Corruption erodes the constituency for aid programmes and humanitarian relief – IMF
The IMF has reiterated the defective role corruption plays in denying poor people in developing nations access to humanitarian relief.
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that corruption is a barrier to poor nations for humanitarian relief, adding that it weakens the impact of governance policies.
The IMF chief disclosed this on Tuesday at the 9th International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) in South Korea with the theme, “Designing 2030: Truth, Trust & Transparency.” The conference focused on the role of transparency in the fight against pandemics.
Ms. Georgieva warned that the world is in a period of mass distrust of Government, citing people refusing to respond to Covid-19 measures. She also quoted former World Bank Group President, James Wolfensohn, who said “corruption diverts resources from the poor to the rich, increases the cost of running businesses, distorts public expenditures, and deters foreign investors.
She added that corruption is a barrier to inclusive development in developing nations.
“It erodes the constituency for aid programmes and humanitarian relief. And we all know that it is a major barrier to sound and equitable development,” she said.
She added that focusing on transparency is important in the fight against the pandemic since it has worsened economic recoveries globally. Every dime has to be counted for by developing economies.
She disclosed that IMF Is taking up the role in the fight against corruption, especially during the pandemic.
“And we have sought to balance the need for accountability and transparency against the need to disburse financing very quickly so doctors and nurses can be paid, and the most vulnerable people can be protected. Some of you may have heard me saying, spend what you need but keep the receipts. Accountability cannot take a back seat in this crisis.
“First, all countries receiving emergency financing from the IMF must accept a safeguards assessment of the central bank. This is an IMF assessment of a central bank’s governance and control framework to ensure that it can manage IMF resources properly,’’ she said.
She disclosed six areas where the IMF helps in the fight against corruption:
“They are fiscal governance, financial sector oversight, central bank governance, market regulation, rule of law and anti-money laundering. We also look at transnational aspects through assessments of national frameworks to limit opportunities for corruption through foreign bribery or laundering of proceeds of corruption.
“And in our work on data transparency, we urge citizens to keep track of how public money, their money is spent. Civil society has an incredibly important role to play in this work, including by helping us all to do better,’’ she said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Nigeria dropped from 144 in 2018 to 146 in 2019 on the annual corruption perception index published by Transparency International.
- The report revealed that Nigeria ranks 146 out of the 180 countries considered, behind Botswana (34), Rwanda (51), and Mauritius (56), amongst other African nations.
- Nairametrics also reported in 2016 that a study by PriceWaterhouseCoopers revealed that Nigeria will lose 30% of its GDP to corruption by 2030.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated last month that it may release up to $99 billion to 70 emerging and developing economies to manage issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nigeria signs MoU with United Arab Emirates
Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which provides a platform for the nations to engage each other bilaterally.
The MoU was signed on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, and was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
While Onyeama signed the document on behalf of the Nigerian government, the UAE was represented by the Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq.
Onyeama tweeted, “On behalf [email protected], I signed an MoU with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) represented by @altaffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria. The MoU provides the platform through which the countries can engage each other bilaterally in many areas- legal, commercial, etc.”
Lagos Assembly passes bill to establish Lottery and Gaming Authority
Lagos Assembly has passed a bill to establish an authority to consolidate and harmonize all gaming activities in the State.
The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.
This disclosure was made in a tweet by the New Media Department of the Office of the Speaker, via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The tweet reads:
“Lagos Assembly passes a Bill for a Law to establish the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority to consolidate and harmonize all gaming activities and related laws in Lagos State, and also to provide for the regulation and control of all gaming activities into Law.”
Breaking:
The bill which was passed by the Assembly through a voice vote after its third reading during the house plenary today is expected to facilitate the establishment of Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.
During the third reading of the Bill today, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the passage of the bill would harmonise all other laws relating to gaming and lottery activities in the state.
The Speaker emphasized that the bill would play a key role in regulating gaming and lottery activities in the state, given the proliferation of gaming and lottery activities in the state.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the Lagos State Assembly in 2004 established the Lagos State Lotteries Board under the Lagos State Lotteries Laws Cap L89 2004 Laws of Lagos State (Now Lagos State Lotteries (Amendment) Law 2008).
- The Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) is the pioneer gaming regulatory body, as It is responsible for regulating lotteries, sports betting, scratch card & interactive games, casino, gaming machines operations, pools betting, promotional competitions and other gaming activities within Lagos State.
- When the LSLB commenced operations in 2005, it was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up a regulatory framework that is not only at par with international standards but would also stand the test of time.
Buhari approves expansion of beneficiaries of N-Power, other NSIP programmes
President Buhari has approved the expansion of the number of beneficiaries of all programmes under the NSIP.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the expansion of all programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP)of the Government.
This disclosure was made by Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, while speaking with statehouse correspondent in Abuja today.
This development was tweeted by President Muhammadu Buhari via his official Twitter account today.
The tweet partly reads:
“President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously approved the expansion of all NSIP programmes:
- Increase of N-power programme beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1,000,000.
- Increase in Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) beneficiaries by 1,000,000
- Increase in beneficiaries of Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) by 5,000,000.”
What you should know
- Recall that on October 8, 2020, during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill, President Buhari disclosed that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) would be funded with N420 billion in 2021, while the National Social Housing Programme (NISH) would be funded with N20 billion from the 2021 budget.
- President Buhari at the joint session of the National Assembly added that the FG expanded the National Social Register to include an additional 1 million Nigerians following the onset of coronavirus.
- He reiterated the importance of fiscal disbursements by the government to combat the economic impact of the pandemic on Nigerians, and also protect Nigerians and businesses from potential vulnerabilities.