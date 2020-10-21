ENDSARS
#EndSARS: NBA condemns “killings” of peaceful protesters in Lagos
The NBA has condemned the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the killings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, 20 October, adding that even if protesters were breaching curfew, such actions did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military.
This was disclosed in a statement by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, in the early hours of Wednesday. He said that the association condemns the “…act of recklessness and lawlessness by the security apparatus of the Nigerian Government in what, based on reports available to us, appears to have been a carefully calculated and premeditated attack on peaceful protesters.”
The @NigBarAssoc strongly condemns the act of recklessness and lawlessness by the security apparatus of the Nigerian Government in what, based on reports available to us, appears to have been a carefully calculated and premeditated attack on peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/IdGoAGLoVu
— Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) October 20, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that several social media accounts revealed that peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll holdout for the #EndSars protest.
From news reports of the incident, many lives were lost in the attack, while several others were injured during the melee that ensued.
“The NBA states that even if the protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza were in breach of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government, such a misdemeanor or breach did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military to confront peaceful, unarmed and defenseless protesters,” the NBA said.
The NBA added that the shootings should never have happened under any normal democracy. It urged the Military to identity and name officers involved in the operation for immediate prosecution. The NBA announced that it would begin legal proceedings against the Army on behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power and infringement of fundamental rights.
The NBA also announced an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee in 48 hours to review the state of the nation and implement steps to deal with the situation and prevent the nation from further going adrift.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
ENDSARS
BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu
Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.
Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.
He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”
Details soon…
ENDSARS
BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire
Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.
It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.
Before the fire
Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.
This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.
Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.
He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria
Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters
Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.
Here is his statement,
“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden
See link to Statement
Ejire omomeji
October 21, 2020 at 9:20 am
This is unfair to military men. After all, this is democracy regime and not military. Their own work is to face the bokos and not our youth. And I’m sure that the military cannot do that without the consent of an “evil somebody”. Whoever does that will face d wrath of Almighty God.