#EndSARS: Lagos releases schedule of on-going criminal prosecution of police officers
Lagos State Government commences criminal prosecution of police officers accused of human rights abuses in the state.
The Lagos State Government has released a schedule of some cases to be heard in the criminal prosecution of police officers for offenses related to violation of human rights in the state.
The schedule was released by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his official Twitter handle. He tweeted a screenshot of the schedule with the caption, “Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality. To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offenses related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.”
Good morning Lagos,
Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality.
To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/dbXdBL0WYZ
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
Backstory
Following the nationwide protests tagged #EndSARS which was targeted at addressing police brutality, especially crimes allegedly committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Police, the Governor had promised to set a judicial panel of inquiry to prosecute the officers of crimes related to and including extortion, armed robbery, abduction, torture, and murder.
It should be noted that the establishment of the judicial panel is one of the 5 – of -5 demands made by the #EndSARS movement, for justice to be achieved for victims of SARS atrocious crimes.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice for Lagos state, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said, “I wish to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been committed over time to the prosecution of the listed related cases of police abuses.
“I call on members of the public to keep track of our ongoing diligent prosecution of these matters in the overall public interest.”
Why it matters
The latest action by the Lagos State Government is a welcome development as it is a major boost in finding a lasting solution. This will serve as a deterrent to other erring officers and give justice to the victims.
Some of the listed cases are as follows:
1. State of Lagos v. 1) Insp. Surulere Irede 2) Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3) Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya
2. The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.
3. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.
4. State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.
6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.
7. State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike.
8. State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020
9. State of Lagos v. 1) Sgt. Segun Okun 2) Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give the next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
10. State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give the next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
11. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give the next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give a ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun.
14. State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. The case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye.
15. State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed.
16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe
17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed.
18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed.
19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing.
20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.
#EndSARS: US should stand with Nigerian people to demand justice – US Senate leader
US Senate leader, Elizabeth Warren called for the United States to stand with the Nigerian people over the #EndSARS protests to demand justice and equality for the victims.
The Senator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening. This comes after the world took notice of the lekki shootings which has received global condemnation.
Nigeria deserves a government that works for all of its people, confronts corruption, and ends police brutality. The US should stand with Nigerian people peacefully demanding justice and equality. #EndSARS https://t.co/5IOpAiAk8Z
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 22, 2020
“Nigeria deserves a government that works for all of its people, confronts corruption, and ends police brutality. The US should stand with Nigerian people peacefully demanding justice and equality,” she said.
Warren joins the Canadian Government that announced that those responsible for human rights violations must be held accountable, as it is concerned about the excessive use of force on protesters during the #EndSARS protests.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also condemned the use of excessive and disproportionate force against protesters by the Nigerian Armed Forces in Lagos on Tuesday evening during the Lekki Toll Plaza shootings.
“While the number of casualties of yesterday’s shooting at the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos is still not clear, there is little doubt that this was a case of excessive use of force, resulting in unlawful killings with live ammunition, by Nigerian armed forces,” Bachelet said.
#EndSARS: We are working to stabilize things across the state, as we look to rebuild – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Sanwo-Olu has said the government is working tirelessly to rebuild the State.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the Lagos State government is working towards stabilizing things across the state and rebuilding through verification of victims and has called on youth leaders to provide representatives for a judicial panel.
The Governor disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, after the President gave a speech addressing the nation over the protests.
Dear Lagos,
We mourn the lives we have lost across the state and to the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.
To the police and law enforcement that have lost members, we mourn these important members of our community.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 22, 2020
“We mourn the lives we have lost across the state and to the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.
“To the police and law enforcement that have lost members, we mourn these important members of our community.
“Lagos will be stronger. We will rebuild bridges and we will deliver on the good work we started on ending police brutality and providing justice,” the Governor said.
He said the events that led to the shooting of unarmed protesters was a catalyst for the lootings and thuggery across the state and mourned the economic losses caused by the lootings.
“On the false report of removal of CCTV, LCC has confirmed that what was removed were infrared car scanners. Evidence from the surveillance cameras (which wasn’t removed) will be used to aid investigations into the incident and a panel will be constituted to probe the shooting. I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of the things that led us to this point and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage thugs through parody and inciteful words,” he added.
Sanwo-Olu also mentioned that Lagos State Government is creating a judicial panel to provide compensation for victims and urged Lagos State youths to provide 2 youth representatives to join the panel.
#ENDSARS: Insurance firms brace up for claims
Insurance Firms in Nigeria are set to incur claims following the violence and looting across Lagos.
Insurance firms in Nigeria will be bracing up for potential claims, following the widespread looting and destruction of properties, vehicles, and other assets across the state.
Most government offices, banks, shopping malls, media houses, toll plazas, and private offices were set ablaze by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after soldiers reportedly shot in the air to disperse protesters on Tuesday night. This triggered scores of skirmishes across the state with several vehicles, buildings, and properties set ablaze or looted by suspected hoodlums.
It is expected that when things return to normal, businesses will start to take stock of their losses and someone will have to bear the cost. While most insurance contracts exclude damage to property from war, riots, or other forms of force majeure, it is likely that some will pay for the risks.
According to NAICOM, Insurance companies paid a total non-life insurance claim of N64 billion in 2018 compared to N56.4 billion a year earlier. Out of this total, claims on fire insurance were about N9.1 billion while Motor Vehicle was N17.3 billion.
The Insurance sector is currently reeling from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the sector posting a contraction of 29.53% in the second-quarter GDP report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). It is likely to drop into a recession when the NBS releases its third-quarter GDP report in a few weeks’ time.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on Thursday, demanding an end to the violence in parts of the country as a result of the activities of hoodlums who took advantage of the EndSARS protests.
“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy. For you to do otherwise will amount to undermining national security and the law and order situation. Under no circumstances will this be tolerated,” Buhari said.
The President also called for an end to the street protests, requesting that protesters should engage the government. He also asked Nigerians to go about their “normal businesses” while demanding that security agencies protect lives and properties.
“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect,” he added.
In one of the most viral tweets from an organization that was badly affected by the looting, supermarket chain Spar tweeted a message of hope and optimism despite suffering massive losses from the activities of hoodlums and miscreants.
The company tweeted:
“Our Lekki store has been vandalized and looted. But, we acknowledge that this is only a setback compared to the larger issues we are all facing as a nation, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Nigerians everywhere, and for a peaceful resolution to various issues at hand. Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria. Stay focused. Be the solution.”
Rebuilding a supermarket is hard. Rebuilding a nation is even harder. We stand with you Nigeria.
Stay focused. Be the solution. #sparnigeria #staystrong #sparstrong pic.twitter.com/jNRDg1HgPk
— SPAR Nigeria (@SPARNigeria) October 22, 2020
Hoodlums were caught on video carting away several items ranging from electronics, food items, equipment, goods, and several valuable items belonging to businesses. Shopping malls were also attacked and looted.
Bottom Line: The President’s speech fell short of expectations of a lot of Nigerians, but is expected to quell tensions as soon as possible.
- Some residents have gathered together to defend their neighborhoods.
- Soldiers and Riot Policemen have been deployed across major cities to try to calm tensions and bring about law and order.
- This should stop the looting and arson that have destroyed businesses, and by extension, will limit the claims that insurance companies may have paid.
- Businesses are expected to return fully to their offices early next week and only then can Nigerians begin to ascertain the value of losses incurred in the aftermath of the looting.
