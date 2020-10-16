Appointments
First Bank CEO appointed into Bretton Woods Committee
First Bank CEO has been honoured with membership of Bretton Woods Committee (BWC).
Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has joined the Bretton Woods Committee (BWC) as a member.
This is a sequel to his invitation to the committee as reported by The Vanguard.
The BWC membership is strictly by invitation and extended to top influencers from every region of the world. Therefore, Dr. Adeduntan’s invitation is in recognition of his remarkable leadership traits and the impact of his organization in driving financial inclusion in Africa.
What they are saying
Commenting on his invitation and acceptance, Dr Adeduntan said, “On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of FirstBank, I’m deeply honoured to be recognised as a member of The Bretton Woods Committee.
“In addition, as a contributor, FirstBank remains committed to the goals of the Bretton Woods Committee. Especially at this time when the role played by business and political leaders is critical to exploring efficient ways of deepening collaboration and inclusion across borders, whilst mitigating the adverse effects of the coronavirus on not just the global economy but on other aspects of the livelihood of every individual and household.
Speaking further he said, “I look forward to working with other members of The Bretton Woods Committee, as we continue to build on the successes achieved over the years. With these, we will make the world a better place.”
What you should know
The Bretton Woods Committee was established in 1983 with a goal of creating more awareness for the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and other major development banks. Also, they work towards accelerating economic growth, lessen poverty, and increase financial stability, along with demonstrating the importance of international economic cooperation and fostering collaboration among institutions.
The Committee’s greatest asset is its global membership, with more than 650 members including leaders in business, finance, academia, foreign government, and non-profit organizations from around the world.
Appointments
African Alliance Insurance Plc appoints Joyce Ojemudia as MD/CEO
Joyce Ojemudia has been appointed, substantive MD/CEO of Africa Alliance Insurance Plc.
Africa Alliance Insurance Plc has announced Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia as its substantive MD/CEO.
The announcement was signed by the company’s Secretary, Mrs. Abisola Akinrin (Pp: TOPE ADEBAYO & CO), and made through a public disclosure issued 15th October 2020, to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The announcement also noted the resignation of Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Nahuche – a former Non-Executive Director and contained information about the appointment of three Non-Executive Directors.
The Company had earlier announced the resignation of Mrs. Funmi Omo as the MD/CEO in a disclosure dated September 3rd, 2020. Following her departure, the company confirmed Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia as the substantive MD/CEO of the Company – replacing Mrs. Olabisi Adekola who served in an acting capacity from the 1st of September 2020.
What you should know
Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia is an accomplished insurance professional and astute manager of resources. She has over twenty years of experience in insurance sales, business development, risk management, claims administration, and reinsurance, with a proven track record of revitalizing businesses and/or departments.
She is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and an Associate of both the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria. She is also the current President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).
Appointments
McNichols Consolidated Plc appoints Temitope Abefe Adebayo as CFO
Temitope Abefe Adebayo has been announced as the new CFO of McNichols Consolidated Plc.
McNichols Consolidated Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Temitope Abefe Adebayo as the new CFO of the company with immediate effect.
The appointment was confirmed in a letter by the company dated 12th October 2020, and available on the NSE website – corporate disclosure. The letter was signed by Mrs. Benedicta Sadare, S.E. Nomuoja & Co. Secretaries, on behalf of McNichols Consolidated Plc.
The announcement noted that Mr. Temitope Adebayo is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), with about a decade of experience as an accountant. The announcement further submitted that the new CFO has served as an accountant in various companies and industries – including manufacturing, supply, hospitality, external audit, and tax consulting.
What you need to know
McNichols Plc is an indigenous home-grown fast-moving consumer brand food and beverage company. The company is “committed to enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future of Nigerians from ideas to reality.” The company was incorporated on April 26th, 2004, and commenced operations as a food processing and packaging company in April 2005. It is currently engaged in the production of various food and beverage products that include cube and icing sugar, choco, vanilla, milk, and choco custard.
The company’s shares were listed on the NSE on 18th December 2009. The current share price is N0.47. The shares’ highest price in 52 weeks was N0.50 and the lowest N0.42. A total volume of 455, 455 units were sold in the last seven day’s trades. The shares outstanding are 326.70 million units.
Appointments
African Development Bank appoints Yacine Fal as DG, Cabinet Office
The AfDB has appointed Ms. Yacine Fal as the DG, Cabinet Office of the President.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Ms. Yacine Fal as the DG, Cabinet Office of the President with effect from November 1, 2020.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was issued by the African multilateral organization on October 13, 2020.
The statement says that Ms. Fal is expected to oversee the administrative and operational activities of the President’s Cabinet Office. Primarily, she will provide oversight of all units and departments directly reporting to the President. She will also ensure enhanced delivery efficiency and effectiveness for all Presidential initiatives and Bank operations, as per agreements with respective Vice Presidency Complexes.
She will oversee the works of senior staff to improve overall coordination and engagement of the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors with the Board.
What you should know
Yacine Fal, a Senegalese citizen, is a seasoned and results-oriented business development and service delivery professional with over 20 years of experience in the banking, legal, and procurement fields.
She joined the African Development Bank as a Principal Legal Counsel in the procurement unit (1998-2007) and subsequently served as Manager in charge of the reform implementation team in the office of the President (2007-2008).
She was appointed Officer in Charge of the Procurement and Fiduciary Services Department (2010-2011), and Manager of the Procurement Services Division (2008-2013). Yacine later served as the Resident Representative of the Bank’s Morocco Office (2014-2017).
In 2016, AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina appointed Yacine as the Deputy DG of the North Africa Business Development and Service Delivery Office.
She holds a Masters of Law degree (1984) from the University of Dakar, where she specialized in Corporate and tax law, and a postgraduate degree in International Law (1987) from the Universite Paris X -Nanterre.
What they are saying
Yacine Fal, in reaction to her appointment, said, “I am greatly honored by the confidence reposed in me by President Adesina to support him in ensuring the successful implementation of his bold vision for the Bank and the continent.
“I look forward to leading teams in the President’s Cabinet Office to provide managerial, administrative, and operational bandwidth and to assure the success of the President’s vision and mandate, following his historic re-election with 100% vote of the Bank’s shareholders.”
On his own part, the President of AfDB, Dr. Adesina said, “Yacine is a highly capable manager. She brings vast knowledge and experience of the Bank’s legal, procurement, human resources, processes, systems, and operations to her new position.
“I am delighted to have Yacine lead a restructured Cabinet Office of the President, that will comprehensively support the delivery of my vision and mandate to strengthen the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development.”