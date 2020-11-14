World
US Election: China congratulates Joe Biden
China hopes the incoming administration would work with China in the same direction, going forward.
The Chinese government finally joined the list of world leaders to congratulate the US President-elect, Joe Biden, and his vice, Kamala Harris, on his election victory last week.
“We have been following the reaction on this U.S. presidential election from both within the United States and from the international community,” Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a newsmen in Beijing.
READ: Biden should widen the AGOA for integration with the AfCFTA – Atiku
“We respect the American people’s choice and extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.
“We understand that the result of the U.S. presidential election will be determined following the U.S. laws and procedures.”
World
Donald Trump bans American investments in companies linked to Chinese military
Trump issued an executive order that bans American companies from investing in Chinese companies.
U.S President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that bans American companies from investing in Chinese companies linked to or controlled by the Chinese military.
This was disclosed by Reuters on Friday and is expected to have an impact on tech companies majorly owned by the Chinese government including Telecom Corp Ltd, China Mobile Ltd and Hikvision.
READ: How the Chinese are taking over Nigeria’s economy
The order, which goes into effect from the 11th of Janury 2021, prevents American investment funds, Pensions funds and many others from “buying shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year.”
American companies will be permitted to make transactions to divest ownership from the banned companies until November 2021.
READ: China’s economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020
“China is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses,” the White House said.
Trade Adviser to the White House, Peter Navarro, said the rule would prevent American money from arming China and estimates half a trillion dollars in market capitalization was represented by the Chinese companies and their subsidiaries.
READ: National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021
“This is a sweeping order designed to choke off American capital to China’s militarization,” he said.
Some companies affected by the order reported low shares at the stock exchanges, as China Telecom reported that the order would have a negative impact on it share price and it would monitor developments closely. Its shares were down 7.8% in Hong Kong.
READ: Donald Trump not on oxygen, as conflicting stories on his health emerge