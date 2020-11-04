Around the World
BREAKING: US Election: President Trump, Democrats contender, Biden trade words over victory
Trump and Biden continue to assure their supporters of their victory in the on-going election.
The United States President Donald Trump and his Democrat contender, Joe Biden, have assured their supporters that they are optimistic about their victory in the on-going election.
This was disclosed by the candidates in via their Twitter handles on Wednesday morning.
Trump tweeted, “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN.”
Biden in his case tweeted, “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place. Keep faith, guys. We are gonna win this.”
Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye to be elected a Shadow US Rep
Oye has 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes.
A Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye Owolewa, will be elected as a shadow United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.
This was disclosed by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle early on Wednesday morning.
It tweeted, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”
Based on the results, Oye had 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes.
What you should know
Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara State and mother is from Oyo, is aiming for a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) seat in the House of Representatives.
Owolewa, a PhD holder in Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston, is seeking to represent the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party.
If elected, the 30-year-old would be the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.
US Election: Nigerian-Americans speak on their choices
Nigerian-Americans consider immigration, healthcare and stability to vote in the Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.
Some Nigerian-Americans and other immigrant voters in the US revealed that immigration, healthcare and stability were their determinant factors in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.
They disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden gets tense.
Chairman of the Organisation of the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), Mr Olayinka Dan-Salami, said the choice was obvious for him: Biden.
“A president who doesn’t like immigrants, who just wants to send everybody back home, is not a president we should be voting for.
“Trump is waging an immigration war against Nigerians that is borne of out of jealousy of the accomplishments of Nigerians in this country.”
He also criticised Trump for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed no fewer than 230,000 lives in the U.S.
A Pakistani immigrant, Mr Nasir Raza said although he liked Trump’s performance on the economy, he voted for Biden’s liberal stance on immigration.
Mr Basil Njoku, a leader of the Nigerian community in New York, decried Trump’s “poor handling” of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said would make the election difficult for him.
Njoku, who disclosed that he lost seven members of his community to the virus, wondered why the president politicises wearing of masks.
“Something as simple as wearing a mask is being politicised (by Trump). What is the big deal in wearing a mask?
“If I wear the mask, I protect you; you protect me. It’s a question of civility; it is something that is honourable to do.
“But when it is politicised, the people see it as a human rights issue, but they forget that other people’s rights start where theirs begin,” Nkoju said.
Mr. Ugo Nwaokoro, former Deputy Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, said he voted for the candidate that would properly handle the pandemic and foster good relationship between U.S. and Africa.
“I cannot tell you whom I voted for, but I can categorically tell you I did not vote for Trump,” Nwaokoro, a Democrat, said.
Mr. George Onuorah, a community development advocate and philanthropist, said political and economic stability and immigration were the key issues for him.
”Being an immigrant from Africa, I am also looking to see that those of us here who have relatives that are willing to come to this country legally are not denied the opportunity to do so,” he said.
Onuorah said he was also looking forward to stronger diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the United States under whoever wins the election.
A Trump supporter, Maria Estavez, 60, defended the president’s immigration policy and his handling of the pandemic.
She said, “No sane President would allow illegal aliens into his country to perpetrate crime, that is what Trump stands for.”
She also argued that Trump did what any other president would do to control the virus.
Another supporter, a Nigerian, who asked not to be named for fear of political victimisation, endorsed Trump’s tough stance on law and order.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported in February 2020, when the Trump administration cut the inflow of foreigners using visa restrictions through executive orders.
He added Nigeria to the list of countries on migrant visa restrictions, citing national security concerns.
If re-elected, he plans to limit asylum grants, outlaw ‘sanctuary cities’, expand travel ban with tougher screening for visa applicants, and impose new limits on work visas.
Biden, on the other hand, seeks to expand opportunities for legal immigration, including family and work-based visas as well as access to humanitarian visa programmes, among others.
US Election: President Trump hails Nigerian supporters
A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor
The United States of America’s President Donald Trump has lauded a group of Nigerian supporters who organised a parade to show solidarity in Nigeria, describing it as a great honour.
Trump disclosed this on Tuesday, when he shared a video of the parade on his Twitter handle, which he tagged “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”
The video shows a procession of men and women singing different victory songs amid intense drumming, all in support of the Republican candidate in today’s US election.
The video also shows the supporters waving American flags and placards with different inscriptions including, ‘Trump 2020.’
What you should know
Americans head to the polls today to decide on their next president between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, but it appears that Nigerians are as much interested in the outcome of Tuesday’ election as Americans.
Nigerians speak
Nigerians appear to be divided on their support for the duo, as they share different views on social media. While some declared their support for Trump, others gave a thumbs-up for Biden.
For instance, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, tweeted:
“All eyes are on America for the presidential election. The outcome will shape the events of the world for the next 50 years and will affect every single one of the 7.5 billion people on earth. I pray for Donald Trump. America needs him and the world needs him.”
A social commentator, Gimba Kakanda, however, tweeted, “As a Nigerian, I feel utterly embarrassed by this circus. This is not a reflection of Trump’s popularity in Nigeria, for those curious.”
Dr, Tayo Oyedeji, Founder, Overwood.ng, tweeted, “I have seen enough. Hello, President Biden.”
