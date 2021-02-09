BUA says it purchased COVID-19 vaccine after CACOVID failed to reach an agreement

BUA has reacted to a statement made by CACOVID disowning the news of it singlehandedly purchasing CoVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria.

BUA Group, in a statement which was released yesterday evening, revealed to the general public that the manufacturing conglomerate through its founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, acquired a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery pegged for next week.

According to the statement, the vaccines which will be delivered any moment from the coming week were purchased by the leading Foods and Infrastructure conglomerate, through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

What CACOVID is saying

While the news of BUA’s intervention was flooding the internet, CACOVID in a press release issued by the operation Committee, claimed that the statement made by the Group Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had been misquoted, as the claims reported by the media houses are not factual.

The private sector-led organization (CACOVID) said it operates on a collegiate fund contribution model, and there is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID, and Afreximbank. CACOVID revealed that its leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, with the 1 million doses being the very first tranche,

It also added that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer.

BUA’s reaction…

In a bid to set things right, BUA reacted to CACOVID’s statement, calling the attention of the private sector-led coalition group to recent development, and the move made by the Group in the recent meeting of the CACOVID steering committee, which the founder of BUA attended as a member.

BUA revealed that the decision of the Group to purchase the vaccines was made after no agreement was reached at the CACOVID steering Committee meeting which held yesterday February 8, 2021. The Group stated that after extensive deliberations at the meeting, no agreement was reached despite members being offered the opportunity to donate funds towards procuring the doses.

BUA, therefore, took it upon itself to offer to pay for the 1 million doses at the agreed rate of USS3.45 per dose totaling US$3.45 million, which translates to N1.31 billion.

The payment for the vaccines was made immediately after the meeting, as BUA transferred the money to the CBN, in order to meet the deadline.

The Group stressed that the recent reaction by the CACOVID operations committee cements the belief that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took initiative in the interest of Nigeria.

What you should know