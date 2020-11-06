Twitter labels 38% of President Trump’s tweets since Tuesday ‘misleading’

Twitter has labeled 38% of 29 tweets and retweets in three days with warnings that said he made misleading claims about the electoral process.

This was disclosed by The New York Times on Thursday.

According to the news platform, since early Tuesday morning, the micro-blogging site has stepped up its effort to fact-check the president, labeling 38% of his 29 tweets and retweets with warnings that said he made misleading claims about the electoral process.

Although the president’s Twitter usage was fairly subdued on Tuesday, he quickly escalated his volume and rhetoric in the early hours of Wednesday.

He continued on Thursday, using Twitter to make unfounded claims about election fraud and to imply that he had won the races in states where no victor had been confirmed.

It said, “Twitter added labels to 11 of Mr. Trump’s tweets or retweets (although one tweet that Mr. Trump had shared was later deleted by its author).

“Most of the labels said Mr. Trump had shared content that was disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.

“But one tweet, in which Mr. Trump preemptively claimed to have won Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, was marked with a small reminder that those races had not yet been called.”

Trump’s response

Samantha Zager, the deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said,

“Big tech interfered against President Trump before Election Day, and they are now continuing that interference in the days after as they silence the president on their platforms.

“The American people deserve to know what is happening with this election, but big tech is only interested in stopping the flow of information to voters.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesman reportedly said the company planned to continue to take action against tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information.

What you should know

In September, Twitter had said it would take aggressive action on tweets that misled readers about the voting process, discouraged people from voting or pre-emptively declared victory for a candidate.

Bottom line

So far, Twitter’s enforcement actions have focused on the president and people in his immediate circle, like family members and staff members.