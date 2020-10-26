At least 1,588 people were killed in Nigeria as at Q3 2020 – SBM Intelligence

At least 1,588 have been reportedly killed in Nigeria between July to September 2020, according to findings by SBM Intelligence.

The findings also revealed that 137 security personnel have been hacked to death within the period under view.

According to the findings, the breakdown of people killed by geo-political zones includes; 638 in North-West, 544 in North-East, 194 in North Central, 93 in South-South, 70 in South-East and 49 in South-West.

Further breakdown revealed that the following people were killed;

683 Civilians

366 Bandits

366 Boko-Haram members

119 Army officers

59 cultists

11 armed robbers

10 police officers

8 kidnappers

5 DSS officers

3 NSCDC officers

3 smugglers.

The percentage of people killed by geo-political zones is depicted below;

Source: Nairametrics from SBM Intelligence data

What this means

The data displayed is a major source of concern to security officials and Nigerians at large. The major highlight is the number of civilians killed, which is higher than the number recorded for armed bandits, terrorist and other crime-related offences.

This is alarming and puts the country in bad light, especially as there is a growing concern of human rights abuses, torture and extrajudicial killings in the country, as alleged by Amnesty International.

The breakdown of people killed by states is also depicted below;

Source: Author’s computation from SBM Intelligence data