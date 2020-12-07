Buhari calls for increased regional collaboration in Africa to battle insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that African leaders should increase collaboration to battle insecurity in the continent through the implementation of arms control instruments and embargoes.

The President disclosed this at the virtual 14th extra-ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), in a speech themed, “Silencing the Guns.”

On Sunday, Buhari stated that Africa also faced issues relating to peace due to terrorist threats across the nation.

“The major challenge for Africa today is achieving a new trajectory of peace, security, stability and a conflict-free Africa, following threats of terrorist activities and other crimes across the continent,” he said.

The President viewed the AU peace agreements and operations in areas of conflict as a sign that Africa was plotting a new path towards peace, citing the implementations of the AU Roadmap in 2020.

He added that Africa still faced major challenges and called for a continuation of the roadmap, saying, “The reason the assembly is calling for endorsement for the extension period of the implementation of the AU master roadmap and amnesty month beyond 2020.

“There will be immediate need to have the monitoring and evaluation mechanism put in place to gauge the implementation at the continental level.

“We are beginning to equally see emerging intra/inter-state resurgence of conflicts in Africa, underscoring the imperative for the AU Mediation Support Unit to be strengthened.

“Our member states are ensuring inclusive democratic governance, constitutionalism, and facilitating access for AU mediators, when necessary, will also complement these efforts.

The President also lamented increased terrorist activities and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons as a result of porous borders and called for speedy implementation of the African Common Defence Policy.

“Threats of terrorist activities, other trans-organised crimes and external interference in the internal affairs of African States are increasing.

“We also see maritime security threats, including the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and the challenges of porous border are also visible.

“It is in this regard that we blame the slow implementation of the African Common Defence Policy, hinged on the establishment of the African Standby Force, he said.

What you should know