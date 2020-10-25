EndSARS: Hoodlums loot Yakubu Dogara’s house in Jos

The house of former House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has been looted in Jos.

This adds to the recent looting of the properties of politicians by hoodlums under the guise of taking back the allegedly hoarded COVID-19 palliatives.

According to a report by Punch, the house of the former Speaker was attacked at 9 am on Sunday, October 25, and the relatives of the speaker were also attacked with valuable goods looted.

An eye witness said, “They broke into the house of the former Speaker and attacked everyone, including Dogara’s brother, and (they) are currently moving anything they see. In the process, the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house.”

Jos COVID-19 Palliatives Looting. Man, there's Hunger in the Land. pic.twitter.com/I67Efm4n3V — Aliyu (@AliyuKwarbai) October 24, 2020

What you should know

This incident comes after thousands of people were seen in a video looting allegedly stored COVID-19 palliatives in Jos. There have also been alleged looting of COVID-19 palliatives in Lagos, Ondo, Osun, as well as privately owned properties of Senator Gershom Bassey – representing Calabar South, Senator Lere Oriolowo – representing Osun West, Senator Teslim Folarin – representing Oyo Central, amongst others.

What this means

These recent occurrences are going to embolden hoodlums that crimes of this magnitude are achievable; therefore, more attempts will be made on wealthy politicians as well as private individuals.

It is capable of raising the crime rate across the country, which has recently gone through the hijacked #EndSARS protests. Therefore, security operatives must rise to the occasion and halt the trend before it degenerates and becomes difficult to tame.