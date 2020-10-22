EndSARS: Anambra state joins Lagos and Edo to declare 24 hours curfew

The Anambra State Government has joined Lagos and Edo states to declare a 24 hours curfew in the state, beginning from 8 pm Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. This is sequel to the rising tension in the country, as the hijacked #EndSARS protests have led to killings, destruction of private and public owned properties in other states of Lagos, Ondo, Edo and others.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano via a state broadcast in the state capital, Awka.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Edo state declared a 24 hours curfew after an alleged jailbreak in the state capital, Benin. Also, Nairametrics reported the imposition of curfew in Lagos State on Tuesday, October 20th following the hijacked #EndSARS protest that led to chaos in some areas in the state.

(READ MORE:

What they are saying

Commenting on the rationale of the curfew, the Governor said the curfew has become necessary due to unpleasant incidents recorded so far, as well as rising tension in the land.

Speaking further, he said, “This is not the time for destructive rumors, but a time to unite and keep Anambra state safe”

He urged all security operatives to comport themselves and display professionalism, using little or no force, regardless of the provocation. He also asked all relevant stakeholders such as the clergymen, traditional rulers, youth leaders, etc. to help douse the already tensed environment by lending their voices to address the issue.

He ended by assuring the people that the total sum of N200million has been earmarked to compensate families of those affected by SARS brutality in the state.

What this means

All private and public schools, church services, and non-essential markets in the state will be closed until further notice. Only security personnel and essential workers will be allowed some movement.