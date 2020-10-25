NECO postpones 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Exams indefinitely

The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Sunday, October 25, 2020, announced the indefinite postponement of the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

This is coming barely 2 days after the examination body had put on hold all her 2020 school certificate activities due to the curfew and closure of schools in some parts of the country.

The disclosure was made in a press statement that was issued by NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Sani in his statement said that the board’s decision to postpone the exams indefinitely is due to the current security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

The statement partly reads, “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the ongoing 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 ongoing SSCE. Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges:

Some state governments imposed curfews and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property.

In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.”

The Governing Board further resolved that the council will continue with the conduct of the examination in all states when normalcy returns. It also noted that this decision was taken in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures.

What you should know

Two days ago, Nairametrics announced that NECO had put on hold all 2020 SSCE activities. The examination body said this was due to the curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, due to the hijack of the #EndSARS protests across the country.

Therefore, it advised students to remain at home till normalcy is restored in the country.