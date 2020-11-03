Commodities
Crude oil prices up, OPEC+ push to extend output cut
Crude oil prices rallied higher with the bias that OPEC+ is likely to extend its oil production cut.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Tuesday trading session in London. Oil traders are taking a broader risk-on sentiment in markets amid the weaker dollar prevailing, coupled with the bias that OPEC+ is likely to extend its oil production cut.
What we know
The London-based oil contract, Brent crude price traded close to $40/barrel, as traders await the outcome of the U.S presidential election scheduled to hold today.
Recently, Russia’s Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, had a meeting with major Russian oil producers on delaying oil production cuts by at least three months. OPEC+ had earlier hinted on its plan to add almost 2 million barrels a day of supply from early next year.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing market conditions triggering crude oil prices north.
All positive for oil prices, although the reason these changes are being contemplated is that, demand is recovering more slowly than initially envisaged, coronavirus cases are spiking again, Libyan production is ramping up much quicker than expected, and in Russia’s self-serving case, to defend the Ruble in order to avoid an even worse economic collapse from COVID-19.
Bottom-line
The real key to at least keep oil prices supported in the near term and pushing prices from the bottom of the barrel is having both Russia and Saudi Arabia singing from the same page in a sign of unified support to defend oil prices.
Commodities
Gold traders set their bets, U.S election in play
Gold futures traded at around $1,891/ounce as the weaker dollar helped move prices upward.
Gold prices were fast approaching the 1,900/ounce, amid global investors and gold traders setting their bets out on the outcome of the U.S. election and other prevailing macros, like the rising COVID-19 caseloads disrupting financial markets.
What we know
At about 7.05 GMT, Gold futures traded at around $1,891/ounce as the weaker dollar helped move prices upward.
With an important political event coming to play, gold traders and global investors flock to gold, in taking advantage of the myriad uncertainties that can occur, on the basis that the race looks like a tough call by independent political strategists.
What this means
Should the result bring a blue party presidency, the bias is that gold bulls would have enough gas to reach at least $2,000/ounce, on the bias that a substantial COVID-19 stimulus program would weaken the dollar and boost the precious metal value.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a detailed note to Nairametrics spoke on the political macros affecting the precious metal market.
“Gold is down over the last two weeks, which is understandable, as the COVID-19 outbreak is getting progressively worse in Europe and most of the world, leading to renewed lockdowns.
“It seems this is now somewhat priced into European equities, and there does not seem to be much more room for risk reduction ahead of today’s US elections.
“The potential unlocking of another US fiscal stimulus package would be most flattering for gold. With the blue wave impulse kicking in, gold remains in demand, supported by hopes for a stimulus deluge that could trigger the elusive inflationary surge.”
What to expect
It’s key to note that the US election will capture the world’s attention now and most of all, it’s expected that there will be a significant amount of price swings coming to play in some hours’ time.
Commodities
Falling Oil prices: Nigeria’s Halloween reality
The majority of Nigerian oil buyers are in Europe and with imminent lockdowns, could face a potential scenario where oil revenue would decline.
Last week, Brent oil suffered a 10.3% loss and was down 8.5% in October as COVID-19 cases keep soaring. Demand is getting crushed and consumption would soon follow, as major countries in Europe begin lockdown. The majority of Nigerian oil buyers are in Europe and with imminent lockdowns, we might face a potential scenario where oil revenue would decline.
With oil demand in Europe being affected, global oil inventories are falling at a rate of around 2 million barrels a day in September and October and that decline will probably continue, according to Mike Muller, the Head of Asia for Vitol Group.
“We are seeing demand destruction unexpectedly from these lockdown measures – hundreds of thousands of barrels-per-day-equivalent for Europe alone,” he said. “But the bigger, overriding picture is still that the world is in a stock-drawing mode.”
The forthcoming United States election poses another threat to Nigeria’s oil fortunes. A win for Trump might leave things unchanged, although the ever-growing presence of the shale industry which currently suffers from poor profit margins and capital expenditure could affect Nigeria.
On the other hand, a win for Joe Biden might signal the decline of the American Oil industry. Although, this might be offset by the return of Iranian oil, as Joe Biden’s diplomatic relations with Iran might remove sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.
Joe Biden has vowed to ABOLISH American Oil and Natural Gas. Today I signed an order to strongly protect Pennsylvania's energy & fracking industry. If Biden & Harris get in, they will terminate this order and implement the Green New Deal. Get out and VOTE! https://t.co/gsFSghkmdM pic.twitter.com/VJMr2IeIgo
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020
Additionally, the United States set another Covid-19 record last week Friday, as they recorded more than 100,000 cases. These statistics bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States (one of the largest consumers of oil) to 9 million cases.
Speaking of large consumers, Nigeria has hope in the improvement of demand from China and one of Nigeria’s frequent oil buyers, India. There have been reports that both nations have had economic activity pick up and this might be the only bullish signal for oil.
In contrast, the oil bears have all the necessary impetus to bring prices down. After prices had already hit the June low, there is a possibility that prices might target another support level. The catalysts to drive this include the buildup up of Crude draw in the U.S (one of the largest oil producers), as reported by the E.I.A last week.
Secondly, the imminent lockdowns in Europe and the rapid rise of coronavirus cases which signal the destruction of demand would give the bears more drive. In addition, the bears will be motivated by the uncertainty of the outcomes of the United States election, which signals a delay in the stimulus bill (which has provided oil markets support for the past few months).
Nigeria would need her allies in OPEC+ to push forward their meeting, originally slated for the ending of November/start of December. The bears have all the time to cause carnage in the oil markets and OPEC+ cannot afford to watch prices run down before the meeting.
Bottomline
The return of Libyan oil, which reports suggest is building momentum, poses another headache for Oil bulls. Libya is an OPEC+ member and home to Africa’s largest crude reserves. But it’s exempt from the group’s supply cuts initiated in May as the coronavirus pandemic stifled economies caused oil prices to tank.
With potential shortages in oil revenue coming, FX liquidity would remain as it is. Scary as it sounds, this might go on till 2021, as all the vaccine talk seems to have gone out the window. It just seems that Nigeria and Nigerians might be in for a longer Halloween.
Commodities
Crude Oil prices hit lowest levels since May
The plunge in all prices is coming on worries of a swathe of COVID-19 lockdowns across emerged markets with softening fuel demand.
Crude oil traders are under immense pressure as oil prices dropped more than 3% within a few hours ago. Brent crude plunged as much as 5.8% and the West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6% in early trade – hitting their lowest levels since May.
The plunge in oil prices is coming on worries of a swathe of COVID-19 lockdowns across emerged markets with softening fuel demand – coupled with the bias for more turbulence ahead of the U.S. presidential election scheduled to hold tomorrow.
What we know
- Brent crude prices at the time of writing, traded at $36.78 a barrel – down over 3.1%.
- Also, the U.S based oil contract West Texas Intermediate traded at $34.55 a barrel, printing a drop of more than 3.5%.
- Brent crude plunged as much as 5.8% and the West Texas Intermediate lost as much as 6% in early trade – hitting their lowest levels since May.
- France, United Kingdom, and Germany have imposed new lockdown measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 infection rates, which have accelerated across the Northern hemisphere at unprecedented levels.
What they are saying
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the current macros giving oil traders serious headaches at the moment amid falling oil prices seen in its recent price action.
“Traders had priced the initial downward adjustments to European road fuel demand.
“I suspect their initial Eurozone 2nd wave forecast was too optimistic after France intensified the lockdown measure, forcing analysts to quickly downgrade their Q4 economic outlooks, which likely intensified the selling pressure.
“OPEC+ manages the supply-side to ensure a March rollover repeat in November remains unlikely.
“Nonetheless, traders appear to be setting up for a re-run of the associated price collapse we saw then, as uncertainty around the end of the month OPEC meeting has the oil complex hedging that it might be too premature for OPEC+ to make adjustments at this stage.”
Bottomline
That said, a build-up to this winter season could turn quietly chaotic for oil markets, as folks will opt to isolate rather than celebrate – possibly sending both mobility and fuel consumption lower.