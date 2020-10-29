EndSARS: Not everyone who looted is hungry, some are greedy – Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media says the looting of Covid-19 palliatives was not only done out of hunger, but out of greed and criminality.

Mr. Adesina made the statement in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday afternoon. The curfew period after the protests recorded nationwide lootings of Covid-19 palliatives, shops and other businesses.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Government disclosed that it will be prosecuting 229 suspects who allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to vandalize and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

The looters even looted the homes of influential politicians. The house of former House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, was also looted in Jos, with eye witnesses saying “the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house.”

Mr. Adesina disclosed that looters are not hungry because what they did is a crime and crime should not be justified.

“I wouldn’t agree completely with that (that the looters are hungry) because criminality is criminality. Would you justify armed robbery because the man was poor?” he said.

“Just as you can’t justify armed robbery because a man was poor and then he took a gun to rob another person, you can’t also justify the lootings that are going on. It is pure criminality.

“It is not everybody engaged in that looting that is hungry, that is the truth. It is pure greed and criminality,” Adesina said.

He added that if hoodlums did not attack police stations, the lootings would not have happened.

“Therefore, it was a corollary to the mere anarchic situation that came on the country because of the protests. If you didn’t have people burning police stations, killing policemen, burning private and public property, you wouldn’t have this spate of looting,” he said.