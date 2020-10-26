Large entity moves Bitcoins valued $244 million

Retail investors are rushing big time, over owning a stake in the world’s second most valuable crypto by market value. Its rise has not been surprising to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, as the rise of DeFi Crypto partly helped Ethereum usage reach an all-time high coupled with the fact that it’s now trading over $400.

According to reports recently released by Glasscode, the number of Ethereum addresses (EOAs) holding at least 0.1 ETH just crossed the 10,261,111 million mark for the first time.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 0.01+ coins just reached an ATH of 10,261,111 Previous ATH of 10,258,944 was observed earlier today View metric:https://t.co/XXb0u19ouH pic.twitter.com/P4QdVy2yNh — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 26, 2020

“The increase in gas usage indicates a continuous growth in the use of Ethereum’s platform, as measured by the number of transactions, as well as demand for block space, as measured via gas per transaction,” said Wilson Withiam, research analyst at data provider Messari.

Data from Coingecko at the time this report was written showed Ethereum traded at $408.30 with a daily trading volume of $11 billion. ETH price is down -1.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.

Quick fact; Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.

Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.

Gas is the token that energizes Ethereum’s blockchain. It is the standard used to calculate the number of charges an individual needs to pay in order to make transactions on Ethereum’s blockchain.

Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.