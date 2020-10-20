Business
BREAKING: #EndSARS: Lagos orders investigation into Lekki Toll Plaza shooting
The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.
Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting that was allegedly done by some men of the Nigerian Army on Monday evening.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commission of information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and shared via the state’s Twitter handle.
It stated, “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals, who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.
“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.”
According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.
Omotoso assured that the Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.
There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.
October 20, 2020
Update: US embassy shuts down consulate in Lagos over violent #EndSARS protests
The US Embassy in Nigeria has announced closure following violent clashes in many parts of the country.
The United States embassy and consulate in Nigeria, has announced the shutting down of its consulate in Lagos State for two days with effect from Tuesday, October 20, 2020, due to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest which has been hijacked by hoodlums, with several properties destroyed and lives lost.
This was disclosed in a statement to American citizens, issued by the US embassy and consulate in Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
This is also coming after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew due to the outbreak of violence across the state during the protests.
The US embassy and consulate in its statement said,
“Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.
“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19, due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.”
In the statement, the US embassy advised all its citizens in Nigeria to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations, check local media for updates and traffic advisories, continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.
It also urged their citizens to take the following actions, avoid the areas of the demonstration(s), exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, monitor local media for updates and review the travel advisory for Nigeria.
Soldiers fire gunshots to disperse #EndSars protesters.
Soldiers have reportedly shot at #EndSARS protesters gathered at the Lekki toll gate.
Reports seen online indicate several protesters shot were been treated on the roadside by fellow protesters. Nairametrics cannot verify the authenticity of the videos.
In another gripping image that has perhaps captured the image of these protests, one of the protesters was seen covered in blood while the flag was used to reduce the bleeding apparently from an injury.
A curfew was imposed by the Lagos State Government earlier in the day starting from 4pm but was later moved to 9pm today. However, the protesters were defiant choosing to continue the protest until their demands are met.
Lekki VI toll gate !!! Wtf !! Country is finished pic.twitter.com/iWcZlTOpwf
— Davido (@davido) October 20, 2020
THEYRE CURRENTLY SHOOTING AT THE PROTESTERS IN LEKKI TOLL GATE OOO #ThisIsWhyWeProtest #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/OJPt4KxPZw
— ABDUL BAAQI (@Baaqs_) October 20, 2020
Lekki toll gate as been attack by military men, we need help #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/DSppEe7JWg
— bhello adhams (@bello_adams) October 20, 2020
The videos show protesters defiant as several rounds were being shot. The shooting came on the back of the protesters refusing to leave the Lekki toll gate after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24 hours curfew in the state from 4pm today.
#EndSARS: Hoodlums set fire on Abuja police station
A police station in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been torched down by hoodlums
Suspected miscreants and arsonists have torched down the Dutse Makaranta police station in Kubwa area of Abuja. This is sequel to a clash between policemen and #EndSARS protesters in the area where a protester, one Anthony Onome was stabbed on Saturday.
According to findings by TheCable, the mob was said to have set the station on fire after a policeman reportedly opened fire while trying to disperse the crowd that converged outside the station. A bullet reportedly hit one of the persons at the scene, resulting in pandemonium. The victim was said to have died on the spot.
The recent mob action is one out of the growing number of mob attacks since the break out of the EndSARS protest, in which at least five police stations have been burnt down across the country on Tuesday alone.
In a similar story, youth also set the Ojoo police station in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on fire after a clash between protesters and security operatives.
In Lagos, three cases of mob attacks on police stations were recorded in Layeni, Orile Iganmu and Amukoko police stations.
Responding to the growing number of anarchies currently ongoing, Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, has since stationed anti-riot mobile policemen across the country to curtail the rising menace.