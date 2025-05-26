The sit-at-home protests enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) since August 2021 have inflicted devastating economic and security damage across Southeast Nigeria, resulting in N7.6 trillion in economic losses.

This was disclosed in a new report by SBM Intelligence assessing the toll of the weekly shutdowns, originally intended to demand the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to SBM Intelligence, the economic disruption caused by the weekly lockdowns has severely impacted commercial cities like Onitsha and Aba.

At the peak of the protests, the region’s transport sector lost an estimated N13 billion daily, with supply chains and logistics operations paralyzed.

“The sit-at-home protests, enforced by IPOB since 2021, have transformed from a symbolic act of dissent into a protracted crisis with devastating socioeconomic and security consequences for Southeast Nigeria. The region has suffered staggering losses, including N7.6 trillion in economic damage,” the report stated.

The protests, have morphed into a long-running security and economic crisis, leading to the deaths of at least 776 people and crippling several sectors including trade, education, and transportation.

Backstory

Sit-at-home protests began on 9 August 2021 as a symbolic protest against Kanu’s detention, and have transformed into a recurring crisis that paralyzes economic and social activity every Monday across the region.

Initially driven by sympathy and fear, compliance is now mostly out of concern for personal safety, with only 29% of residents expressing active support for the directive.

Despite IPOB’s insistence that the protests are voluntary, the enforcement has increasingly relied on intimidation and violence. Armed groups described as unknown gunmen have targeted residents who defy the order, leading to numerous casualties and worsening insecurity.

This has affected trade volumes, disrupted logistics, and led to significant losses in the transport sector, with daily losses peaking at N13 billion.

The education sector has also suffered, as repeated closures have caused students to miss national examinations like WAEC and NECO, hindering academic progress and future opportunities.

Insecurity and militant violence

The crisis is further compounded by violent activities involving the Eastern Security Network (ESN), IPOB’s armed wing, created in 2020.

Although established to protect rural communities from armed threats, the ESN has been linked to attacks on security operatives and state infrastructure, escalating tensions across the region.

Between 2021 and 2025, there have been 332 violent incidents linked to the sit-at-home protests, resulting in 776 confirmed deaths.

State-by-state data shows Imo recorded the highest casualties with 332 deaths from 130 incidents, followed by Anambra with 202 deaths.

Records of fatalities from inception

2021: 49 incidents, 137 deaths

2022: 60 incidents, 128 deaths

2023: 79 incidents, 123 deaths

2024: 133 incidents, 313 deaths

2025 (YTD): 11 incidents, 75 deaths