Business
AfCFTA: Implementation will fulfill dreams of a united and prosperous Africa – Buhari
President Buhari has announced that Nigeria will throw its full support on the commencement of the AfCFTA.
President Muhammadu Buhari says the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on January 2021 will fulfill the dreams of post-Colonial African founders for a prosperous and united Africa through the continental integration of goods, services and people.
Buhari disclosed this at the 13th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government held virtually on Saturday. The President was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.
President Buhari, during Saturday’s virtual meeting, announced that Nigeria will throw its full support to the commencement of the trade agreement from the 1st of January, 2021.
“In view of Nigeria’s strategic role in our collective efforts to build the Africa we want, the Nigerian government has taken bold steps to ratify the AfCFTA.
“It is, however, pertinent to remind us of the need to preserve the agreed rule we are putting in place, to ensure that there is no breakdown or abuse of the rules based continental free trade framework.
“We must, therefore, work assiduously to encourage probity, transparency, and promote a shared and inclusive prosperity for all Africans,” President Buhari said.
Buhari added that Nigeria’s role is to support continental integration and also be on the lookout for actions that could derail the agreement, citing acts that could undermine Nigeria’s borders through illegal dumping.
He also added that the ratification and implementation of the deal is a dream of Africa’s founding fathers in order to achieve peace and unity in the continent.
“To deepen Continental Integration through the free movement of goods, natural and legal persons across the continent we must remain strident and committed in our support for the instrument while timeously addressing actions that could lead to breakdown of rules-based African Continental Free Trade Area.
“The successful commencement of trade in January 2021 is indeed the fulfillment of the collective dreams of our founding fathers, for a better, united, peaceful and prosperous Africa.
“Let us, therefore, keep in mind that any form of abuse of the rules that undermine our borders and affect our markets could be a recipe for strained trade relations, disorder regional and geopolitical tensions and reduces economic growth,” Buhari said.
He urged that the mechanism put in place to support the deal will provide an environment for fair trade.
“In this regard, we are further assured that the mechanism will provide the essential balance previously lacking in our trade relations
“Importantly, this agreement is strategic and relevant to the establishment of an economic and legal framework for intra-Africa trade relations and further serves as a platform for deepening Africa’s integration into the global economy,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that The Federal Government announced that it had ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.
- The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment announced that the FEC’s ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a sign of Nigeria’s economic leadership position on the African continent.
Business
The new Lagos-Ibadan rail line commences commercial operations today
Commercial operations have started on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that commercial operations commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
This disclosure was made public by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in a statement via his official Twitter account.
Commercial operations started on the new #LagosIbadanRail line this morning, Monday Dec 7, 2020. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 7, 2020
Mr. Ogunlesi explained in the statement that the rail line will embark on only one return trip daily, as the departure for Ibadan from Lagos will be at 8 am, while that for Lagos from Ibadan will be at 4 pm.
He added that the rail line would not operate at capacity during the first phase of commercial operations which starts today.
Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in the statement said, “Commercial operations started on the new LagosIbadanRail line this morning. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
“Speed and capacity will increase with time. Keep in mind there’s still some construction work ongoing. It likely won’t hit maximum speeds until the line fencing is completed. Sadly because of some Lagosians’ love for rail-line merchandising.”
What you should know
- The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, last week, while speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the newly constructed Lagos-Ibadan rail line by January 2021.
- However, Mr. Amaechi said the $1.6 billion rail project has been delivered and its usage would commence before the official commissioning in January next year.
- He explained that the fare which is at par with that of the Kaduna route is a transfer cost for the delivery cost of the project, which is fair.
Business
GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami
$50m has been received for the support of various start-ups in Nigeria through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
The start-up investment funds in Nigeria have been boosted with the sum of $50m for the support of various start-ups in the country through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as he unveiled Nigeria’s Pavilion at the 2020 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dr. Pantami noted that the journey of start-ups is a tough one indeed but implored all to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs always come after several years.
He gave insight into the success story of Amazon that has grown to become a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures.
According to him, “The startups need to be mentored. Any start-up without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient and consistent.
“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding, but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.
“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to thrive, so you discover that in the proposed finance bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprise taxes.
“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally.”
What you should know GITEX
- GITEX is the biggest annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference in the Middle East and East Africa. It takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
- About 10 Nigerian start-ups would be showcasing their innovations in the Dubai exhibition.
- The 2020 GITEX started on December 6 and is expected to end on December 10.
Business
ASUU insists it won’t call off strike until withheld salaries are paid by FG
ASUU has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the FG fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the Federal Government fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, during a telephone interview on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Lagos, where he said the government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.
Ogunyemi explained that the university lecturers were still consulting and at the same time waiting for the government to fulfil its promise of releasing the withheld salaries of members of the union.
The ASUU President said, “We are still consulting and we have not finished consultation. By the end of this week, we shall make our report public. There are promises government made with dates, government promised to release the salaries of our members, the withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that. Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.”
While stating that the union would take a final decision once the timeline expired this week without the salaries being paid, Ogunyemi also pointed out that he could not determine when ASUU would suspend the strike.
He said, “I can’t vouch for anything about resumption, but my members will determine that. The only thing I know is that payment of withheld salaries can smoothen the process and that is what we have told the government. It will aid the final decision.
“The government gave a timeline and we are monitoring, once the timeline expires this week, our members will take a final decision. If they pay the withheld salaries, it will make the process easier to handle.”
What you should know about ASUU strike
- It can be recalled that there were media reports on November 27 that ASUU had agreed to call off its 8-month old strike action, following the Federal Government’s promise to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion.
- However, a day later, the ASUU President denied that the union had agreed to call off the strike. He said it was only agreed that the union would convey the government’s message to their various organs and then report back to the government. It also said that the payment of outstanding salaries must not be done through the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).
