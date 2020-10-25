EndSARS protest: Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria sues for peace

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) join the list of well-meaning organizations advocating for peace in this critical time, just as the body urged the protesting youth to sheathe their sword, and give peace a chance.

The appeal comes after weeks of protests that have rocked different parts of the country. Making this vital call is the Chairman of PFN, Cross River State chapter, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok, who made the appeal in a statement made available to The Vanguard.



What they are saying

Dr. Lawrence said, “On behalf of the entire leadership and membership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, (the umbrella body of all Pentecostal Churches) in Cross River State, I hereby appeal to all protesting youths in Cross River state to sheath their swords.

“I wholeheartedly feel and share in their pains that may have provoked the protests, however, have made their points loud and clear; I, therefore, appeal for restraint and call for calm and a stop to further destruction of property in the state.

“This is especially so as the public property belongs to the people of Cross River State and not to any individual whether in government or out of government, just as it will not be fair to destroy property belonging to private persons or concerns who are contributing to the development of Cross River State.

“I am confident that our well-meaning youth will heed this call even as I pray that the Lord God Almighty will bless them and intervene speedily and restore peace to Cross River State in Jesus name, Amen!”



Why this matter

The call is a step in the right direction, as it will help to reduce tension and avert looming religious, political, and ethnic crises that are capable of destabilizing the country. Therefore, it will be remarkable for other religious bodies, ethnic, and religious leaders to rise up to the challenge of condemning the arson and looting that have pervaded the nooks and crannies of the nation.