Twitter labels 38% of President Trump’s tweets since Tuesday ‘misleading’
Twitter stepped up its effort to fact-check President Donald Trumps’s tweets and retweets.
Twitter has labeled 38% of 29 tweets and retweets in three days with warnings that said he made misleading claims about the electoral process.
This was disclosed by The New York Times on Thursday.
According to the news platform, since early Tuesday morning, the micro-blogging site has stepped up its effort to fact-check the president, labeling 38% of his 29 tweets and retweets with warnings that said he made misleading claims about the electoral process.
Although the president’s Twitter usage was fairly subdued on Tuesday, he quickly escalated his volume and rhetoric in the early hours of Wednesday.
He continued on Thursday, using Twitter to make unfounded claims about election fraud and to imply that he had won the races in states where no victor had been confirmed.
It said, “Twitter added labels to 11 of Mr. Trump’s tweets or retweets (although one tweet that Mr. Trump had shared was later deleted by its author).
“Most of the labels said Mr. Trump had shared content that was disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.
“But one tweet, in which Mr. Trump preemptively claimed to have won Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, was marked with a small reminder that those races had not yet been called.”
Trump’s response
Samantha Zager, the deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said,
“Big tech interfered against President Trump before Election Day, and they are now continuing that interference in the days after as they silence the president on their platforms.
“The American people deserve to know what is happening with this election, but big tech is only interested in stopping the flow of information to voters.”
Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesman reportedly said the company planned to continue to take action against tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information.
What you should know
In September, Twitter had said it would take aggressive action on tweets that misled readers about the voting process, discouraged people from voting or pre-emptively declared victory for a candidate.
Bottom line
So far, Twitter’s enforcement actions have focused on the president and people in his immediate circle, like family members and staff members.
Update: No one will take our democracy away, not now, not ever- Biden
No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.
The Democrats Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, has assured his supporters and Americans that their votes must be counted and that no one will take democracy away from the nation.
He disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
According to him, once the election is finalized, it will be time for the nation to do what they have always done as Americans: ‘To put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us.’
He tweeted “Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us, not now, not ever.
“The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It’s the one office in the nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans, and that is precisely what I will do.
“Power can’t be taken or asserted, it flows from the people, and it’s their will that determines who will be the President of the United States.
“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies.
“I am confident we will emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America.”
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.
This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”
Another Nigerian-American wins Delaware State Assembly
Chukwuocha is no first-timer, as he had been a member of the Delaware House of Representatives.
Another Nigerian-American, Nnamdi Chukwuocha, has emerged as the winner of a seat in the Delaware State House of Representatives, under the Democratic Party in the 2020 US General elections.
He joined the list of other Nigerian-Americans like Oye Owolewa and Esther Ajayi that have so far recorded success in the US 2020 General Elections.
Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuocha is no first-timer, as he had been a member of the Delaware House of Representatives, representing District 1 under the democratic party since January 8, 2019. His current term ends on November 8, 2022.
Chukwuocha won his re-election to the Delaware House of Representatives to represent District 1 outright in the general election on November 3, 2020, after the Democratic primary for this office, scheduled for September 15, 2020, was canceled.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, an elated Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa confirmed the story through her verified Twitter handle, She said: “Another Nigerian American Winner. Delaware State Assembly. Hearty congrats to Nnamdi Chukwuocha.”
What you should know
- Nnamdi Chukwuocha received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University.
- He is also a United States Army veteran, and has over 30 years of experience as a social worker.
- Chukwuocha was elected to represent District 1 in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2018, but assumed office in 2019.
- In the 2019 session he was a member of the Corrections Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Human Development Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee, and Vice-Chairman of the Transportation/Land Use and Infrastructure Committee.
US Election: President Trump, Democrats contender, Biden trade words over victory
Trump and Biden continue to assure their supporters of their victory in the on-going election.
The United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.
This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
Biden in his case tweeted, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place. Keep faith, guys. We are gonna win this.”
Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
