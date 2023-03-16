No fewer than 13 people were killed in 36 incidents across Nigeria during the country’s 2023 presidential elections held last month.

This was disclosed by socioeconomic research firm, SBM Intelligence, in a report published Thursday. The report noted the South South region recorded the most deaths at 6.

The incidents: SBM said one of the significant failings of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections was the pockets of violence that occurred a polling units across the country, some deadly.

“In 36 incidents that we have mapped on election day alone, no fewer than 13 people were killed.

“If we add the numbers from some media reports, the fatalities could rise to 28caccording to the report, the South South recorded 6 deaths, followed by 3 in the North West.”

The Middle belt recorded 2 deaths, with the North East and South West with 1 death each, the South east did not record any death.

In case you missed it: The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, recently urged political parties to refrain from acts that may mar the election or compromise the security of INEC personnel, observers and other stakeholders.

Speaking during an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the INEC boss said the governorship election would hold in 28 states, except for Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun where the election was conducted off-cycle.

“Unlike the last elections involving 470 constituencies (one Presidential, 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 House of Representatives seats), the State elections will involve 1,021 constituencies (28 Governorship and 993 State Assembly seats).

“There will also be more candidates involved and more collation centres to protect. They are also local elections involving keen contests.

“It is therefore important for parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war.

“They should refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers,’’ Yakubu said.

The electoral umpire also clarified that it has no preferred candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial elections, as Nigerians question its neutrality following the just concluded presidential elections , adding:

“INEC has no political party and it is not supporting any candidate, we are for Sokoto State and Nigeria.

“Any violator during the coming elections will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. This, we are not going to fail.

“More so, any INEC staffer who in any circumstance is found wanting will be decisively dealt with, nobody and I repeat nobody is above the law.”