EndSARS: Edo State Government imposes 24 hour curfew till further notice

The Edo State Government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew across the state with effect from 4:00 pm, Monday, October 19, 2020, till further notice.

The curfew which was announced in a series of tweet posts through Governor Godwin Obaseki’s official Twitter handle and signed by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, on Monday, October 19, 2020, was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Ogie said, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.’’

‘’By the directive, schools and businesses are to shutdown activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4 pm till calmness is restored. Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards to forestall further breakdown of law and order.’’

The statement also reiterated that the responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order and as such anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law.

This curfew is coming after suspected hoodlums, on Monday morning hijacked the #EndSARS Protests in Benin City and attacked maximum security prison in Benin City. The hoodlums were alleged to have exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City and later freed some inmates.

