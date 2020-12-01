Union Systems wins Trade Finance Software Solution Provider of the Year Award

In recognition of its innovation and Excellence in financial technology, Union Systems Limited received the Trade Finance Software Solution Provider of the Year Award at the BusinessDay Bank’s and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020 held in Lagos over the weekend. The award recognizes Union Systems’ leadership in developing innovative trade finance software solutions.

While receiving the award on behalf of the company, Seun Adeleye, Union Systems’ Head of Projects said, “We are honoured to receive this award on behalf of everyone at Union Systems who work tirelessly to ensure that trade finance processing in Nigeria is fully automated and seamless. We are grateful to our clients and partners who believe in our products and trust us to help them meet their current and evolving needs in trade operations.”

Union Systems commenced the development of indigenous trade finance software solutions because of the challenges banks were facing trying to adapt generic international software to solve peculiar Nigerian trade processes. The company launched Trade-X in 2017 which automated the unique Nigerian trade processes missing in international trade systems. Earlier in the year, Union Systems launched Optimus Trade Portal, Nigeria’s first multibank corporate trade portal to empower corporates to initiate, process and manage all their trade transactions across all their banks on a single portal from anywhere in the world.

Last week, the company’s CEO, Chuks Onyebuchi was conferred with the Professional Fellowship of the Nigeria Computer Society at the National Information Technology Merit Awards 2020 (NITMA) for his contribution to the growth of the IT profession in Nigeria.

The BusinessDay Bank’s and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards is the most prestigious event to recognize and celebrate outstanding performance in Nigeria’s financial services industry. The Awards is organized by BusinessDay, one of West Africa’s most authoritative media organizations.

About Union Systems

Union Systems Limited (USL) is an Information Technology Company that provides financial software solutions and professional services to banks in Africa. The company provides software solutions to financial institutions to enhance their software capabilities, effectively scale processes, improve compliance, and drive operational efficiencies. With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a deep understanding of the African market and has a team of highly qualified consultants that have real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions. Top banks in Africa rely on Union Systems to deliver growth, profitability, and regulatory compliance in financial software applications. Learn more www.unionsystems.com