Abia State Governor suspends chief of staff from office

The Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr A.C.B. Agbazuere from office.

This new development is suspected to be connected with a recent video that has gone viral, where Agbazuere was seen spraying cash on the controversial Onitsha based clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement which was issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, through a tweet post on the state government’s official Twitter handle on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

The tweet post from Ezem reads, “Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere. Thank you.’’

According to media reports, the governor ordered the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alozie Odoemelam, to take over the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice.

Although the date the video was shot is unknown, it appears the incident seems to have been in Agbazuere’s office where the suspended aide was dancing.

Optics: This display by the top government aide in Abia state, reinforces the age-long narrative on the recklessness of senior government officials who have the responsibility of managing public funds.

This even runs contrary to the CBN law that criminalizes the spraying of naira notes, especially at public events. However, it is yet to be seen if anything would come out of it as there have not been any sanctions or arrests despite prevalent cases of such incidents.