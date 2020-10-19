Business
#EndSARS: Edo State Government imposes 24 hour curfew till further notice
Edo State Government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew across the state following the violent turn of the #EndSARS protests.
The Edo State Government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew across the state with effect from 4:00 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020, till further notice.
The curfew which was announced in a series of tweet posts through Governor Godwin Obaseki’s official Twitter handle and signed by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, on Monday, October 19, 2020, was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.
Ogie said, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.
“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.’’
‘’By the directive, schools and businesses are to shutdown activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4 pm till calmness is restored. Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards to forestall further breakdown of law and order.’’
The statement also reiterated that the responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order and as such anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.
This curfew is coming after suspected hoodlums, on Monday morning hijacked the #EndSARS Protests in Benin City and attacked maximum security prison in Benin City. The hoodlums were alleged to have exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City and later freed some inmates.
Edo govt declares 24-hour curfew
The Edo State Government hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew across the state till further notice.
The curfew is to take effect from 4pm, today, October 19, 2020.
— Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) October 19, 2020
Business
Lagos orders shutdown of all schools over #EndSARS protests
Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state.
The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the state, following the tension generated by the #EndSARS protests.
This directive was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, on behalf of the government, as part of the measures aimed at ensuring the safety of the pupils/students, parents, and all staff working in schools at this critical period.
Part of the statement from the commissioner reads, “The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the #EndSARS protests.”
However, she advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.
The Commissioner also encouraged schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning such as radio, television, and online media, as they have been doing during and post COVID-19 lockdown.
According to Adefisayo, a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.
Business
2021 Budget: Education and Health sectors to gulp N1.76 trillion
A total sum of N1.76 trillion has been allocated to the Health and Educational sectors in the 2021 budget.
A total sum of N1.76 trillion has been allocated to the Health and Educational sectors in the 2021 budget, indicating a 56.3% increase from the N1.13 trillion allocated in the 2020 budget. The breakdown of the allocation in the 2021 budget includes the total sums of N1.13 trillion allocated to the Education sector and N632.7 billion allocated to the Health sector.
This is according to a verified tweet by the official handle of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.
Key spending on Health & Education Sectors in the #FGNBudget2021.
It is important to note that States/Local Governments [subnationals] also spend. To know what Nigeria spends in total on these sectors, one needs to aggregate all 36 states and FCT spends,not just the FGN Budget. pic.twitter.com/42lN7bvuE9
— Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (@FinMinNigeria) October 19, 2020
The total sum of N1.13 trillion allocated to the Education sector in 2021 is 64.5% higher than the N686.8 billion allocated to the sector in the 2020 budget. Similarly, the N632.7 billion allocation to the Health sector in 2021 is up by 43.5% compared to the N441.0 billion for the sector in 2020.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported key highlights of the 2021 budget tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience” which indicated an increase of 27% from its 2020 figures.
Education
- Of the N1.13 trillion allocated to education in the 2021 budget, N742.52 billion is meant for the Recurrent and Capital Expenditure of the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies.
- N70.05 billion is budgeted for the provision of Universal Basic Education (UBEC).
- N318 billion is budgeted for the provisions of infrastructure in tertiary institutions through TETFUND.
Health
- Of the N632.7 billion budgeted for the Health sector, the Federal Ministry of Health got the lion share for Recurrent and Capital Expenditure at N546.98 billion.
- Gavi/immunization funds were allocated N45.19 billion
- Transfer to Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) at N35.03 billion and N5.5 billion counterpart funding for donor-supported programmes, which includes Global Fund
Why this matters
The importance of the Education and Health sectors to overall national development cannot be overemphasized. In lieu of this, many analysts and policymakers have continuously advocated for increased funding in both sectors.
The ravaging effect of the pandemic exposed a lot of vulnerabilities and funding gaps in the aforementioned sectors; therefore, the increase in the sectoral allocations will boost both key sectors. However, there is still room for development as the UNESCO 26% threshold for funding in the educational sector is yet to be met.
Business
NCC sets up committee to review licensing framework of Infrastructure Companies
The NCC has set up a committee to review the framework for the licensing of the current Infrastructure Companies.
The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has set up a committee to review the framework for the licensing of the current Infrastructure Companies (InfraCo) and the creation of sustainable funding options.
The committee is tasked with resolving the challenges facing the InfraCo project, the need for accelerated deployment of fibre infrastructure, means of mitigating exorbitant RoW charges, amongst others.
This disclosure was made by NCC in a press release, which was signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs.
NCC disclosed that the Committee has met with all the six licensed Infrastructure Companies for the six geopolitical zones in the country, as well as the preferred bidder for the North Central zone.
What you should know
- The constitution of the committee is in line with the requirements of the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025) and reports to the committees set up by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
- The committees include the Inter-Ministerial Review Committee on Multiple Taxation on Telecommunications Operators over Right-of-Way (RoW) and the Technical Sub-Committee on Right-of-Way for Deepening Broadband Penetration in Nigeria.
- The committee set-up by NCC is expected to collaborate with the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), as constituted by the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy based on the recommendations and requirements of the NNBP 2020-2025.
What they are saying
While providing updates on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta said,
“The InfraCo project is dear to the government, because of its ability to enhance robust and pervasive broadband infrastructure to drive service availability, accessibility, and affordability.
“We are keen on ensuring the project delivers maximum benefits for the economy at large, which is why the ongoing review is very critical to the overall success of the project, in line with the new realities of the time.”
The EVC clarified that the current status of the InfraCo project, as provided above, is contrary to reports suggesting that the Commission is inching towards executing the counterpart funding in respect of the project.
What to expect
- The new committee will address the structural rigidities which InfraCo grapples with, including supply chain disruption and other challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the change in the exchange rate.
- In the same vein, the committee will address the InfraCo licensing framework. It will also address the delays in the take-off of their respective projects, by creating sustainable funding options for the companies.
Bottomline
The new committee will ensure the InfraCo project yield maximum benefit for the economy, as this will put the commission on the path of deepening broadband penetration in the country via a robust infrastructure.