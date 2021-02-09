Coronavirus
BUA says it purchased COVID-19 vaccine after CACOVID failed to reach an agreement
BUA has stated that it took the initiative to purchase COVID-19 vaccine after members failed to reach an agreement.
BUA has reacted to a statement made by CACOVID disowning the news of it singlehandedly purchasing CoVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria.
The Group said that the recent reaction by the CACOVID operations committee cements the belief that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took initiative in the interest of Nigeria.
BUA Group, in a statement which was released yesterday evening, revealed to the general public that the manufacturing conglomerate through its founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, acquired a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery pegged for next week.
According to the statement, the vaccines which will be delivered any moment from the coming week were purchased by the leading Foods and Infrastructure conglomerate, through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.
What CACOVID is saying
While the news of BUA’s intervention was flooding the internet, CACOVID in a press release issued by the operation Committee, claimed that the statement made by the Group Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had been misquoted, as the claims reported by the media houses are not factual.
The private sector-led organization (CACOVID) said it operates on a collegiate fund contribution model, and there is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID, and Afreximbank. CACOVID revealed that its leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, with the 1 million doses being the very first tranche,
It also added that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer.
BUA’s reaction…
In a bid to set things right, BUA reacted to CACOVID’s statement, calling the attention of the private sector-led coalition group to recent development, and the move made by the Group in the recent meeting of the CACOVID steering committee, which the founder of BUA attended as a member.
BUA revealed that the decision of the Group to purchase the vaccines was made after no agreement was reached at the CACOVID steering Committee meeting which held yesterday February 8, 2021. The Group stated that after extensive deliberations at the meeting, no agreement was reached despite members being offered the opportunity to donate funds towards procuring the doses.
BUA, therefore, took it upon itself to offer to pay for the 1 million doses at the agreed rate of USS3.45 per dose totaling US$3.45 million, which translates to N1.31 billion.
The payment for the vaccines was made immediately after the meeting, as BUA transferred the money to the CBN, in order to meet the deadline.
The Group stressed that the recent reaction by the CACOVID operations committee cements the belief that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took initiative in the interest of Nigeria.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the president of Afrexim Bank, Benedict Oramah briefed leaders of CACOVID on the $2 billion facilities the bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African Continent.
- From this facility, the allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses.
- The first tranche of the 42 million doses, which is pegged at 1 million was paid for by BUA Cement, according to Oramah, this shipment will be ready in the next 2 weeks.
- The vaccines when delivered will be distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.
Nigeria allocated 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – NPHCDA
Dr. Shuaib disclosed that Nigeria was no longer expecting the Pfizer/BIONtech vaccine, but 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced that the Federal Government would use the AstraZeneca vaccine based on its epidemiological assessment done by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This was disclosed by the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, at the daily Covid-19 PTF briefing on Monday.
“As earlier communicated, Nigeria is no longer expecting the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BIONtech vaccine through the COVAX facility but has been allocated about 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Shuaib said.
“This was based on epidemiological and equity assessment done by WHO.
“These vaccines will be arriving in batches, starting by late February,” he added.
Dr. Shuaib added that the WHO exercise to distribute 320,000 vaccines to 13 countries was based on factors including mortality rate from COVID-19, numbers of new cases, populations of the countries involved and availability of appropriate cold chain equipment.
“Replacement of the initial 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is in fact a welcome development as it will enable a wider reach of our population and is a better option using our routine cold chain system,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria was not shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccines by the WHO-led COVAX global initiative. This may be due to an allegation that the continent’s largest economy is unable to meet the standard requirement of being able to store the vaccines at the required 70 degrees Celsius.
- Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed last week that Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which is 15 million, from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
BUA purchases one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians
BUA Group purchases one million of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, says the vaccines will be delivered next week.
BUA Group has revealed that it has purchased a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery pegged for next week.
According to a press statement, the vaccines which will be delivered any moment from the coming week were purchased by the leading Foods and Infrastructure conglomerate, through AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.
The move which sets Nigeria on the long lists of the countries awaiting the delivery of the vaccines, however, sets BUA Group as the first company in the country to take such a giant stride in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 disease.
The group added that the vaccines, which is the first set of vaccines to be delivered to Nigeria since the onset of the pandemic, will be made available to the general public immediately after delivery, and distributed to Nigerians at no cost.
What they are saying
The founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who commented on the recent move by the Group towards the mass vaccination of Nigerians, said:
“BUA decided to secure these 1million vaccines by paying the full amount for the vaccines today because these vaccines became available only last week through AFREXIM.”
“We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to managing the pandemic.”
“BUA is committing to purchase 5 million doses for Nigeria as soon as they become available through this same arrangement in partnership with CACOVID and Afrexim Bank.”
What you should know
- The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
- The Head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib said that Nigeria expects over 40 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire announced that Nigeria would take delivery of 15 million vaccines from COVAX in February from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
- Recently, South Africa decided to suspend the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine over limited protection against new coronavirus variant.
AstraZeneca in frantic move to adapt its Covid vaccine as South Africa suspends rollout
AstraZeneca has moved to adapt its vaccine to the new strain of the coronavirus as South Africa suspends rollout.
There is a strong indication that the drug maker, AstraZeneca, is racing to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine in the face of new variants of the virus as South Africa suspends its formal rollout of the vaccines.
This became necessary as the small-scale study found out that it was less effective at protecting against the more virulent strain discovered in South Africa.
South Africa has recently suspended its rollout plan of the vaccine after it had found that it is less efficient in combatting the new covid variant.
READ: Covid-19: China seizes 3000 fake vaccines, arrests 80
What you should know
It is confirmed that Oxford University has stated that protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalization or death could not be assessed as the target population were at such low risk
AstraZeneca had commenced a frantic effort at developing second-generation Covid vaccines aimed at targeting new variants of the virus
According to Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology of the University of Oxford which jointly developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca,
- “Efforts are underway to develop a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so.
- “We are working with AstraZeneca to optimise the pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary. This is the same issue that is faced by all of the vaccine developers, and we will continue to monitor the emergence of new variants that arise in readiness for a future strain change.”
READ: AstraZeneca set to buy Alexion for $39 billion
The variant is known as the B.1.351 mutation and was first detected in South Africa in October 2020 and has since become dominant in the country.
Several cases have been found elsewhere too, sending health authorities scrambling to stop the spread of the mutation that is proven to be more infectious.
In the alternative, the South African government will offer vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have both reported early indications that their vaccines offer protection against new known variants of the virus, those found in South Africa and the U.K.
READ: Why Nigeria may not access COVAX Pfizer vaccines in February
According to Andrew Pollard, professor of pediatric infection and immunity, and chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, in respect of the data from the trials of its vaccine in the U.K, data “indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK.”
