Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over a likely Joe Biden presidency
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel, WTI dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14/Barrel.
Crude Oil prices ended the last trading session on a bearish note.
Oil prices have been under pressure in the last few days, as it seems the most likely winner of the election, Joe Biden, would be in charge of the world’s most important economy. The assumption that his major focus would be on renewables, sent oil prices tanking below $40/barrel.
READ: Oil prices fall as Covid-19 second wave hits Europe, US
What we know
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14 a barrel.
Still, both contracts gained in the week, with Brent up 5.8%, and U.S. crude rising 4.3%.
READ: U.S Government makes biggest crypto grab, worth $1 billion
Also, the rising COVID-19 caseloads across the Northern Hemisphere halted the bull’s track, as oil traders’ fears got strengthened on the bias of lackluster demand and as the U.S election got drawn out over days.
Europe’s second-largest economy, France disclosed a record number of COVID cases amid efforts in its most recent lockdown measures prevailing at the moment has hence weakened demand for energy in the French Republic.
READ: Increase in local sales drives Wamco Plc revenue to N150.6 billion in 9M 2020
In the U.S. election, Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House as a handful of states continue to count votes, making oil traders halt their long bullish bias.
It also seems likely that the Iranians would have their oil back in an already saturated market under a Joe Biden presidency.
READ: How Cryptocurrency is driving economic growth
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave insights on the prevailing macro, that could weigh in on oil prices in the future. He said:
“The oil market weighs the possible impact of more significant restrictions on domestic US oil and gas production from Joe Biden’s presidency versus more support for energy transition and the probability of re-engagement with Iran.”
READ: Commissioner attributes high cost of rice to increased production cost
The latter seems the most significant risk for the oil price, but it is unlikely that it will be a priority for the first year of a new administration.
By far, the most critical questions for oil are how quickly a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a US stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractious and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website
What to expect
As we head to end yet another roller-coaster week in the analysis of oil trading, one would have to think it is encouraging that OPEC+ continues to signal that the group will do what it can to backstop the oil price, while we wait for the demand outlook to improve.
Commodities
Gold prices rally high, gains 3% on U.S dollar drop
At the U.S trading session on Thursday the precious metal at the futures market traded above $1947/ounce.
Gold prices recorded one of its biggest break out this year, as it gained about 3%, and the U.S dollar plunged to a record low.
The sudden surge in gold prices is coming on reports that the U.S. presidential election might soon have a winner who will work on issuing a robust stimulus deal for COVID-19 relief.
What we know:
At the U.S trading session on Thursday, the precious metal at the futures market traded above $1947/ounce, showing a gain of 2.7% Spot gold, which reflects real-time trades in bullion, traded around $1,944.50/ounce with a percental gain of about 2.2%.
The recent U.S. election has yet to decide if President Trump gets elected or if his Democrat challenger, Joe Biden, will become the 46th United States President.
- The Dollar Index, which is used to track the greenback’ strength against six major global currencies dropped about 0.8% at 92.695.
- The precious metal is a hedge against the U.S dollar and any weakening in the currency value usually sends gold prices pushing up.
What this means
Gold traders are presently going long on the anticipation that the incoming U.S. administration, regardless of who is in power, will soon have to issue a stimulus relief for a fragile economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, a split Congress/Senate could worsen those efforts, as seen in the results already trooping in. Quantitative easing measures usually boost gold prices.
Commodities
Gold prices up, Joe Biden in striking distance to clinch U.S Presidency
The U.S. elections result currently shows Democrat Joe Biden has 264 of the needed 270 electoral college votes
The yellow metal was arbitrarily up at Thursday’s trading session, as it appeared increasingly likely Joe Biden would become the 46th U.S. president.
What we know: Gold futures were up over 0.60% to trade at around $1,908/ounce, it’s critical to note that the selling pressure seen in the U.S dollar index market is also making gold more attractive to buy.
READ: Total, Nestle, lead Nigerian Stocks to record high
What this means: The U.S. elections result currently shows that Democrat Joe Biden has 264 of the needed 270 electoral college votes, according to data seen from Bloomberg, and is just in need of 6 votes from states where the results are too close to predict a clear winner.
- The prevailing outcome is bullish for gold, as a Democrat president is expected to push for a more robust COVID-19 stimulus deal, which will in turn push the precious metal prices upward.
READ: Publicly traded companies own 601,000 Bitcoins, gain $500 million
However, the bullish bias on gold is capped by the failure of a so-called Blue Wave to appear, meaning that Democrat will control the Presidency, House of Representatives, and Senate seems to be a tall order.
“It’s just illiquidity breeding illiquidity and I really don’t think that will come back properly until the political situation is resolved … It’s hard to take a long-term view on something that will grind on and on.” Darius Tabatabai, Head of Trading at Arion Investment Management Ltd, told Bloomberg.
READ: WTO: Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as 3 candidates depart race for DG
Also adding fuel on gold’s rally are reports that President Trump is moving to contest the results in states that he lost with slim margins. Thereby, leading to macros that the outcome might be delayed longer than expected and increase the disconnect between America’s major parties in supporting the U.S economy.
Commodities
Oil traders go bearish, Joe Biden seems more likely to win
Brent crude prices dropped over 1% trading at $40.68/barrel, while West Texas Intermediate also dropped over 1% to trade at $38.63.
Crude oil prices fell significantly at the fourth trading session of the week amid macros coming from U.S election results showing presidential contender Joe Biden is within striking distance to clinch the U.S. presidency.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude prices dropped over 1% trading at $40.68/barrel and the U.S based contract, West Texas Intermediate also dropped over 1% to trade at $38.63.
READ: Large entity moves Bitcoins valued $244 million
The latest results seen by Nairametrics reveal Joe Biden is more likely to be the next United States president, as oil traders take their bullish off momentarily on the bias that Democrats have stronger support on renewables than fossil oils and will likely push an energy agenda more focused on green energy.
READ: Honeywell reports N300 million pre-tax profits in Q2 2020
Although at the time of writing, the election has not been concluded yet with many battleground states decided by slim margins which would most likely include numerous legal challenges as the odds are now in Joe Biden’s favour.
What you should know: Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils. The international benchmark is used to set the price of crude oil for about two-thirds of the world’s traded crude oil, including Nigeria’s crude (Bonny Light, Brass River, Qua Iboe, etc.).
READ: Unknown Ethereum Whale transfers a whopping 89,874 ETH
Bottomline: Weighing hard on oil prices are present election results suggesting the Republicans appear poised to retain control of the upper chamber while the blue party will hold a reduced majority in the House. This means a divided Congress would likely create road bumps for Joe Biden from carrying out his major agenda smoothly, like fighting climate change or easing sanctions on oil producer, Iran.