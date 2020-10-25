Business
BREAKING: Lagos State reviews curfew again, now from 8pm to 6am
Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu has once again reviewed the curfew in the state to now commence between 8 pm to 6 am.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has further reviewed the curfew earlier imposed on the state to help contain the large scale violence following the hijacked #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings. The curfew now starts at 8 pm and ends at 6 am daily.
This is coming 2 days after the Governor had eased the 24-hour curfew to start from 6 pm to 8 am daily.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
The Commissioner in his statement said, “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.”
What this means
This new review gives Lagosians an extra 4 hours to go about their daily activities.
What to expect
The Lagos State government will keep on reviewing and relaxing the curfew, as long as the security situation does not spike again.
FG commences 2021/2022 Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship award
FG has opened the portal for the registration of the 2021/2022 Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) scholarship.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has opened the portal for the registration of the 2021/2022 Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) scholarship for deserving Nigerians. The BEA scholarship is awarded to both undergraduate and postgraduate students and tenable in some selected countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.
This information was disclosed by the honorable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in a tweet verified by Nairametrics.
CALL FOR APPLICATIONS:
2021/2022 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP AWARD
The Honourable Minister of Education hereby invites interested and qualified Nigerians to participate in the 2021/2022 Federal Government Scholarship Awards
Apply Here: https://t.co/EOArd8XQtH
— Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) October 23, 2020
What you should know
The BEA Scholarship is an annual scholarship offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria to outstanding students to study abroad. Since the BEA countries are non-English speaking, applicants are expected to prepare to undertake a mandatory one-year foreign language course in the country of choice, which will be the standard medium of instruction throughout the duration of the course.
Candidates nominated by the board will be required to submit to the Federal Scholarship Board the following:
- Authenticated copies of academic certificates.
- Data page of the current International passport.
- Specified medical reports from a government hospital.
- National Identity Number (NIN).
- Police clearance certificate if necessary.
Interested applicants can visit HERE
Why it matters
The quality and quantity of human capital play a major role in the development of any country. Having realized this, the scholarship is a bold statement by the Federal Government of Nigeria to build quality human capital through qualitative education and training, which in return will benefit the country at large.
NECO postpones 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Exams indefinitely
NECO has announced the indefinite postponement of the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.
The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Sunday, October 25, 2020, announced the indefinite postponement of the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE).
This is coming barely 2 days after the examination body had put on hold all her 2020 school certificate activities due to the curfew and closure of schools in some parts of the country.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was issued by NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Sani in his statement said that the board’s decision to postpone the exams indefinitely is due to the current security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.
The statement partly reads, “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the ongoing 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 ongoing SSCE. Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.
“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges:
- Some state governments imposed curfews and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property.
- In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.
- Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table.”
The Governing Board further resolved that the council will continue with the conduct of the examination in all states when normalcy returns. It also noted that this decision was taken in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures.
What you should know
Two days ago, Nairametrics announced that NECO had put on hold all 2020 SSCE activities. The examination body said this was due to the curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, due to the hijack of the #EndSARS protests across the country.
Therefore, it advised students to remain at home till normalcy is restored in the country.
Press release
— National Examinations Council (NECO) (@Neconigeria) October 25, 2020
#EndSARS: Our website was never hacked – Lagos State Govt.
The Lagos State Government has denied claims that its website was hacked.
The Lagos State Government has denied claims made in a viral news publication on Thursday, 22nd of October 2020, that the website of the Lagos State Government was hacked and tasked the public to shun such fake news.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem P. Fahm via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos State Government.
The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a publication by the Guardian Newspapers on Thursday, 22nd of October 2020, claiming that the Lagos State Government website was hacked.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @hakeemfahm @gbenga_omo #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/GZg9R4ID13
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 24, 2020
The statement reads:
“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a publication on Thursday, 22nd of October 2020, claiming that the Lagos State Government website was hacked.
“I wish to clear the air on the issue. This information is not true. Our website was never hacked, for the avoidance of doubt, I hereby confirm that the Lagos State website is up and running perfectly.”
Mr. Fahm tasks members of the public to always verify issues and get their facts and figures right before dissemination, as the flow of misinformation on social media and other channels over the past few days have been alarming, and put the security of residents at immense risk.
He reassured Lagosians of the present administration’s dedication and commitment to the safety of lives and property of its citizens and that of the State.