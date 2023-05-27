Key Highlights

President Buhari’s address on Sunday will be his last nationwide broadcast as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The address is billed for 7 am and will be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, address the country in what appears to be his last nationwide broadcast.

This special address is coming ahead of the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on May 29, in Abuja.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, where he stated that the broadcast will be President Buhari’s farewell speech to the country’s citizens.

The address which will be his last as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is billed for 7 am and will be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

What the Presidential Media Aide is saying

The statement from Adesina reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Sunday, May 28, at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

What you should know

Buhari was first elected Nigeria’s president in 2015 when for the first time in Nigeria’s democratic history, an opposition candidate defeated an incumbent president.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2019 and is expected to hand over power to Bola Tinubu, president-elect, on May 29.

The president earlier today attended the 2023 presidential inauguration lecture which was held in Abuja, with many important guests including the former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Buhari had called on Nigerians to forgive him in any way he might have hurt them during his administration, saying that “all those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me”.