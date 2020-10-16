First Bank CEO appointed into Bretton Woods Committee

Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has joined the Bretton Woods Committee (BWC) as a member.

This is a sequel to his invitation to the committee as reported by The Vanguard.

The BWC membership is strictly by invitation and extended to top influencers from every region of the world. Therefore, Dr. Adeduntan’s invitation is in recognition of his remarkable leadership traits and the impact of his organization in driving financial inclusion in Africa.

What they are saying

Commenting on his invitation and acceptance, Dr Adeduntan said, “On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of FirstBank, I’m deeply honoured to be recognised as a member of The Bretton Woods Committee.

“In addition, as a contributor, FirstBank remains committed to the goals of the Bretton Woods Committee. Especially at this time when the role played by business and political leaders is critical to exploring efficient ways of deepening collaboration and inclusion across borders, whilst mitigating the adverse effects of the coronavirus on not just the global economy but on other aspects of the livelihood of every individual and household.

Speaking further he said, “I look forward to working with other members of The Bretton Woods Committee, as we continue to build on the successes achieved over the years. With these, we will make the world a better place.”

What you should know

The Bretton Woods Committee was established in 1983 with a goal of creating more awareness for the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and other major development banks. Also, they work towards accelerating economic growth, lessen poverty, and increase financial stability, along with demonstrating the importance of international economic cooperation and fostering collaboration among institutions.

The Committee’s greatest asset is its global membership, with more than 650 members including leaders in business, finance, academia, foreign government, and non-profit organizations from around the world.

