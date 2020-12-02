Coronavirus
COVID-19: Nigeria, 4 others contribute 77.6% of cumulative confirmed cases in Sub-Saharan Africa
South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana have contributed 77.6% of cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The latest COVID-19 daily update report as of November 28th, 2020 shows that there are cumulative confirmed cases of 1,411,393 in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Out of the growing number, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana top the list with a total of 1,095,410 confirmed cases, representing 77.6% whilst the other 41 member-countries of the sub-region contributed 22.4%.
According to the report, South Africa tops the list with a cumulative confirmed case of 785,153 (55.6%), followed by Ethiopia 109,247 (7.7%), Kenya 82,605 (5.9%), Nigeria 67,330 (4.8%), and Ghana 51,075 (3.6%).
What you should know
- There are 55 countries in Africa out of which 46 countries are from the sub-Saharan African region.
- There are cumulative confirmed cases of 2,137,871 and deaths of 51,248, CFR(Case fatality rate) of 2.4%.
- In Sub-Saharan Africa, there are cumulative confirmed cases of 1,411,393 and deaths of 31,342, CFR of 2.2%.
- The Sub-Saharan Africa cumulative confirmed cases and deaths represent 66% and 61.2% of entire Africa’s figure respectively.
- Chad with 6.1% topped the list on CFR, followed by Liberia with 5.2% and Sao Tome & Principe 4.8% with the least coming from Eritrea 0%, followed by Burundi 0.1%.
- 5 countries contributed to 84% of deaths in the region and they are South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Cameroon.
- South Africa tops the list of cumulative deaths with 21,439 (68%), followed by Ethiopia 1,701 (5.4%), Kenya 1,445 (4.67%), Nigeria 1,173 (3.7%), and Cameroon 462 (1.5%).
- The least in the cumulative confirmed case comes from Eritrea with 577 followed by Burundi 684 as well as in the least cumulative death of 0 for Eritrea and 1 for Burundi.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 1st of December 2020, 281 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 67,838 confirmed cases.
On the 1st of December 2020, 281 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,101 samples across the country.
To date, 67,838 cases have been confirmed, 63,430 cases have been discharged and 1,176 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 779,708 tests have been carried out as of December 1st, 2020 compared to 756,237 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 1st December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 67,838
- Total Number Discharged – 63,430
- Total Deaths – 1,176
- Total Tests Carried out – 779,708
According to the NCDC, the 281 new cases were reported from 13 states- Lagos (123), FCT (64), Kaduna (38), Imo (15), Rivers (11), Plateau (8), Ogun (5), Bayelsa (4), Kwara (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), Kano (2) and Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 23,410, followed by Abuja (6,868), Plateau (3,877), Oyo (3,728), Kaduna (3,136), Rivers (2,996), Edo (2,699), Ogun (2,228), Delta (1,824), Kano (1,797), Ondo (1,728), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,106), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (1,030), Osun (947), Gombe (938). Abia (926), Bauchi (773), and Borno (745).
Imo State has recorded 677 cases, Benue (496), Nasarawa (493), Bayelsa (454), Ekiti (365), Akwa Ibom (339), Jigawa (331), Niger (298), Anambra (285), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (166), Taraba (163), Yobe (100), Kebbi (93), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: NCDC issues travel advisory for the yuletide season
The NCDC has issued a public health advisory to the general public as they prepare for the festive season.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory to all members of the public to exercise caution as they celebrate the upcoming festivities – Christmas and New year.
The Commission said that it is fully aware that the yuletide season affords a number of people an opportunity to celebrate with their families and friends and as well for people to travel to visit their loved ones or attend events, but cautioned that everyone has to make necessary adjustments in social interactions in line with the reality of the pandemic to limit the spread of Covid-19.
According to the commission, “Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria, just over 67,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported with just over 1,000 deaths. Most of the confirmed cases and deaths have been in urban/semi-urban cities and towns and the risk of spread remains.
“The Covid-19 virus does not spread on its own, it spreads when people move around. This means that by traveling across countries and cities, there is a higher risk of transmission, especially to rural areas where the existing health infrastructure is already weak.”
Key highlights of the advisory
- Limit all non-essential domestic and international travels.
- As an alternative to traveling, you could still remain socially connected with friends and loved ones using mobile or video conferencing technology.
- Hold virtual services and prayer sessions to limit the mass congregation.
- Observe appropriate social distancing protocols and personal hygiene in all public places and events, washing of hands frequently with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer when hands are not visibly dirty and running water is not readily available.
Why this matters
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to rise across several countries globally. Nigeria is not an exception, with the recent spike recorded in the number of confirmed cases in some major cities.
In the first wave of infections, the economy was paralyzed with lockdowns that lasted for months, and the country cannot afford a second wave which could be more catastrophic.
COVID-19: Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire contribute 68.3% of confirmed cases in West Africa
Latest data published by the ECOWAS CDC show Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire topping the number of confirmed cases.
The latest COVID-19 daily update report as of November 29th 2020 released by the ECOWAS Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control indicates there are 205,368 confirmed cases in West Africa.
From the new number, Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire top the list with a total of 140,291 confirmed cases, representing 68.3% whilst the other 12 member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) contributed 31.7%
COVID19 #ECOWAS DAILY UPDATE for November 29th, 2020. #StaySafe #PreventionActionsKey #Covid19Out #WearYourMask pic.twitter.com/tVx3JXHuL0
— ECOWAS Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (@Ecowas_cdc) December 1, 2020
According to the report, Nigeria has 67,412 confirmed cases (32.8%), Ghana 51,569 (25.1%) and Cote d’Ivoire 21,310 (10.4%).
Nigeria has a recovery rate of 93.5 % which places her on the 8th position, Ghana 97.8 % (2nd position) and Cote d’Ivoire 98.3 % (1st position).
On CFR (case fatality rate), Nigeria occupies 10th position with 1.74%, Ghana 13th position with 0.63% and Cote d’Ivoire 0.61%, 14th position.
On active cases, Nigeria occupies 8th position with 4.7%, Ghana 12th position with 1.5% and Cote d’Ivoire 13th position with 1.1%.
What you should know
- As at November 29, 2020, worldwide, there are 62,736,160 confirmed cases, 1,459,243 deaths and CFR of 2.3%
- In Africa, there are 2,163,389 confirmed cases, 51,708 deaths and CFR of 2.4%
- In West Africa, there are 205,368 confirmed cases, 2,861 deaths and CFR of 1.41% active cases 8,585)4.3%), recovery rate of 94.3%
- On recovery rate, Cote d’Ivoire tops the list with 98.3%, followed by Ghana 97.8%, Senegal 97.0% with the least coming from Mali with 67.8%.
- As regards the death rate (CFR), Liberia tops the list with 5.29%, followed by Niger 5.12% and Mali 3.41% while Guinea is the least with 0.58%.
- Mali has more active COVID-19 cases with 29.0%, followed by Sierra Leone 20.8% and Niger 15.8% with Gambia contributing the least with 0.5%.