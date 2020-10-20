BREAKING: #EndSARS: Lagos orders investigation into Lekki Toll Plaza shooting

Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting that was allegedly done by some men of the Nigerian Army on Monday evening.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commission of information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and shared via the state’s Twitter handle.

It stated, “There have been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals, who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish.”

According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who have hijacked the noble protest of our gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning our dear state upside down.

Omotoso assured that the Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times.