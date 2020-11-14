US Election: China congratulates Joe Biden

The Chinese government finally joined the list of world leaders to congratulate the US President-elect, Joe Biden, and his vice, Kamala Harris, on his election victory last week.

This was disclosed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a Bloomberg report on Friday.

What you should know

Biden, who turns 78 at the end of the month, will become the oldest president of the United States, and its 46th president, ending the era of the republican party being at the helm of affairs. Nairametrics reported last week that Joe Biden had finally won the 2020 general elections in the United States of America.

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Joe Biden, saying that his election was a reminder that democracy was the best form of government.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said they had been following the events of the election, and that they respected the decision of the American people.

“We have been following the reaction on this U.S. presidential election from both within the United States and from the international community,” Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a newsmen in Beijing.

“We respect the American people’s choice and extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.

“We understand that the result of the U.S. presidential election will be determined following the U.S. laws and procedures.”

China’s congratulations comes days after most of the world congratulated the President Elect, though the incumbent President Trump still contests the results of the November election.

China’s Foreign Ministry added that they hoped the new administration would work with China in the same direction, going forward.