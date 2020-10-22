EndSARS: Edo relaxes curfew, now 4pm to 6am daily

Edo State has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government on Monday to curb civil unrest in the state. The curfew will now commence at 4pm and end at 6am daily. The Governor, Godwin Obaseki initially imposed the curfew after an alleged jailbreak in Benin led to over 1,000 inmates been unaccounted for.

The curfew relaxation was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, on Thursday, according to Punch.

According to Osagie, Governor Godwin Obaseki has limited the curfew to commence from 4 pm and end 6 am daily, starting from Friday, October 23, 2020, and would be reviewed after 72 hours.

Osagie reassured Edo residents that the Obaseki-led administration remains committed to the security of lives and property.

He further enjoined Edo people to go about their normal businesses and return home before the kick-off of the curfew.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of widespread arson and violence in the past few days as rampaging hoodlums looted, razed, and destroyed public and private assets around the country, especially in Lagos, Abuja, Benin, amongst others.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that the Edo State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state until further notice.

The curfew, which was announced in a series of tweet posts through Governor Godwin Obaseki’s official Twitter handle and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Ogie said, “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.”