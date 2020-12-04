More Nigerians should be involved in cargo freight – NIMASA

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has emphasized the need for full implementation of the relevant local content strategy by ensuring that Nigerian cargoes are freighted by the nationals to promote indigenous participation in maritime space, diversification and increase in international shipping trade.

This disclosure was made by Dr. Bashir Jamoh, NIMASA Director-General, on Thursday in Abuja at the NIMASA special day at the 15th Abuja International Trade Fair which had its theme as, “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders”.

Dr. Jimoh was ably represented by Mr Momoh Alhassan, Head, Shipping Promotions Unit, who spoke on “Investment Opportunities for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Nigerian Blue Economy”.

According to Mr. Alhassan, “Nigeria has cargoes and these cargoes should be carried by Nigerians to promote indigenous participation in the maritime space”

“It will further promote diversification and increase in international shipping trade, such as exportation of available produce which when we utilise the capability in the country, will reduce importation of goods and services, conserve foreign exchange and curtail capital flight which will contribute to GDP growth and economic stability.”

The DG went further to explain that the National Shipping Policy, established under decree 10, 1987 stipulated that Nigerians should have a right of freight, which must be up to 50 per cent of all dry cargo originating from international commercial ventures of local, state and the Federal Governments.

What you should know