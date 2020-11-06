Business News
FG needs $656 million to complete Lagos-Ibadan railway project – Amaechi
This fund needed to put necessary infrastructure in place for the project to serve its intended purpose.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that the Federal Government needs a total funding of $656 million to complete work on the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.
This disclosure was made by the Minister, during the 2021 budget defence of the Ministry before the Joint Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja, on Friday, according to ChannelsTV.
He said that for the project to achieve practical completion for the intended purpose, some aspects of works involving construction of upgraded railway stations, signalling and telecommunication system, among others, have to be completed.
These additional works amount to a total cost of $656 million, which is to be financed 100% by the Federal Government, is needed.
What they are saying
During the budget presentation session today, the Minister said:
“For the project to achieve full loan drawn down from our co-financier, China EXIM Bank, and attain practical completion for intended purpose, some aspects of works involving construction of upgraded railway stations, signaling and telecommunication system among others have to be completed.
“These additional and extra works amounting to 656 million dollars which is to be financed 100 per cent by the Federal Government has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for implementation.
“Therefore, in order not to forestall the progress of implementation, adequate fund needs to be provided in the 2021 budget proposal to facilitate the completion of the project.”
What you should know
During the budget presentation session today, before the Joint Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, Mr. Amaechi proposed a total capital budget of N205,161,882,492 to cover: Land, N204,316,793,527; Marine, N845,088,965; and overhead of N358,799,999 in the 2021 budget for consideration.
The Minister said that the aims and objectives of the proposals were to make significant progress on all ongoing projects, as well as to complete and deliver modern railway services.
In his presentation, he disclosed that under the railway modernisation programme, the construction of Lagos – Ibadan Standard Gauge line had reached 92% completion, and funds were needed for the project to reach practical completion.
Manufacturing
Real Estate investment and infrastructure spending drove our profits up – Dangote Cement
The 40% increase in the sales volume drove profits up by 135.1%.
Michel Pucheros, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, has disclosed that the strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending by the government led to a 40% increase in the sales volume of the leading cement maker in Nigeria.
This statement was made by Mr Pucheros today on the Group’s website, after its third-quarter result was released today.
He reiterated that despite a challenging Q2, Dangote cement reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24% in the third quarter of 2020, and a Group net profit of N82 billion, which is 135.1% higher than the profit reported by the Group in the third quarter of 2019.
Pucheros disclosed that the impressive performance in the third quarter of 2020, despite an unimpressive second-quarter, was owed largely to the strong recovery of the cement market in Nigeria and Pan-Africa.
What they are saying
He said:
“I am delighted to report that Dangote Cement experienced its strongest quarter in terms of EBITDA and strongest third quarter in term of volumes. Despite a challenging environment, Group volumes for the nine months were up 6.6% and Group EBITDA was up 17.1%, at a 46.6% margin.”
He gave more insights into the performance of the cement maker ion the third quarter.
“This quarter has really shown the ability of Dangote Cement to meet the strong recovery of the cement market in Nigeria and Pan-Africa after a challenging Q2. In Nigeria, we have witnessed a strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending – including more concrete roads.
“Sales volumes in Nigeria were up 40% in the quarter and Pan-Africa reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24% in the quarter. In the quarter, our Group net profit was up 135.1%,” he said.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: FIRS grants more tax palliatives
FIRS is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians.
In a bid to provide succor and support to businesses affected by the violent demonstrations, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that it is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the ensuing negative impacts.
This was disclosed by the FIRS, through its official Twitter handle.
EndSARS: More Tax Palliatives to Cushion Negative Impacts
FIRS is not unaware of negative impacts of recent EndSARS protests on businesses across Nigeria. The Service has given more Tax Palliatives in line with Government's efforts towards assisting businesses in difficult times pic.twitter.com/HxwOK8boAU
— FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) November 6, 2020
What you should know
The tax palliative will come in form of the provision of an additional window of penalty, and interest waivers for businesses that pay up in full, the principal portion of their outstanding liabilities between now and 31st December, 2020. Such outstanding arrears could have resulted from:
- Self assessments, or
- Government assessments arising from desk audit, field audit or investigation.
This recent announcement is in addition to earlier measures instituted by FIRS such as:
- Extension of monthly WHT and VAT Returns filing to end of month.
- The option of paying in Naira at the prevailing Investors & Exporters (I & E) FOREX window rate on the day of payment. This is for taxpayers who earn their revenue in Naira and are facing challenges in sourcing for FOREX to offset their tax liabilities.
Why it matters
The recent announcement by the FIRS is geared towards resuscitating businesses affected by the arson, looting and vandalism which ensued from the violent protests.
This gesture should help to resuscitate economy.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: AstraZenca drugs aims to be ready for large-scale vaccination this year
AstraZeneca has said that its coronavirus vaccine could be ready before the end of the year.
AstraZeneca, the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has said that its coronavirus shots could be ready for large-scale vaccinations as early as this year, as it expects data from late-stage trials of the data to be also out this year.
The disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, during a television interview with Bloomberg, where he dismissed reports of delays and production snags.
Sorot said the U.K. drugmaker is poised to unveil vaccine test results by year-end even after trials were slightly delayed over the summer as infection rates slowed in the northern hemisphere.
A recent resurgence has allowed scientists to gather the clinical data they need.
AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, are keeping the vaccine in a frozen bulk state to preserve its shelf life while they await final test results.
Soriot in the interview said, “At the end of the day, we don’t yet know if the vaccine works,” adding that many questions remain, such as whether it will show results for everyone and for how long.
He said, “We would hope that large-scale vaccinations would be possible starting in January next year – possibly even December.”
Soriot’s remarks comes a day after Kate Bingham, Chair of the U.K. Vaccine Taskforce, said only 4 million doses of the shot would be available by the end of the year – far fewer than the 30 million that were due to be ready by September.
AstraZeneca said it’s confident it can begin supplying hundreds of millions of doses on a “rolling basis” once a shot is cleared.
It can be recalled that AstraZeneca has been at the forefront of efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic, and its experimental shot could be one of the first to be approved globally, if successful.
Other drugmakers like Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. are all seeking to deliver crucial test results on a vaccine in the coming weeks, with emergency clearance possible before the end of the year.
Astra has said it will sell the vaccine during the pandemic at a price tag of between $4 to $5, depending on local manufacturing charges.
The company said recently it would add as much as 20% to cover manufacturing costs and avoid any material impact on its finances.
Soriot also said Astra is incurring a bill in excess of $1 billion globally for expenses including clinical development.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the vaccine candidate which is developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has produced a robust immune response in older adults and the elderly – those at highest risk of severe illness.
Astra and Oxford had also enrolled about 23,000 volunteers in vaccine trials globally, with plans to reach 50,000 once the U.S. arm has completed recruitment.
A U.K. government spokesperson said Thursday that “a vaccine will only be deployed once proven to be safe and effective,” and that the National Health Service was ready to start the vaccination program.