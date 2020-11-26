Business
CACOVID plans N150 billion youth development programme, to create 4 million jobs
CACOVID has announced plans to provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.
The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has announced plans to deploy over N150 billion towards the setting up and implementation of a youth development programme.
This is in order to help support the federal government’s drive to reduce unemployment, which was a critical factor in the recent nationwide protest, particularly amongst the youth.
The programme is expected to provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.
This disclosure was made by the Co-Chair, CACOVID and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the company of other prominent members of the group like President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu; and Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Chief Herbert Wigwe.
Under the programme, students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and other artisanal related skills which is in high demand in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Emefiele, in his statement, said, “As a result, CACOVID has committed to creating a high impact youth development programme that will provide technical and vocational education to over four million Nigerian youths over the next five years.’’
“Students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, carpentry, and other artisanal related skills for which sufficient demand exist in Nigeria. Over N150 billion is expected to be deployed towards the setup and implementation of the youth development program, which will be available at select training centres across the country.’’
He pointed out that selected students on the conclusion of the programme will be certified by the appropriate standards board and will be eligible to receive loans to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.
He also said, “So far, over N25 billion will be domiciled in a fund to support these entrepreneurial pursuits, which would also include acquisition of related equipment to conduct business activities.
“The ultimate objective is to provide young Nigerians with employable skill sets that will enable them to live a gainful life. We believe this initiative can lead to the creation of over four million jobs over the next five years,” he added.
What you should know
Emefiele further disclosed that CACOVID in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee will be looking at investing over N40 billion to complete the creative centre at the National Arts Theatre, Lagos in four select areas namely: ICT and software design/development, fashion, music, and movies for out-of-school graduates.
This initiative by CACOVID is an aftermath of the youth restiveness and violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings. The protest brought to bear the anger of the Nigerian youths over the high rate of unemployment in the country.
What this means
This programme supports the various efforts of the Federal Government in job creation and provides the opportunity for private sector participation in helping get the youths off the street and be meaningfully engaged.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Business
NBC Code: 716 infractions sanctioned by Commission for 2nd quarter of 2020
The NBC has disclosed that it recorded 716 infractions of its broadcasting code between April to June of 2020.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disclosed that it recorded 716 infractions of its broadcasting code between April to June 2020.
This was disclosed in a report by NBC on Wednesday evening.
PRESS RELEASE
Breach Profile of Broadcasting Stations For 2nd Quarter, 2020.
“The report shows that a total of 716 infractions of the @nbcgovng Code were sanctioned by the Commission between April and June 2020” pic.twitter.com/NBloH1dVyA
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) November 25, 2020
What you should know
In June, when the new NBC codes were launched, Jason Njoku, Chief Executive Officer, iRokoTV, one of the top PayTV platforms in Nigeria, explained that the new law, if implemented, will destroy PayTV in Nigeria.
Thus, alleging that NBC in compelling sub-licensing of content and regulating price, would effectively turn a private enterprise into state property.
Njoku said, “Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in making exclusivity illegal, compelling sub-licensing of content & regulating price, are effectively turning the private enterprise into state property. Interference Distorts Markets. If implemented this 100% destroys PayTV in Nigeria.
“This our champagne socialism and zero input style of policymaking is the reason Nigeria is stunted in everything. I invest billions of naira in content, then I am compelled to share with everyone else as NBC sets the price. Why? Dark forces or incompetence are at play here. Ridiculous!”
(READ MORE: FG plans to spend N336 million on advocacy against hate speech, rape, others in 2021)
Nairametrics reported in August that the Federal Government on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, announced the increase of fines for hate speech from N500 to N5 million.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
“Out of the 716 infractions, only 22 (3%) were a financial penalty.
“The remaining 694 were either cautions or warnings for obscenity, political, hate speech, unverifiable claims, unprofessionalism, advertisement, and technical breaches.”
The NBC said advertisement breaches made up 51% of the sanctions, followed by unverifiable claims to cure by tradomedics and preachers with 17%.
“Twenty two (22) penalties were imposed on 18 stations across the country during the quarter ranging from the sum of N250- N300k each, seven of these were for misinformation or false health advisory about covid-19”.
The NBC disclosed that seven (7) stations were penalized for “tradomedics” claims to cure serious diseases and promotion of fortune-telling on radio.
The NBC infraction report is compiled quarterly by the Directorate of Broadcasting Monitoring from weekly reports filed by the 10 zonal and 25 state offices of the Commission monitoring 600 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria.
Business
Buhari pledges commitment to eradicate poverty & enhance development of women & girls
President Buhari has pledged commitment to eradicate poverty and to review laws addressing violence against women and girls.
President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls.
He added that Nigeria will conduct a review on laws that protect women, including laws touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence to enhance laws addressing violence against women and girls.
The President disclosed this in a statement to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence”.
READ: African women set to benefit from $250 million European Union Empowerment Initiative
Today, November 25, the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women; ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.” In demonstration of our administration’s commitment to addressing violence against women and girls,
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 25, 2020
The President disclosed that Nigeria is conducting a review of existing laws touching on violence against women and girls to boost the national response.
“We are conducting a review of all the existing laws and policy instruments touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence, to enable us put in place measures that enhance and strengthen the national response.
“Our Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and other critical stakeholders has also developed a National Tool for Gender-based Violence Data Management in Nigeria.
“The tool is expected to serve as a consolidated database to record and assess the occurrence of GBV during the COVID-19 period and beyond; it is also to document all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria using a single, harmonised data collection tool,” the President stated.
He added that Nigeria remains committed to the eradication of poverty and improving development for women, citing welfare schemes launched by the FG since 2019 which have targeted women.
“Our administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls. In the last year, over one million Nigerians have been enrolled into National Social Register of poor & vulnerable households to enable them to access needed social assistance.
“In order to address gender-based poverty, we have initiated programmes such as: Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmersmoni under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP. More than half of GEEP beneficiaries so far are women,” he stated.
He added that Nigeria has implemented strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls.
“Redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights,” he added.
What you should know
The World Bank reported in 2013 that the Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2013 (NPC and ICF International 2014) indicated that 28 per cent of women in Nigeria aged 15–49 have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence; 11 percent had experienced phys-ical violence within the 12 months prior to the survey.
Business
Economy on edge as militants blow up Shell/Agip gas pipelines
Attack on Shell/Agip facilities triggers fear of renewed Niger Delta militant activities.
Oil facilities owned by Shell/Agip were attacked on Wednesday by unidentified people in a sign that militant activities may have resumed again in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
Several explosions were heard in the facilities located at the Ikarama community in Yenagoa Bayelsa forcing Shell to shut down the facility. Nigeria faces a precarious economic crunch that cannot afford to be worsened by militant on oil facilities.
READ: Buhari flags off $2.8 billion gas pipeline project, biggest in Nigeria’s history
What they are saying
According to media reports tracked by Nairametrics, a spokesperson from Shell, Michael Adande, confirmed the explosions admitting that the facility was shut down to minimize the impact.
“We have report of an interference on our pipeline about one kilometer from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State. We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the regulatory agencies and stakeholders. A joint investigation team led by government officials will determine the cause of the interference,”
READ: NNPC, only Nigerian company to cut losses by N800 billion in one financial year – GMD
Residents of the Ikarama community where the facility is located complained that they were currently battling with air pollution as a result of the incident. This was disclosed by a youth leader of the community, Ben Warder, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.
He said, “The incident resulted in air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.”
READ: Rwanda set to launch first-of-its-kind Green City worth $4.5 billion
On how the explosion happened on Monday, Warder explained that the residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields.
He said, “The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near. So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.”
READ: NDDC working on new master plan for Niger-Delta Region – Akpabio
He lamented that citizens, for several years, have had to cope with years of oil pipeline vandalism in Nigeria’s Niger Delta and that is one of the major challenges oil companies operating in the region.
Why this matters
The National Bureau of Statistics just confirmed Nigeria fell into a second recession in less than 5 years as the impact of Covid-19 and fall in oil prices took a toll on the economy.
- The last time Nigeria fell into a recession, the economy was ravaged by a fall in oil prices but made worse by attacks on oil facilities by Niger Delta Militants. Oil production fell drastically during the pipeline bombings hurting Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflows.
- At the height of the bombings, the exchange rate crashed to over N500/$1 at the black market.
- The protracted series of attacks forced the government to negotiate a peace deal with militants helping Nigeria’s oil production to climb back to 1.8 mbpd.
- If this is a sign of another spate of militant activities, then Nigeria could be set for an even worse economic crunch that could severely hurt the policies of the government.
- Attacks on oil pipelines could hurt Nigeria’s oil production and foreign exchange earnings further denting Nigeria’s external reserves.
READ: Oil prices drop on fears for soft fuel demand
Bottom Line
If this bombing continues, then the exchange rate could crash further at the black market and might even force another round of devaluation.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Anonymous
November 26, 2020 at 1:10 pm
If they ever give the funds to FG, it’s as good as gone.