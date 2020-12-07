Exclusives
Jitters as Nigerian banks brace up for more loan provisioning
Banks are worried about rising cases of bad loans and will go after defaulters.
Nigerian banks are bracing up to provide for more bad loans, as they approach the end of the financial year 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected businesses, causing low patronage, a dip in revenues, a higher cost of operations, and crushing debts.
The situation is said to have spooked some of Nigeria’s biggest banks, especially as several events in the country point to an uncertain 2021 for businesses in the economy. This, our sources reveal, has informed a spate of high profile court orders obtained against businesses owned by billionaires in the country.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, total banking sector credit to the economy stood at about N18.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 up from N17.1 trillion at the end of 2019. However, non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020 rose by 2.27% to N1.2 trillion.
Data from Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, indicate that Nigerian banks have made provisions for about N211.2 billion alone in 2020 compared to N182.9 billion in 2019. This is still far lower than the N551.5 billion provided for by the banks in 2016 when Nigeria was in a recession, with the exchange rate in a tailspin. Things are even worse compared to 2016 due to the effects of Covid-19, lower oil prices, and insecurity.
Our sources believe the level of non-performing loans is probably worse than reported if banks were to deploy strict prudential guidelines which allow for stricter provisioning of non-performing loans. At the peak of the pandemic, most banks moved quickly to restructure loans that were in danger of going bad, allowing obligors breathing space to generate cash flows. Some banks issued moratoriums on loan repayments.
Despite this, there is growing apprehension that some of the loans could crystallize as bad in 2021, especially if insecurity and social unrest continues to impact negatively on business operations across the country. The fall in oil prices, coupled with crude oil cuts imposed on Nigeria is also a challenge for local oil majors to meet their debt obligations.
Oil and Gas Loans Take Center Stage
The Oil and Gas sector is a source of huge concern to most of the banks, especially due to the fall in oil prices and the cut in Nigeria’s export quota. With oil prices down and the cost of production higher, local oil majors are struggling to meet up with their debt obligations of nearly N5 trillion.
- Based on NBS data, total oil and gas loans in Nigeria are estimated at about N4.94 trillion as of the second quarter of 2020, or a combined 26.2% of total credit to the private sector.
- The loan is further divided into Oil and Gas upstream with N3.6 trillion, and the balance N1.3 trillion for the downstream (oil services) sector.
- Oil and Gas also make up about N268.7 billion in non-performing loans or 22.1% of the total.
Earlier in the year, banks cut a deal with the CBN as they were granted regulatory forbearance in the restructuring of loans. The deal meant over 33% of industry loans were restructured as part of the deals signaling the spate of economic crunch that had hit the private sector.
Most of these loans are Oil and Gas loans, as they dominated most of the questions and responses in the earnings calls of most of the top commercial banks Nairametrics listened to.
CBN Raises Red flags
The rising non-performing loans were also a major concern for the central bank, following the end of its monetary policy committee meeting on November 23rd. In one of the excerpts, the CBN reported as follows:
“MPC noted the improvement in Financial Soundness Indicators of the DMBs which showed Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.5 percent, Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of 5.73 percent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 35.6 percent, as at October 2020. As regards nonperforming loans (NPLs), MPC, however, noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of 5.0 percent and urged the Bank to sustain its tight prudential regime to bring it below the benchmark.”
The comment from the central bank suggests they are concerned about the rising levels of non-performing loans and have basically given the banks green light to go after debtors. One of the many tools the banks have to recover their loans is the use of the Global Standing Instructions introduced earlier in the year.
Court Orders and AMCON
However, Nairametrics understands some of the heavy obligors have found ways to beat the trap, and even when they do not, they do not have cash in their accounts that the banks can lay claim to. This is why some of the banks have gone the route of court orders to seize the properties of defaulters.
Just last week, Nigeria’s Access Bank obtained a court order that enabled it to seal the corporate head office of Seplat Petroleum Development Company. AMCON, Nigeria’s bad debt company, has also been busy all year round, seizing assets of loan defaulters.
Riding on the back of its amended act that gave it sweeping powers to go after loan defaulters, it has deployed several tactics such as naming-and-shaming, outright sealing of properties, working with EFCC to arrest defaulters, blocking bank accounts, etc., just to recover its loans. AMCON currently holds over N5 trillion of bad loans on its books.
The plot behind Access Bank’s Mareva injunction against Seplat and Cardinal Drilling
New details emerge as Access Bank, Seplat Petroleum squabble over Cardinal Drilling Services’ loans.
In a dramatic move on Friday, Access Bank sealed the offices of Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat) over third party loans owed to it by Cardinal Drilling Services.
Seplat issued a press release on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange vowing to sue Access Bank claiming that “the action was taken by Access Bank without any prior notice to SEPLAT, as required under Nigerian law.”
Access Bank sources indicate the outstanding loan is about $85.8 million and is secured by a fixed and floating Debenture over Cardinal’s assets.
Access Bank obtained an Ex-Parte Order from a Federal High Court against Cardinal Drilling Services, Seplat, ABC Orjiakor, and Kalu Nwosu. The bank also obtained a Mareva injunction freezing the accounts of Seplat in Nigeria and abroad. Reliable sources with knowledge of the matter claim Access Bank was targeting ABC Orjiakor in the Sealing of Seplat headquarters.
The Mareva Injunction targeted the following assets;
- 25, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos,
- 6, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos
- 11, Oba Adeyin’ka Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos
Seplat claims it is neither a shareholder in Cardinal Drilling and that it has no “outstanding loan obligations or guarantees to Access Bank and did not at any time make any commitments or guarantees in respect of Cardinal Drilling’s loan obligations” to the bank.
How Seplat got roped in
According to a source, Cardinal Drilling Services obtained a loan from Diamond Bank in 2012 and used it to purchase CDS Rigs 101, 201, 202, and 203.
- The rigs were used to provide drilling services to Seplat in a contract that helped fund Cardinal Drilling services 60% equity in a JV with Maurel & Prom.
- Sources at Access Bank allege Cardinal Drilling Services was a vehicle setup to obtain the loan to purchase the drilling services knowing fully well that Seplat was to be the main beneficiary.
- It is unclear if Cardinal Drilling Services drills for any other oil company beyond Seplat. The company’s website did not list who it provides services for.
- Kalu Nwosu is the Managing Director of Cardinal Drilling and is said to have provided a personal guarantee and a statement of personal net worth as security for the loan.
What Access Bank hopes to achieve
Access Bank appears to have also gone after Seplat because ABC Orjiakor, the chairman of Seplat, is an investor in Cardinal Drilling.
- A source informed Nairametrics that by joining Seplat to the case, Access Bank believes it will pile pressure on Seplat forcing it to reach a deal that will either see the loan repaid or get some guarantees from Seplat that it will get ABC Orjiakor to allow the bank take over the assets of Cardinal Drilling without a tussle from Orjikor.
- In a document shared with Nairametrics, the Bank explained in a court filing that its decision to go after Seplat was because there is an “intercompany relationship between SEPLAT and Cardinal Drilling”, noting that “they are jointly promoted by Orjiako” its primary target.
- According to the document, “SEPLAT is a sister company to Cardinal, jointly promoted by Orjiako who is the alter ego of the two companies.”
- Seplat in its annual report disclosed Cardinal Drilling Services as a related party based on entities controlled by Key Management Personnel.
- It revealed in the annual report that “Cardinal Drilling Services Limited (formerly Caroil Drilling Nigeria Limited): Is owned by common shareholders with the parent company. The company provides drilling rigs and drilling services to Seplat. Transactions with this related party amounted to N2.89billion, $9.44million (N621million, $2.03million). Receivables and payables were nil in the current period (receivables in 2018: N1.49billion, $4.87million).”
Bottom Line
Access Bank is understood to be grappling with a string of bad loans issued under the defunct Diamond Bank. Sources inform Nairametrics that the bank is stepping up efforts to go after some of the debtors by obtaining several court orders to seize properties.
- From what we know Seplat does not owe Access Bank any loan and is only being joined in this matter because of ABC Orjiakor its Chairman and co-founder.
- The Bank is doing all it can to recover its debt from Cardinal Drilling Services even if it means dragging Seplat into the mess.
- We are also surprised the bank was able to get an Ex-Parte Order from a Federal High Court against Seplat even though it was not the company that borrowed the money and neither did it guarantee it.
- The transaction once again highlights controversies surrounding the murky waters of loans to companies in the oil and gas sector most of which end up going bad and written off by banks.
- According to CBN data, Oil and Gas loans (upstream) makes up N3.6 trillion or 19% of total banking sector credit to the private sector. This is the highest of any sector.
- About N268 billion of oil sector loans are said to be non-performing.
Seplat share price closed flat at N402.3 on Friday while Access Bank shares closed lower by 0.58% to N8.55 per share.
Prices of food items rise across major markets as traders fear low patronage in December
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.
As Nigerians prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, it may be a challenging period for households as prices of major food items has increased across major markets in Lagos State, Nigeria.
According to the latest Household Market Survey conducted by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, prices of tomatoes, pepper, onions, dairy products, and beverages recorded yet another significant spike.
- A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes spiked by 8.3% to sell for an average of N13,000, while a medium-sized basket now sells for an average of N8,000 – indicating 14.3% increase in two weeks.
- Also, a big bag of dry onions recorded an 18.2% increase in price to sell for an average of N97,500.
In the latest survey, Nairalytics also found that the prices of dairy products and cocoa beverages such as Peak, Dano, Three Crown, and Loya milk, Milo, Ovaltine, and Bournvita all recorded significant increase in price across major markets in Lagos State.
This report contains information on items that witnessed price increase, price decrease, as well as information on special markets and market insights.
Items that witnessed price increase
- A big basket of Round shaped tomatoes initially sold for an average of N12,000 now sells for N13,000 – indicating 8.33% increase compared to the price recorded two weeks ago.
- A small basket of Round shaped tomatoes recorded 25% increase in price to sell for an average of N5,000 compared to N4,000 earlier recorded.
- A 10kg bag of Mama Gold rice currently sells for an average of N4,800 as against N4,667 recorded earlier in the month of November.
- A 50kg bag of Brown beans sold for an average of N42,000 two weeks ago, has increased by 2.98% to sell for an average of N43,250.
- Also, a 50 kg bag of White beans now sells for an average of N42,750. This represents a 1.79% increase compared to N42,000 recorded two weeks ago.
- A carton of 305g Indomie noodles now sells for an average of N3,263 as against an initial average of N3,150. This represents an increase of 3.57% in two weeks.
- A bag of Ijebu garri that was initially sold for an average of N14,125 now sells for an average of N14,375 – representing an increase of 1.77%.
- The price of a 5 litres gallon of locally made Vegetable oil rose by 1.48% to sell for an average of N3,425, while 25 litres gallon increased by 0.3% to sell for an average of N16,625.
- A big bunch of Plantain now sells for an average of N550 as against an initial average of N525.
- A 500g pack of Louis sugar initially sold for an average of N538, increased by 9.3% to sell for an average of N588.
- Also, the price of a 500g pack of Golden Penny sugar increased by 10.7% to sell for an average of N388, as against an initial average of N350.
- The price of a 400g tin of Peak powdered milk increased by 3.13% to sell for an average of N1,238, while a 900g tin of the same brand increased by 16.4% to sell for an average of N2,750 compared to an initial average of N2,363.
- A 500g tin of Milo cocoa beverage that was initially sold for an average of N1,038 now sells for an average of N1,475 – representing an increase of 42.2%, while the price of 1kg size of the same brand increased by 15.9% to sell for an average of N2,463.
- The price of a big bag of Pepper rose by 126.7% to sell for an average of N17,000 compared to an average of N7,500 recorded two weeks ago.
- A big bag of Dry onions that was sold for an average of N82,500 two weeks ago, witnessed a further increase of 18.2% to sell for an average of N97,500.
Items that witnessed price decrease
- A 50kg bag of White beans that was sold for an average of N13,250 now sells for an average of N10,750 across – a decrease in price of 18.9%.
- Also, the price of a 50kg bag of Yellow garri reduced by 16.04% to sell for an average of N11,125 compared to an initial average of N13,250.
- A big basket of Oval shaped tomatoes now sells for an average of N9,000. 18.2% reduction compared to N11,000 recorded earlier in the month, while a small basket reduced by 15.4% to sell for an average of N5,500.
- The price of a big bag of Melon reduced by 7.89% to sell for an average of N43,750 compared to an initial average of N47,500.
- A 50kg bag of foreign rice (Caprice) now sells for an average of N29,167. 1.69% reduction compared to an average of N29,667 recorded two weeks ago.
Items that maintained initial prices
- A 50kg bag of Royal Stallion and Mama Gold rice continues to sell for an average of N30,333 and N29,750 respectively.
- A 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride rice still sells for an average of N25,500, while a 50kg bag of brown beans (Oloyin) still sells for an average of N20,500.
- A big basket of Sweet potatoes sells for an average of N5,500, a small basket sells for an average of N700, while the smallest basket is sold for an average of N325.
- Also, a big basket of Irish potatoes sells for an average of N20,000, same as recorded two weeks ago.
- A 50kg bag of Honey well and Mama Gold flour still sells for N13,950 and N13,850 respectively, after witnessing significant spike in price last month.
- 5kg cylinder of Cooking gas is currently filled for an average of N3,450, the same as recorded two weeks ago, while a 5kg cylinder is filled for an average of N1,625.
- A big bag of bush mango seed (Ogbono) continues to sell for an average of N120,000.
- A carton of Full chicken is sold for an average of N14,167, Turkey (N19,000), while Chicken lap is sold for average of N14,000.
Special markets/items
Despite the persistent increase in the price of household food items, traders across Lagos markets have increased their inventory of items, as they anticipate high demand in the month of December due to the yuletide season.
According to Mrs. Aina, a major rice dealer at Daleko market, she said that December comes with an expectation of increased sales, especially the consumption of grains being a major food item during the yuletide.
“We are anticipating high patronage of rice in December, as the people prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as well as those who want to gift people with food items in the period,” Aina said.
She, however, reiterated that the persistent increase in the prices of food items could discourage buyers from buying more.
A visit to Daleko market revealed that despite the increase in the stocks, sales are still dwindling as a result of the persistent increase in the price of most of the food items. Mrs. Olayemi told Nairalytics research that sales are not as good as before, due to several complaints by the consumers on the continuous increase in the price of food items.
Market insights
- The price of food items continues to spike significantly across major markets in Lagos State as most traders attributed the increase in the price of food items to increased insecurity across the country, especially in the North where most of these food items are being transported from.
- A major tomatoes’ seller at Mile 12 market, Malam Issa, disclosed to Nairalytics research that due to the fear of banditry, kidnappers and Boko Haram, most farmers decided to stay at home, which has, in turn, reduced the quantity of goods available for sales, and as the demand for the items continues to grow, traders are forced to increase the prices.
- Speaking to another major tomatoes’ trader at Mile 12 market, who prefers to remain anonymous, the increase in the price of round shaped tomatoes is because of the low supply of item to the market. He explained that the round-shaped tomatoes are of different kinds, some of which are from the north while some are imported from neighbouring countries like Ghana. The oval-shaped tomatoes on the other hand are mostly grown in the western part of Nigeria, he explained.
- Nairalytics investigated what informed the sudden rise in the price of beverages. In an interview with one of the beverage traders, she attributed the increase in price of most items to increase in transportation cost and sustained increase in the price of other agricultural produce in the country. According to her, the increase in the cost of conveying these items to their various locations has significantly affected the price they sell to the final consumers.
|Items
|Brand
|Unit
|MUSHIN (26/11/2020)
|DALEKO (26/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (26/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (26/11/2020)
|Average
|MUSHIN (12/11/2020)
|DALEKO (12/11/2020)
|OYINGBO (12/11/2020)
|MILE 12 (12/11/2020)
|Average
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|10kg
|4600
|4800
|4800
|5000
|4800
|NA
|4500
|4500
|5000
|4666.6666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Royal Stallion
|50Kg
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|30000
|NA
|30000
|31000
|30333.333333333
|Bag of Rice
|Rice Master
|10kg
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|5000
|NA
|4500
|4750
|Bag of Rice
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|29500
|29500
|30000
|30000
|29750
|Bag of Rice
|Caprice
|50kg
|29000
|NA
|29000
|29500
|29166.666666667
|30000
|NA
|29000
|30000
|29666.666666667
|Bag of Rice
|Mama's Pride
|50kg
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|25500
|25500
|25000
|26000
|25500
|Bag of Beans
|Oloyin
|50kg
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|20000
|21000
|21000
|20000
|20500
|Bag of Beans
|White
|50kg
|40000
|43000
|45000
|43000
|42750
|40000
|43000
|45000
|40000
|42000
|Bag of Beans
|Brown
|50kg
|43000
|42000
|45000
|43000
|43250
|40000
|42000
|45000
|41000
|42000
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Big Size Tuber
|800
|750
|700
|800
|762.5
|700
|800
|700
|800
|750
|Tuber of Yam
|Abuja
|1 Medium Size Tuber
|550
|500
|550
|500
|525
|550
|500
|500
|500
|512.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|305g (Belle full)
|3200
|3250
|3300
|3300
|3262.5
|3200
|3100
|3200
|3100
|3150
|Carton of Noodles
|Indomie
|200g (Hungry man)
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|3200
|Carton of Noodles
|Chikki
|100g
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|2200
|2200
|2100
|2300
|2200
|Carton of Noodles
|Minimie
|70g
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|1900
|1750
|1700
|1800
|1787.5
|Carton of Noodles
|Golden Penny
|70g
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1600
|1600
|Bag of Garri
|Ijebu
|80kg
|14500
|14000
|14500
|14500
|14375
|14000
|14000
|14500
|14000
|14125
|Bag of Garri
|White
|50kg
|10500
|11000
|11000
|10500
|10750
|13000
|13500
|13000
|13500
|13250
|Bag of Garri
|Yellow
|50kg
|11000
|11000
|11500
|11000
|11125
|13000
|13500
|13000
|13500
|13250
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Big Basket
|5500
|5500
|5500
|5500
|Basket of Potato
|Sweet
|Small Basket
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|700
|Basket of Potato
|sweet
|Smallest Basket
|400
|250
|325
|400
|250
|325
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Biggest Basket
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Medium Basket
|2500
|2500
|2500
|2500
|Basket of Potato
|Irish
|Small Basket
|1700
|1500
|1600
|1700
|1500
|1600
|Packet of Pasta
|Golden Penny
|500g
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|4400
|4400
|4300
|4200
|4325
|Packet of Pasta
|Dangote
|500g
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|4200
|4300
|4300
|4300
|4275
|Packet of Pasta
|Power (1 pc)
|500g
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|250
|230
|250
|230
|240
|Packet of Pasta
|Bonita (1 pc)
|500g
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|220
|230
|230
|220
|225
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|2700
|2600
|2800
|2600
|2675
|2700
|2500
|2800
|2600
|2650
|Gallon of Palm Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|13000
|12500
|13000
|13000
|12875
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|5 Litres
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3400
|3425
|3400
|3300
|3500
|3300
|3375
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Local
|25 Litres
|16000
|17000
|17000
|16500
|16625
|16000
|16800
|17000
|16500
|16575
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Kings
|5 Litres
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|3200
|3000
|3000
|2800
|3000
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Wesson
|5 Litres
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|4500
|3900
|3900
|4300
|4150
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Mamador
|3.8 Litres
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|2500
|2450
|2500
|2800
|2562.5
|Gallon of Vegetable Oil
|Power
|3 Litres
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|1900
|1800
|1800
|2200
|1925
|Bunch of Plaintain
|Plantain
|1 Big Bunch
|500
|600
|500
|600
|550
|500
|500
|500
|600
|525
|Bag of Flour
|Dangote
|50kg
|13600
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13750
|NA
|13600
|13800
|14000
|13800
|Bag of Flour
|Honey well
|50Kg
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|14000
|13600
|14000
|14200
|13950
|Bag of Flour
|Mama Gold
|50kg
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|13800
|13600
|14000
|14000
|13850
|Milk
|Peak Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1200
|1300
|1200
|1250
|1237.5
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Milk
|peak Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2800
|2750
|2700
|2750
|2750
|2350
|2400
|2400
|2300
|2362.5
|Milk
|Peak milk (Refill)
|500g
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1200
|1175
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered (Tin)
|500g
|1200
|1200
|1100
|1200
|1175
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|Milk
|Dano Powdered(Tin)
|900g
|2600
|2500
|2400
|2500
|2500
|2600
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2150
|Milk
|Dano (Refill)
|500g
|1000
|950
|1000
|1000
|987.5
|800
|800
|800
|800
|800
|Milk
|ThreeCrown (Refill)
|380g
|800
|750
|800
|750
|775
|700
|700
|750
|700
|712.5
|Milk
|Loya Powdered (Tin)
|400g
|1000
|1100
|1100
|1050
|1062.5
|NA
|1000
|1000
|1050
|1016.6666666667
|Milk
|Loya (Refill)
|400g
|900
|800
|850
|800
|837.5
|NA
|800
|850
|800
|816.66666666667
|Milk
|Coast (Refill)
|500g
|750
|750
|750
|750
|750
|NA
|750
|750
|750
|750
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|500g
|1500
|1450
|1500
|1450
|1475
|1000
|1100
|1050
|1000
|1037.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo (Tin)
|1kg
|2500
|2450
|2400
|2500
|2462.5
|2200
|2100
|2100
|2100
|2125
|Cocoa Beverages
|Milo Refill
|500g
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|1000
|900
|900
|900
|925
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita Refill
|500g
|1300
|1300
|1200
|1300
|1275
|1000
|1000
|950
|900
|962.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Bournvita (Plastic)
|900g
|2200
|2200
|2300
|2200
|2225
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|2000
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine Refill
|500g
|1000
|900
|1000
|950
|962.5
|850
|800
|850
|850
|837.5
|Cocoa Beverages
|Ovaltine(Plastic)
|500g
|1500
|1500
|1450
|1400
|1462.5
|1100
|1100
|1000
|1100
|1075
|Coffee
|Nescafe Classic
|50g
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|600
|Tea
|Lipton Yellow label
|52g
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|300
|290
|300
|300
|297.5
|Tea
|Top tea
|52g
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|300
|Sugar
|St' Louis Sugar(Cube)
|500g
|600
|600
|600
|550
|587.5
|500
|550
|550
|550
|537.5
|Sugar
|Golden Penny Sugar (cube)
|500g
|400
|350
|400
|400
|387.5
|300
|350
|350
|400
|350
|Bread
|Val-U
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|450
|Bread
|Butterfield
|1 loaf
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|450
|450
|400
|450
|437.5
|Egg
|N/A
|Crate
|1200
|1200
|1250
|1200
|1212.5
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|1200
|Bottled Water (Refill)
|Cway
|Refill
|650
|650
|650
|650
|650
|600
|600
|650
|600
|612.5
|Juice
|5 Alive
|1 litre
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|550
|550
|550
|600
|562.5
|Juice
|Chivita
|1 litre
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|550
|550
|600
|550
|562.5
|Gas
|Refilling
|12.5kg
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|3500
|3400
|3400
|3500
|3450
|Gas
|Refilling
|5kg
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|1600
|1600
|1700
|1600
|1625
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|round shaped
|13000
|13000
|12000
|12000
|Tomatoes
|Medium Basket
|round shaped
|8000
|8000
|7000
|7000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|round shaped
|5000
|5000
|4000
|4000
|Tomatoes
|Big Basket
|Oval Shaped
|9000
|9000
|11000
|11000
|Tomatoes
|Small Basket
|Oval Shaped
|5500
|5500
|6500
|6500
|Fish
|Kote (Horse Mackerel)
|1 kg
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|650
|600
|600
|600
|612.5
|Fish
|Titus (Mackerel)
|1 kg
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|600
|650
|650
|650
|637.5
|Pepper
|Big bag
|17000
|17000
|7500
|7500
|Pepper
|Medium bag
|8000
|8000
|4000
|4000
|Maize
|Yellow
|25000
|22000
|23000
|23333.333333333
|21000
|20000
|19500
|20166.666666667
|Maize
|White
|25000
|22500
|22000
|23166.666666667
|20500
|19500
|20000
|20000
|Melon
|Big bag
|43500
|44000
|43750
|47000
|48000
|47500
|Onions
|Big bag
|Dry Onions
|95000
|100000
|97500
|80000
|85000
|82500
|Onions
|Big bag
|New Onions
|70000
|70000
|70000
|68000
|65000
|66500
|Bush mango seed
|(Ogbono)
|1 big bag
|120000
|120000
|120000
|120000
|Frozen food
|Full chicken
|Carton
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|14500
|14000
|14000
|14166.666666667
|Frozen food
|Chicken lap
|Carton
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|14000
|Frozen food
|Turkey
|Carton
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|19000
|Crayfish
|Nylon
|12500
|13500
|13000
|12500
|13000
|12750
Stocks, cryptos rank high as financial experts reveal their best investments in 2020
As top financial experts and analysts discuss their best investments this year, guess which assets made the list?
The year 2020 can’t be forgotten so soon, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global financial markets at unprecedented levels.
Some investors gained, as they took the right bets and emerged with high returns; others were taken by the storm and recorded huge losses.
Incredible gains in U.S stocks like Tesla made its founder, Elon Musk, the only billionaire in modern history to gain over $111 billion within a year.
He became the second-richest person in the world with a $139 billion fortune, leading many experts to believe the global investment climate has changed for good.
Cryptos were no left out of the train, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, pulled over 150% ROI in 2020, with no signs of slowing down.
Locally, Nigerian Investors moved towards the equity market in search of higher yields – the ASI increased by 30.15% since January 2020.
Nairametrics interviewed 8 high-profile Financial Analysts to find out their best investments so far in an unpredictable year like 2020. Their responses were insightful, diverse, and ranged from leading stocks to digital assets.
What they are saying
James Blackwood, Regional Director, TigerWit Limited
“2020 is a year I will not forget in a hurry. The market presented me with many opportunities to recalibrate my long-term SIPP portfolio and take advantage of the big dips experienced in March due to coronavirus, government stimulus spending, and more recently Brexit and the US elections.
“In no particular order, 2020 has been particularly good for stocks with exposure to gold, copper, oil, natural gas, as well as my exposure to a small group of cryptocurrencies.
“They have all served me well and with the right timing and in no particular order, I am now long Fresnillo, Glencore Xtrata, Gulf Keystone, Boohoo, Ethereum, and Nimiq.”
Taiwo Yusuf, CFA, Meristem Wealth Management
“No doubt, my top investment choices for the year are equities and bonds (FGN Naira bond and Eurobond). Wide price volatility in both asset classes offered discerning investors opportunities to make substantial ROI in 2020.
“Within a period of about 8 months – between the advent of lockdown and present, the prices of bonds and equities moved from extremely low prices to high levels.
“This is a reflection of reactions to the economic uncertainties that heralded the Covid-19 health challenge and the increasing optimism of a gradual return to the normal world order.”
Silas Ozoya, Founder/CEO, SUBA Capital
“About investments, 2020 has been a very interesting year for both alternative investment managers like us and for retail investors we deal with generally.
“For me, my favorite investments in 2020 would be agricultural commodities and medium-term fixed income assets like Eurobond. Thanks to technology, we were able to scale through marginally during the pandemic lockdown.”
Omoniyi David-Mosaku, Business Development Manager of Ziing (powered by Investment One Financial Services Limited)
“For me, 2020 came with different opportunities in the Nigerian Capital and Money Market space as experts’ outlook for the year was positive, especially, for the Nigerian Stock Market.
“While expectations for interest rates were a bit pessimistic, I looked forward to diversifying my risk through available money market instruments. However, the pandemic gave a knee jerk reaction to the economy and my investment appetite changed with it.
“Personally, I would say that my best investment decision for 2020 was investing in the Nigerian Stock Market and dollar-denominated investments. I enjoyed higher returns from the stock market and prevented capital loss (due to Foreign Exchange rate) on a dollar-denominated fund.”
Obiamaka Ibe, Senior Analyst, SEL Capital & Finance
“MTNN – The Money Market remains unattractive to investors, as yields on Treasury & OMO Bills are below 1%. Investors are moving towards the equity market in search of higher yields. The ASI has increased by 30.15% since the beginning of January 2020.
“With regard to the Equity market, MTNN is my favorite stock pick in 2020. There has been a 43% increase in share price since the beginning of the year and the stock achieved its 52-week high.
“It is expected that investors will continue to take advantage of the low-interest rates and huge market demand for relatively higher yields in the equity market. There has also been a growing interest in Alternative Investment classes.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange
“The good, bad, and ugly events of 2020 brought lots of volatility to the market and lots of opportunities too, which I’m happy to have spotted early enough.
“These events have been the backbone of every investment decision I made during the year. Some of my best investments this year have been in my stocks and crypto portfolio. Even though the portfolio had sizeable losses, the gains from $LULU, $Zoom and Bitcoin multiplied its overall value by nearly 500%.
“Owing to the continued uncertainty and possible second outbreak of the pandemic, I’ll continue to hold and closely watch these assets in the meantime.”
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Banker at Nigeria’s top tier-1 bank
“2020 has been a very challenging year and a year that birthed a new way of life. However, it has been one of my best years in terms of investments, as I took deliberate decisions with regard to my finance.
“It is also a year I diversified my portfolio and made very good returns on it. It’s hard to decide on what my favorite investment for 2020 is. I will settle for my top two – investment in Ethereum and in some Value stocks on the NSE, which yielded annualized returns of 95% and 60% respectively.
“It has indeed been a great year of unlearning, re-learning, and re-strategizing. I look forward to 2021, and intend to fully diversify to the global market and also invest in commodity trading.”
Elelu-Bashir Mohammed, Nigeria Community Manager at Crypto.com
“2020 has been a roller-coaster year for stocks and cryptos. Right from the massive dip of the entire crypto and stock market in March due to an outbreak of coronavirus, to stocks and crypto soaring above their all-time high in late Q3 and Q4.
“During these periods of ups and downs, one of the major challenges people faced was a problem choice. Choice in terms of what they can invest in because virtually everything was in a good buying range.
“There are also thousands of cryptocurrencies and stocks available in the marketplace, which makes it even more difficult and overwhelming to carry out individual research on what to invest in.
“Here’s a list of my favorite investments for the year 2020 in no particular order – Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto.com coin (CRO), Zoom, Netflix, Tesla, Moderna, and lastly Gold.”
Bottom line
The comments by the financial experts reveal significant diversity in their choice of best assets to invest in this year, with a significant number of them picking unconventional financial assets like cryptos.
Also, their choices reflected different appetite for risks, with some investing in riskier assets and others playing a safer investment game.
Summarily, 2020 is truly a year many local and international financial experts won’t forget in a hurry, with its attendant highs and lows. Surely, the lessons learnt will make investors smarter in future dealings.