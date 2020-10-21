Connect with us
nairametrics

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: NBA condemns “killings” of peaceful protesters in Lagos

The NBA has condemned the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Olumide Akpata

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the killings of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, 20 October, adding that even if protesters were breaching curfew, such actions did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, in the early hours of Wednesday. He said that the association condemns the “…act of recklessness and lawlessness by the security apparatus of the Nigerian Government in what, based on reports available to us, appears to have been a carefully calculated and premeditated attack on peaceful protesters.”

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported that several social media accounts revealed that peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll holdout for the #EndSars protest.

GTBank 728 x 90

From news reports of the incident, many lives were lost in the attack, while several others were injured during the melee that ensued.

“The NBA states that even if the protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza were in breach of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government, such a misdemeanor or breach did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military to confront peaceful, unarmed and defenseless protesters,” the NBA said.

The NBA added that the shootings should never have happened under any normal democracy. It urged the Military to identity and name officers involved in the operation for immediate prosecution. The NBA announced that it would begin legal proceedings against the Army on behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power and infringement of fundamental rights.

GTBank 728 x 90

The NBA also announced an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee in 48 hours to review the state of the nation and implement steps to deal with the situation and prevent the nation from further going adrift.

Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ejire omomeji

    October 21, 2020 at 9:20 am

    This is unfair to military men. After all, this is democracy regime and not military. Their own work is to face the bokos and not our youth. And I’m sure that the military cannot do that without the consent of an “evil somebody”. Whoever does that will face d wrath of Almighty God.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ENDSARS

BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.

He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”

Details soon…

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

ENDSARS

BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire

Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.

It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.

Before the fire

Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.

GTBank 728 x 90

This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.

Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.

He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”

GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria

Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

What would a Joe Biden Presidency mean for Nigeria?

Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.

Here is his statement,

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden

See link to Statement

 

GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement