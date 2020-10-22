Connect with us
#EndSARS: Edo relaxes curfew, now 4pm to 6am daily

Governor Obaseki has limited the curfew to commence from 4pm to 6am daily, starting from Friday, October 23.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Over 13,000 MSMEs benefit from Edo State Government fund 

Edo State has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government on Monday to curb civil unrest in the state. The curfew will now commence at 4pm and end at 6am daily. The Governor, Godwin Obaseki initially imposed the curfew after an alleged jailbreak in Benin led to over 1,000 inmates been unaccounted for.

The curfew relaxation was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Thursday, according to Punch.

According to Osagie, Governor Godwin Obaseki has limited the curfew to commence from 4 pm and end 6 am daily, starting from Friday, October 23, 2020, and would be reviewed after 72 hours.

Osagie reassured Edo residents that the Obaseki-led administration remains committed to the security of lives and property.

He further enjoined Edo people to go about their normal businesses and return home before the kick-off of the curfew.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of widespread arson and violence in the past few days as rampaging hoodlums looted, razed, and destroyed public and private assets around the country, especially in Lagos, Abuja, Benin, amongst others.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that the Edo State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state until further notice.

The curfew, which was announced in a series of tweet posts through Governor Godwin Obaseki’s official Twitter handle and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Ogie said, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.”

ENDSARS

BREAKING: President Buhari tells Youths to discontinue street protests

The President has advised the protesters to discontinue the street protests, but rather, engage the government in finding solutions.

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

PIB; Will the jinx be broken this time around?, President Buhari may sign 2020 Budget tomorrow, President Buhari approves N37 billion for National Assembly renovation, President Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu to head DPR , FG may stop interstate and inter-town travels, COVID-19: President salutes Elumelu, Dangote, Atiku, Banks, others for support, Naira export earnings, Covid-19: FG to set up N500 billion intervention fund, sovereign wealth, FG issues guidelines on implementation of gradual easing of lockdown nationwide, Electricity: FG approves one year waiver of import on meters

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the #EndSARS protesters to discontinue their street protests and rather constructively engage the government in finding solutions.

The President disclosed this during his national broadcast on Thursday.

He said, “I call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.

“The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.

“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect.”

ENDSARS

BREAKING: President Buhari asks international community not to make hasty decisions on developments

President Buhari has urged the international community to seek to know all the facts available before rushing to judgement.

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

NDDC, Cash transfer, President Buhari, non-oil Exports, oil revenue, export revenue, FG Waives import duties for medical supplies, Orders Customs to expedite clearing, Presidency faults report on Kyari as Buhari didn’t cancel memos, appointments approved by him

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the international community to inquire facts from the Federal Government before making hasty decisions or statements on the on-going unrest in the country.

The President made the statement during his national broadcast to address the on-going unrest in the country.

He said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you.

“I urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.

“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.”

Economy & Politics

Breaking: Some Nigerians mistook promptness of FG response as sign of weakness – Buhari

President Buhari has said that FG’s promptness to consent to the demands of the protesters was taken as a sign of weakness.

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Buhari says large proportions of new COVID-19 infections now occur in communities

President Muhammadu Buhari has pointed out that the promptness with which the Federal Government acted in meeting the demands of the #EndSARS protesters seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.

This was disclosed by the president in his national broadcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020, on the current widespread violence which has engulfed the country following the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The president said that the government listened to the protesters and after evaluating their five-point demands, they were accepted and some of them implemented, which includes the disbandment of SARS.

In his address to Nigerians, President Buhari said, “As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.

“On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.

“Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.

The president said the actions of these elements has caused serious violence which has led to the loss of human lives, attack on correctional facilities, destruction and vandalization of public and private properties, attack on the palace of Oba of Lagos, invasion of International Airport and so on.

While acknowledging that the choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of every citizen as enshrined in the constitution, the president pointed out that this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens and the necessity to operate within the law.

