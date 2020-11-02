ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Governors are well within their rights to set up panels of enquiry – NBA
Mr. Akpata said that the States have the right to determine if the violations happened and recommend the right steps to take towards justice.
The President of the Nigerian Bar association, Olumide Akpata has said that Nigerian Governors are well within their rights or the power of the law to set up panels of enquiry to determine if SARS went beyond their boundaries to violate the rights of citizens.
Mr. Akpata disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
What you should know
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, first announced during the #EndSARS protests that the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister will set up judicial panels of inquiry that will adopt public hearings.
Lagos State Government inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of police brutality in the state as the protests continued. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the Judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.
President Muhammadu Buhari also stated that the Lagos State Judicial Panel had his full support, and expressed confidence in the outcomes of other panels set up by states.
In Sunday’s Interview, The NBA President said it’s lawful for governors to set up panels to determine the scale of violations committed by SARS.
“I think the governors are well within their rights or the power of the law to set up those panels of enquiry for the purpose of determining whether or not the now-disbanded SARS went beyond their remit.
“Whether or not the claims that we have from various Nigerians as to how they were mistreated or illegally treated by SARS are correct,” he said.
He added that the NBA has not received complaints on the legality of the Panels and has been invited to sit on some panels.
“We are of the view that those panels are well-constituted, and, in some states, members of the Nigerians Bar Association have been invited to be on those panels,” he said.
On the powers that the governors have within the panels, Mr. Akpata said that the States have the right to determine if the violations happened and recommend the right steps to take to the Federal authorities.
“In my understanding of these panels, the way they have been constituted is to say ‘Yes, this happened’ or ‘No, that did not happen’ and recommend to the authorities what they think should be done with regard to those persons who are found to have broken the law or breached any provision of the law.
“I don’t think anybody has suggested for a second that these particular panels have the power to punish an individual or to jail anybody. That is not my understanding of these panels or what their remit covers,” he said.
Recall Nairametrics reported that The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemned the killings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, 20th of October, adding that even if protesters were breaching curfew, such actions did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military.
Akpata, also disclosed in October that the right to protest is a fundamental right recognized by the Nigerian Constitution and upheld by Nigerian courts at all levels, and called for the protection of the rights of citizens participating in the peaceful protests across the country,.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely – Buhari
President Buhari has advised youths to explore the option of negotiation even if they choose to continue to protest peacefully.
President Muhammadu Buhari announced that protests cannot last indefinitely and has called on youths to dialogue with the government and engage in comprehensive reforms.
This was disclosed by media aide to the Presidency, Garba Shehu after the President, represented by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, spoke in his message to the maiden National Youth Day celebration, observed on November 1.
President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Abuja appealed to Nigerian youths to end street protests and participate in meaningful discussions with government aimed at comprehensive reforms to end all forms of police brutality against Nigerians.
The month of October saw Nigerians engage in anti-police brutality protests during the #EndSARS protests, which drew international attention to issues of extortion, murder, assault and many other civil rights violations committed by Nigerian security operatives on young Nigerians.
The President said the FG is prepared to listen to concrete and practical ideas from the Nigerian youth and also acknowledged their constitutional right to peaceful protests.
He said, “You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you.
“However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with.
”Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it.”
The President said too many lives have been lost and it is an opportunity to move Nigeria to a much more accountable society.
“It is important that we all strive to use this moment constructively. Too many people have already sacrificed too dearly. It is our duty to use this fateful situation to move ourselves to a more just and caring society.
”As youth, you have a nation and a future to build. My government will always be your faithful partner in this essential and patriotic endeavour.
‘No one who is obeying the law, whether they are in line waiting for a taxi or in a peaceful protest line, should be harassed or brutalized by law enforcement agencies,” he said.
ENDSARS
We won’t disclose identity of soldiers deployed to Lekki Tollgate – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has stated that it can not disclose the number and identities of its officers who were at the scene of the Lekki shootings.
The Nigeria Army has given reasons why it will not disclose the identities and the number of personnel that was deployed to Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The Army said its unprofessional and against the operational security of the organization to disclose their identities.
This disclosure was made by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 81 Division’s spokesperson, Major Osoba Olaniyi, during an interview with Punch newspaper.
When asked the number of personnel involved, Olaniyi said, “It is against operational security. We don’t give that. It is against the policy of operational security. There is no problem here. The picture some people paint, as if we are fighting with the state government, is wrong.”
He also explained that it was not the duty of the judicial panel to invite the Army to answer questions regarding the reported shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.
Olaniyi pointed out that the army intervened in the Lekki tollgate incident based on a request from the Lagos State Government and that it would only appear before the panel based on same directive from the state government.
He said, “If we receive a letter from the state, we will go. Are we not under civil authorities? Are we not part of Nigerians? Have you forgotten that we did not go there (Lekki tollgate) on our own?
“It is not the duty of the members of the panel to tell us that. If the state wants the (81) Division to come, they will write and we will oblige. See, if they have written to the division, it is our duty to go. It is not for them to go through the media as if we are scared of coming.
“It is the state government that constituted that panel of inquiry. So, if anybody needs to get in touch with us to come, it is still the state and not members of the panel.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, by the Nigerian Army. Although the army initially denied involvement in the Lekki shootings, it later disclosed that its officers were at the Lekki Tollgate on the invitation of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to enforce a curfew imposed on the state last Tuesday.
There have been different accounts of the fatality figures for the incident, Amnesty International claimed that 10 persons allegedly died. An eyewitness, DJ Switch, said about 15 protesters died. While the Ogun state governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun claimed not more than 2 persons died.
However, the Lagos state government is yet to release any official figures of casualties.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Attack on The Nation, TVC is an attack on free press – Lai Mohammed
Alhaji Lai Mohammed has stated that the attack on media houses in Nigeria is an attack on free press.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has stated that the attack on The Nation newspaper and Television Continental (TVC), is an attack on free press. The media houses were attacked by hoodlums during the curfew following the unfortunate hijack of #EndSARS protests.
The Minister disclosed this during a visit to the burnt sites of the media houses in Lagos on Saturday alongside the Chairman of The Nation Newspaper, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Managing Director of TVC, Mr. Andrew Hanlon.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 21st of October, 2020, that Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos was reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme, ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during a live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.
Nairametrics also reported that Channels Television and Lagos State Television (LTV) were attacked and shut down by unknown persons. According to a staff of Channels TV, the Management moved them to a safe location within the premises, when hoodlums kept banging the gate in a frantic attempt to gain access to the premises.
Lai Mohammed said on Saturday that the attack was a threat to free speech and also an Attack on Democracy.
“We believe that the attack on the Nation is not just an attack on the Vintage Press, it’s an attack on the free press, it’s an attack on democracy because there can be no virile and robust democracy without a free media.
“Therefore, an attack on the Nation or any media house is a direct attack on freedom of speech and also democracy and, honestly, we believe that there is no justification whatsoever for the attack,” he said.
He added that the fact the media houses resumed operations is a sign of the resilience of Nigerian media and a big blow to the hoodlums.
“The fact that within a few days you were able to return to the stand and on air, I think it’s a big blow to the attackers, who thought they could shut out the light of press freedom,” the Minister said.
He disclosed that the FG will continue its support to Nigerian journalism and prayed for a quick recovery back to full operations.