EndSARS: Lagos confirms curfew will now start from 9pm

The United States embassy and consulate in Nigeria, has announced the shutting down of its consulate in Lagos State for two days with effect from Tuesday, October 20, 2020, due to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest which has been hijacked by hoodlums, with several properties destroyed and lives lost.

This was disclosed in a statement to American citizens, issued by the US embassy and consulate in Nigeria, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

This is also coming after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew due to the outbreak of violence across the state during the protests.

The US embassy and consulate in its statement said,

“Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19, due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.”

In the statement, the US embassy advised all its citizens in Nigeria to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations, check local media for updates and traffic advisories, continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.

It also urged their citizens to take the following actions, avoid the areas of the demonstration(s), exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, monitor local media for updates and review the travel advisory for Nigeria.