Cryptocurrency
U.S Government makes biggest crypto grab, worth $1 billion
Thousands of BTCs worth $1 billion linked to a criminal marketplace were snatched by the US law enforcement agencies.
The U.S. Justice Department released a statement, yesterday night, disclosing it seized over $1 billion worth of bitcoin associated with a shady online marketplace Silk Road.
What we know: Thousands of BTCs worth $1 billion were snatched by the United States law enforcement agencies this week in what the Justice Department disclosed was the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the history of the agency.
The United States government will now try to prove in court the items are subjected to forfeiture. In the past, the government has later auctioned off forfeited cryptocurrency.
In a report credited to CNBC, the U.S. Attorney David Anderson of the Northern District of California said in a civil complaint Thursday, “Silk Road was the most notorious online criminal marketplace of its day. The successful prosecution of Silk Road’s founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar question. Where did the money go?”
What you need to know: Silk Road is a shady marketplace, where people individuals use the online platform to buying illegal stuff that includes hard drugs, child pornography, malware, and use bitcoin in paying for such transactions.
Such a platform had earlier being shut down by U.S. federal authorities in 2013 and its founder, Ross Ulbricht, was sentenced to life in prison two years later.
How did the crypto seizure happen? The U.S. enforcement agencies were able to make such seizure those through a unit within the Internal Revenue Service that specializes in tracking virtual currency transactions prevalent when using cryptos. The Internal Revenue Service agents were able to identify 54 new bitcoin transactions executed on the shady platform.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $15,800, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved more than $105 million worth of cryptos.
Bitcoin whales are definitely having the limelight in the fast-changing financial market amid the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $15,800, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved more than $105 million worth of cryptos.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 7,000 #BTC (105,576,529 USD) transferred from #Coinbase to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 5, 2020
What we know: At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $15,830.60 with a daily trading volume of $39 Billion. BTC price is up 12.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
- That brings an affirmative bias that these large entities’ movements are trajectory to price movements at unprecedented levels.
- This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
- Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upwards trend for months.
- 2.6M $BTC (14% of supply) are currently held in accumulation addresses.
Also, data retrieved from Glassnode, shows the number of Bitcoin addresses in profit hit an all-time high,
Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 31,933,663.208
Previous ATH of 31,921,216.875 was observed earlier today
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 31,933,663.208
Previous ATH of 31,921,216.875 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/xFJVXsDe7d pic.twitter.com/xQYRQh8eXa
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 5, 2020
What this means Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on rampage, hits $15,000
Bitcoin price rose to $15,010.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,386,805,241 USD.
Bitcoin seems to be in blue flame as data seen by Nairametrics a few minutes ago showed it broke the $15,000 price level.
READ: Bitcoin Whale transfers $1.1 billion worth of crypto for $3.58
Bitcoin price today is $15,010.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,386,805,241 USD. Bitcoin is up 8.80% in the last 24 hours.
READ: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million
The current CoinMarketCap ranking is 1, with a market cap of $278,216,539,281 USD. It has a circulating supply of 18,534,593 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
The story is developing more details shortly…
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on steroids, demand high amid COVID-19
Recent data reveals Bitcoin $BTC Miner Revenue (1d MA) just reached a 5-month high of $716,165.65.
Bitcoin is on a blue flame scenario, as investors increase their buying pressure at an alarming rate, amid odds anticipating for more quantitive easing if Joe Biden gets inaugurated in January.
What you should know
- Bitcoin, at the time this report was drafted, traded at $14,497.87 with a daily trading volume of $26,377,618,150.
- BTC price is up 6.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
READ: A wealthy investor moves $838 million worth of Bitcoins
READ: Gold prices up, Joe Biden in striking distance to clinch U.S Presidency
Tyler Winklevoss the Co-founder of Gemini exchange, elaborated on the bullish sign in the flagship crypto market, on the bias that Bitcoin breached $14,000 again and continues to show that it is the only clear winner.
More bullish signs
Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners are presently having more funds at their bank account on data that recently revealed Bitcoin $BTC Miner Revenue (1d MA) just reached a 5-month high of $716,165.65.
READ: How investors make money from Bitcoin without owning crypto
READ: Rich investors are moving cryptos at an alarming rate
The previous 5-month high of $709,664.74 was observed on 04 November 2020. That said,
- It is important to observe that long-time Bitcoin holders are increasingly holding BTC for longer periods, leading to some scarcity; thereby, pushing prices as retail traders rush to own a stake in the most demanded crypto amid the COVID-19 era.
- HODLing activity by global investors has surged since March, when the price of BTC briefly dropped below $4,o00. Since then, investors have been steadily accumulating BTC.