, remains on course and that the results will become obvious in due course.
“Safety and security have remained at the centre of government policies in the sector since the inception of the current administration and its efforts have been applauded by all, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).”
He appealed to all players within the industry to join hands with the government to ensure the realisation of the lofty objectives of the roadmap for the benefit of Nigerians and all users of the nation’s airspace.
The Minister also uses the occasion to reaffirm Nigeria’s unalloyed commitment to the ideals of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other Aviation bodies of which it is a member.
What you should know
- After every five years, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) council establishes a special anniversary theme for the International Civil Aviation Day. The theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is, “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development.” The council has decided to keep the same theme until the year 2023.
- International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th-anniversary activities. In 1996, pursuant to an ICAO initiative and with the assistance of the Canadian Government, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized 7 December as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system.
- The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.
Lagos to Abuja flight ticket surge to N100,000 as Christmas approaches.
A roundtrip to Abuja has doubled to about N100k as airlines price devaluation in tickets.
Airfares for local travel between major cities in the country has surged by as much as 100% as Nigerians book tickets ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The spike in airfares has shocked a lot of local travelers as they are told that the reason for the increase in ticket prices is due to the devaluation of the naira.
Price Check
- According to information gathered by Nairametrics from the websites of various Nigerian airlines and travel agencies, an Air Peace flight scheduled to take off on Thursday, 10th December, from Lagos to Abuja, cost as high as N100,528;
- while from Kaduna to Abuja on the same day is around N128,467 for an economy class ticket.
- Also, a flight from Maiduguri to Lagos costs around N128,467, while a return ticket between Lagos and Benin costs around N120,000.
- A flight from Lagos to Enugu departing on the 17th to return after Xmas on the 30th sold for N86,000 but as high as N170, 699 according to checks from Travel Stats.
What Airlines are saying
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the management of Max Air and Aero Contractors in different interviews, attributed the sudden hike in fare to changes in the exchange rate.
- According to the statement from Mr. Kehinde Ogunyale, the station Manager of Max Air, the Airline increased the fare due to the Dollar to Naira exchange rate and the increase in demand for tickets.
- Also in a similar interview, Mr. Abdulmalik Jibreel of Aero Contractors explained that the high demand for tickets during this period necessitated the increase in fare, coupled with the Dollar to Naira exchange volatility.
- Some airlines also reported earlier in the year that the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) had increased Passenger Service Charges by as much as a 100% starting August 1.
What they are saying
In a discussion with Mr. Babatunde Akinyele, a Structural Surveyor told Nairametrics that he was forced to postpone his intended travel from Lagos to Benin yesterday when he saw the fare. He stated that he might have to consider alternative means of transportation if tickets continue to sell for that high.
A staff of travel agency whom we contacted revealed economy tickets more than doubled in some major routes mostly due to a surge in demand.
- An economy class ticket from Lagos to Benin (one way) sold for N60,000 while a return ticket for N120,000. Another ticket from Kano to Abuja sold for N95,000.
- Nairametrics also gathers that the increase was mostly because of the high demand for travel tickets, as most of her customers appear to be booking ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
- Another source suggests the spike in flight tickers could also be because airlines are trying to recover some of the losses incurred during the Covid-19 lockdown.
- Last July, Nairametrics reported airlines planned to increase local travel costs by 50% due to the devaluation of the exchange rate which has impacted their operations.
Nigeria has devalued its exchange rate three times this year already going first from N305/$1 to N360/$1 and then to N390/$1. The exchange rate at the black market is currently at N475/$1 and rose as high as N502/$1 last week.
In a nutshell,
Airfares for local travel have increased (and will continue to increase) for the following reasons;
- FAAN also increased taxes and charges that airlines pay by as much as 100%.
- The multiple devaluations of the exchange rate mean airlines have to spend more on services and replacement of parts most of which are dollar-denominated costs.
- Access to forex is also increasingly difficult as the CBN continues to ration dollar supplies. This has pushed demand into the black market worsening the exchange rate situation.
- Business travels also appear to have dropped significantly as most businesses now rely on online applications such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams to hold meetings.
- This also creates a shortage of passengers for airlines, meaning they have to increase ticket sales to make up for limited roundtrips.
- At N100,000 Nigerians are paying an equivalent of $250 for a trip of less than an hour.
Banking has gone beyond brick and mortar – Ecobank boss
Ecobank to use agency network and digital platforms as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is set to boost investment in its Digital platforms and agency network to continue to be the preferred choice for banking services to customers.
This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in an interview with Nairametrics.
According to Ayeyemi, the bank is determined to use agency network and digital platforms as means of being able to distribute banking services to people. To him, these are now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as the brand go forward into the future.
He said, “Those are the things that informed our decision, and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that are existing in agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
COVID-19 palliatives
On the amount the financial institution has spent on COVID-19 palliatives, Ayeyemi disclosed that it gave over $3 million in form of donations in the countries where it does business.
“We also understood that one thing is to have palliatives, the other is to make sure that the people are aware of what they need to do to be able to avoid catching COVID-19 in terms of radio, television and other awareness programme.
“Again, we participated in ensuring that, that is done, to be able to engage people to make sure they don’t contract COVID-19. The third thing was stepping back and working with our client because in the developed world the government was able to provide money to the corporations, the government was able to follow up, where people get paid for sitting at home.”
In some parts of the continent where the government couldn’t pay people for staying at home, je explained that Ecobank had to work with its clients to restructure their facilities so that they don’t have to pay and then they can support their staff.
“We also ensure that we work with the African Union around the concept of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), where we usually put a lot of money aside to be able to support MSMEs across the continent. And we actually did training in these countries grooming a lot of people that will be able to have access to, not just finances but access to organisational structure and training.
“So all of those things were things we felt we needed to do as a player in the continent. And of course some of our governments wanted to put money in the hand of the poor and they didn’t want to give cash to them because cash became vehicle of transmission and we were able to quickly create accounts for those people and be able to transmit money into those systems,” he added.
AfCFA
On the opportunities available for the bank in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) initiative, which is to take off in January 2021, he explained that the bank has positioned itself as one of the key supporters of the idea.
He said, “So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before.
“So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, if you now start thinking about, how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries not just looking at Nigeria as market alone.
“And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.”